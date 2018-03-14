Tesla Employees Say Automaker Is Churning Out a High Volume of Flawed Parts (cnbc.com) 29
Several current and former employees of Tesla said that the automaker is manufacturing a surprisingly high ratio of lawed parts and vehicles, leading to more rework and repairs than can be contained at its factory in Fremont, California. CNBC reports: One current Tesla engineer estimated that 40 percent of the parts made or received at its Fremont factory require rework. The need for reviews of parts coming off the line, and rework, has contributed to Model 3 delays, the engineer said. Another current employee from Tesla's Fremont factory said the company's defect rate is so high that it's hard to hit production targets. Inability to hit the numbers is in turn hurting employee morale. To deal with a backlog of flawed parts and vehicles, said these current and former employees, Tesla has brought in teams of technicians and engineers from its service centers and remanufacturing lines to help with rework and repairs on site in Fremont. They also said that sometimes the luxury EV maker has taken the unusual measure of sending flawed or damaged parts from Fremont to its remanufacturing facility in Lathrop, California, about 50 miles away, instead of fixing those parts "in-line." Tesla flatly denies that its remanufacturing teams engage in rework. "Our remanufacturing team does not 'rework' cars," a spokesperson said. The company said the employees might be conflating rework and remanufacturing. It also said every vehicle is subjected to rigorous quality control involving more than 500 inspections and tests. The report from CNBC has caused Tesla's stock to tumble today. You can read Tesla's full statement about the CNBC report here.
Landfills are the 22nd centuries' resource strip mines.
The thing that the people of the future are going to HATE are the high temperature incinerators that are so popular with some environmentalists today. They destroy so much that could be banked away for the future in a good clay-lined landfill.
Tesla is making many if not most of the parts there in the factory right next to the assembly line. Having also been to Ford and GM assembly lines, and seen many others on TV (How it's Made!), Tesla's approach is radically different!
Been to Ford's River Rouge plant? Looked at a documentary of it in its early days?
The Rouge Plant was built as a machine that took in coal, iron ore, and other raw materials at one end and spit out finished cars at the other. This was how Ford tried to do it when he was the Mu
Any Tesla Owner Could Have Told You That. (Score:5, Informative)
My Model X came off the line with a bad charge port that was almost impossible to supercharge. I later found out that this was a widespread manufacturing defect that occurred in cars made over a period of weeks in late 2017. As a result, they ran out of (non-defective) replacement charge ports for the entire region, and had to send out field techs to manually file down the defective plastic guides in the charge ports of a large number of vehicles.
The cost of these mistakes to Tesla has to be just incredible. They would be much better off financially if they added an additional validation step early in their supply chain, even if that meant eating the cost of a few parts.
And this doesn't just affect their new cars. These Model X charge port issues happened more than two years after production on the Model X began. That's insanely late in the production cycle for manufacturing tolerance issues to suddenly crop up. Very bizarre.
Good time to buy stock then (Score:3)
The report from CNBC has caused Tesla's stock to tumble today.
Remember all the Tesla fires? The stock tumbled then and I managed to get in at the bottom of that particular drop.
I'll never understand how or why the markets are absolutely eager for anything remotely bad about Tesla Motors so they can let their fear-ridden backbrains take over and sell in a panic. Fine I will just buy then.
As to the issue: new factories pushing the edge on new kinds of parts will inevitably have issues of this kind. I would be more concerned if they reported a zero or tiny defect rate. That would indicate that the QA dept is not doing its job and somebody is hiding something.
Bottom line: Tesla revenues are supply limited. Specifically supply of batteries. They have a huge backlog of sales. Yes a 40% defect rate of something is a problem and has to be fixed. I have seen defect rates like that and worse on stable product that hasn't changed in 5 years. That is why there is a career in supply chain management. That is why there is a career in Quality Assurance.
But if you have a backlog and you have funding (Tesla has both) these problems will be fixed. The stock price drop has to do with the market obsession with making this quarter's shipments and revenue numbers and nothing else.
Had this not made the news I would have been surprised if this had even reached Elon's desk.
