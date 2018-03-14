Microsoft Removes Antivirus Registry Key Check for Windows 10 Users (bleepingcomputer.com) 5
Microsoft has backtracked on a decision it took back in January when it conditioned that computers without a special registry key would not receive any more security updates. From a report: That particular "requirement" was introduced as part of the Meltdown and Spectre patching process. At the time, Microsoft said that antivirus vendors would have to add a key to the Windows Registry to signal that they are compatible with Microsoft's original Meltdown and Spectre patches. This was a big issue at the time because Microsoft detected during testing that some antivirus vendors would inject code into parts of the kernel that the company was trying to patch against Meltdown and Spectre flaws.
Microsoft Removes Antivirus Registry Key Check for Windows 10 Users More | Reply Login
Microsoft Removes Antivirus Registry Key Check for Windows 10 Users
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals