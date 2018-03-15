Largest US Radio Company iHeartMedia Files For Bankruptcy (reuters.com) 76
The largest U.S. radio station owner, iHeartMedia, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as it "struggles with $20 billion in debt and falling revenue at its 858 radio stations," reports Reuters. The company has reportedly reached an agreement with holders of more than $10 billion of its outstanding debt for a balance sheet restructuring, which will reduce its debt by more than $10 billion. From the report: Cash on hand and cash generated from ongoing operations will be sufficient to fund the business during the bankruptcy process, said iHeartMedia, which owns Z100 in New York and Real 103.5 KISS FM in Chicago. The filing comes after John Malone's Liberty Media Corp proposed on Feb. 26 a deal to buy a 40 percent stake in a restructured iHeartMedia for $1.16 billion, uniting the company with Liberty's Sirius XM Holdings Inc satellite radio service. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, a subsidiary of iHeartMedia, and its units did not commence Chapter 11 proceedings. The company had 14,300 employees at the end of 2016, according to its most recent annual report.
Re: Not surprising. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think the companies behind broadcast TV are in trouble, though I do see broadcast TV as a medium declining.
In broadcast radio, the record labels asserted control over the content, and as such broadcast radio companies were not particularly advantaged to compete with streaming companies.
The broadcast televesion networks, conversely, fund and own most of the content. This is the same model Netflix, Hulu, Amazon are transitioning to: being masters of their destinies, as the broadcast networks are sta
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
TiVo offers versions of their OTA devices with lifetime subscriptions included.
You're still paying for it, but it's included in the purchase price.
(Actually, it looks like that's the only version they sell now.)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Not surprising. (Score:2)
Not that, nobody is listening to premium radio station. IHeartMedia and Sirius bet big on premium digital radio streaming or subscription based radio. They sent me a advertisement for a "deal" for $5/month once (for 3 months, $24.99 after). That didn't pan out for obvious reasons and they got their lunches served by Pandora and the like.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Not that, nobody is listening to premium radio station. IHeartMedia and Sirius bet big on premium digital radio streaming or subscription based radio. They sent me a advertisement for a "deal" for $5/month once (for 3 months, $24.99 after). That didn't pan out for obvious reasons and they got their lunches served by Pandora and the like.
32 Million subscribers to SiriusXM most recent quarter. That's a far cry from "nobody". While the growth rate is approaching 0, every quarter has had more subscribers than the previous one.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/252812/number-of-sirius-xms-subscribers/
Re: (Score:2)
Note that almost every new car is a SiruxXM subscriber. More than half of their subscribers are likely the trial subscribers from new car purchases.
Beyond that, despite never haven given them a dime, they have frequently given me new free trials.
At least in my car, the audio quality is crap for satellite radio, compared to HD radio or a streaming service. Even if I liked the programming, the quality would have killed it for me.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I was thinking the same thing I recently bought a new car and got a free trial. I didn't even use it but they keep calling wanting me to buy it they haven't started offering me free months yet like dial up services used to do when everyone was switching to broadband.
I pay for SiriusXM (Score:2)
I pay for it because I still listen to Howard Stern (when he's not on vacation or working his 3 day "flexible" schedule). I also don't mind the live DJs that the stations have. They say a few words and maybe news about upcoming concerts and that's it. Plus they play specials and have guests do their own playlists. I've heard a lot of good music that way. I also don't have to worry about cell coverage or docking my phone and loading an app.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, hatred doesn't fan its own flames. It takes a village.
Re: (Score:2)
They can't get those patches from TV, snowflake.
Re: (Score:2)
I dunno, my car's radio is permanently stuck on CBC Radio 1 when in Canada, or the local NPR affiliate when in the US. But then, I'm a left leaning socialist (at least based on some people's political spectrums). I enjoy the various shows for being thought provoking, topical, and exposing me to ideas and things that I often do not agree with. If I was just snarfing down podcasts, the chance of me listening through something that I don't agree with are significantly smaller. But doing that is good for my wel
Re: (Score:2)
I never use the CD player in my car, I exclusively listen to radio stations. That's because I basicly don't listen to music, and I don't listen to audio books at all. So there is no reason for me to use something that can only play prerecorded stuff.
Re: (Score:2)
The TV broadcasters (and cable) will never believe it until it is too late. They will deny and deny right up until, and perhaps after, the bankruptcy filing. Their whole business model is stuck in some previous millennium long ago washed away in the sands of time. Their model is based on telling you what is the limited menu of programs and reruns you can watch, and WHEN you can watch them. You will watch it according to OUR schedule, or wait until it is in reruns, if it is a
It could have been fixed (Score:2)
Had IHeartMedia kept the same programming that stations had before, or provided stations with some autonomy, things would have been completely different. People would be exposed to new bands and songs, the radio station would be a core pillar of the community, DJs could rally people for worthy causes, and musicians would have a place to get their hot tracks played.
However, this didn't happen. They took the quick buck route and destroyed their future. This worked well for a few years, but it killed radio
Re: (Score:2)
I hate to break it to you, but broadcast radio listenership is doing just fine. With 93% reach, 271 Million listen weekly, and for a well run station, it's still a license to print money.
https://www.newsgeneration.com... [newsgeneration.com]
The problem here is the debt incurred by iHeart (Clear Channel) with their overreach paying huge sums of money for broadcast properties trying to create their own little major market fiefdom. They are 10 Billion in debt. Honestly, it couldn't have happened to nicer bunch of duchebags.
Re: (Score:2)
This network didn't die because radio is dead.
iHeart, aka "Clear Channel" killed terrestrial radio.
They took over thousands of local, mom-and-pop radio stations that actually served their local communities, and replaced them with homogenous, centrally-controlled corporate radio full of flag waving, auto-tuned crap music and ads for fake viagra and gold investment schemes.
Public Radio. (Score:2)
For the most part I have been listening to Public Radio, and my local Public Radio station had just recently did a 2 Million dollar fund drive in 2 days. I think it is because our habits are moving from listening to music, which is widely available on the internet. To listening to news, while widely available on the internet too, but more difficult to get local news, and obtain it passively by listening to it, while driving, or doing other activities.
I also find news from NPR and the BBC to be more reputabl
Monopoly won't help you now (Score:5, Insightful)
ClearChannel is one of the reasons people don't want to listen to terrestrial radio anymore. They have a near monopoly in so many regions, and instantly make radio bland and corporate. I'm a bit surprised their attempts at payola with their awards and festivals haven't saved them.
Re: (Score:1)
This is so true. My spouse and I took a cross-country road trip. We played a game on the way down as we drove. We kept finding that one station in each city that played the exact same feed. Once the radio started breaking up, we would start changing channels to find what station was playing the feed. Didn't have a city that didn't and playing the same 12 songs (or at least it felt like the same 12) made it real obvious. Luckily, when not on the edge of broadcast range, there were plenty of unique stat
Re: (Score:2)
Entertainment is not like making cars.
-You wants cars of the same model/year to be identical.
-If have 100s of stations that play the same EXACT songs you get ClearChannel / iHeartRadio. About 75% of the stations should go.
And running the SAME advertisements within an hour makes that ad extra annoying.
Re: (Score:1)
When I saw the headline I thought "I'm pretty sure I'm happy about this."
Re: (Score:2)
iHeartAttack (Score:2)
This is why it's baffling that they are so much in debt.
iHeartMedia is basically a advertisement platform that just happens to play music and talk shows once in awhile. Most of their "studio's" are empty since most of their stations are run off of nationwide feeds. Everything they broadcast is tied to advertising, IE (product) digital studios, (product) Sportdesk, (product) news center (prouduct) weather center, (product) traffic report, then to top if all off each broadcast is brought to you by (product).
Radio is not dead. Corporate radio is dead. (Score:2)
Yes.. corporations, specifically Clear Channel/iHeart killed terrestrial radio.
On today's corporate radio, controlled by computers from a central location in New York, with no local programming, no local DJs, ever playing anything even remotely interesting or controversial? You never hear protest music. Bob Dylan or Woody Guthrie would never get airplay now... hell, Bruce Springsteen is considered "controversial" by iHeart and if he wasn't a big star, they wouldn't play him at all. Rage Against the
iheart (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately, those locally-run stations usually can't afford to survive on their own. That's why they mostly joined the big conglomerates in the first place.
I've worked at a local radio station. It's not a cheap business. Beyond the equipment costs, there are licensing fees that are essentially mandatory to keep content on the air. Even for talk radio, people want to be paid for their time. If you're going to avoid licensing by producing your own content, you need a studio, with facility expenses. Then, o
Re: (Score:2)
There is so much content online radio stations could license podcast content and make out like bandits.
I bet most podcast producers would love to have radio stations run their stuff for free.
good riddance. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
this is one of the worst Radio monopolies in America. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
I remember when they switched 96.1 in Atlanta over from rock to a Top 40 station (since already having 2 or 3 Top 40 stations in the same market isn't enough). Listening to rock music in my truck before refereeing a football game. Hopped in my truck after the game and it was Top 40. They never put out any warning, and from what I remember they didn't even warn the staff about the switch over. Haven't had good rock music on the radio since. The closest station we have now, every other song has a mandoli
As a businessman... (Score:2)
I am just shaking my head. They own 858 stations and have $20,000,000,000 in debt?
Holy. Shit.
That's more than $23,000,000 per station. In debt. Radio stations do not cost $23,000,000.
I cannot figure out how they've managed to run up $20,000,000,000 in debt. That takes a special kind of talent.
And, I mean "special" as in "special ed".
Re: (Score:2)
That's more than $23,000,000 per station. In debt. Radio stations do not cost $23,000,000.
Given the capital cost of building an HD radio transmitter, maintaining the transmitter site, the studios etc... maintaining a radio station isn't cheap either.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
IHeartMedia has struggled with debt that was taken on to finance a $17.9 billion leveraged buyout in 2008 of what was then Clear Channel Communications Inc...the company spent $1.4 billion on interest payments last year
It's not hard when you pay $18b for a company that isn't profitable enough to pay the interest on the junk bonds.
Re: (Score:2)
The typical value of the spectrum for a radio station (just the rights to broadcast on it) are worth more than $23 million. And then the transmitter, etc...
Re: (Score:2)
The typical value of the spectrum for a radio station (just the rights to broadcast on it) are worth more than $23 million. And then the transmitter, etc...
Around $100m in the LA area some years ago. That’s the cost of the spectrum of The Sound 100.3 when the station was created. The station was recently sold off for $18m.
Re: (Score:2)
While the station sold for $18 million, you have to ask what debts it had. After all, Newsweek sold a few years ago for a single dollar. The domain name newsweek.com is worth more than a single dollar.
Re: (Score:1)
This isn't about radio. This is a company whose business was buying and selling IOUs. Like any derivatives market it will eventually catch up, but not to worry, all the bosses still got paid, took their money and ran.
Re: (Score:2)
Who lent free radio $20B with a B? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
IHeartMedia has struggled with debt that was taken on to finance a $17.9 billion leveraged buyout in 2008 of what was then Clear Channel Communications Inc. That deal led by Bain Capital LLC and Thomas H. Lee Partners LP closed just as a financial crisis began to undermine the U.S. economy.
Yes, "Thomas H. Lee Partners" is there as well, but you either missed Bain or are being obtuse.
Re: (Score:2)
Toys r us had that debt as a result of a leveraged buyout from Bain and friends.
Banksters strike again.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Toys R Us went bankrupt, they had only $5B debt but plenty of stock and store property and we're still selling items. How does any radio corporation get to the point that they are $20B in debt, they basically own nothing of any real worth. Even the stations themselves are small and limited tech. iTunes has been out for years. Napster. Writing has been on the wall for years. Who was loaning or lending this company money? At $10B or $15B in debt people didn't stop to think, hmm, may even we should cut them off? $20B is what it takes. Insane.
I can answer these. My response is meant to be an example and the numbers I mention are not meant to be representative of actual amounts involved.
Imagine you owe $10,000 on a car and your neighbor, who makes a similar salary, owes $20,000 on his. But imagine he pays $400 a month and the interest rate is 3%. Imagine you have to pay $1000 a month but $900 is interest (you got a terrible loan which we will pretend is even legal) and $100 against the principle. By the time your car is paid off, you wil
Radio has been dying for a long time (Score:3)
I seem to recall that radio stations were already failing left and right before the Internet was a thing. It’s hardly surprising that a large corporation whose main business model is the purchase and consolidation of cash-strapped radio stations would in turn fail at some point. It’s basically the old “we sell everything at a loss, but make it up in volume” model.
Re: (Score:2)
Lessee, shitty music, twice the commercials, all local DJs canned for someone thousands of miles away. Gee, why don't people listen to the radio anymore?
Another victim of an LBO (Score:2)
Just like Toys 'R' Us was bought out by KKR and Bain in 2005, ClearChannel was bought by Bain and Thomas H Lee in an LBO in 2008. In both cases the company was saddled with more debt than they could pay off and had to file for Chapter 11.
Good, go die in a fire (Score:2)
iHeartRadio purchased all of the local independent radio stations in the Seattle area. Each of these stations at one point had their own unique niche. Now they're just generic top-10 playlist genre stations. There is no longer diversity within the market.
Also, iHeartRadio and Clear Channel are that closely related? I didn't even realize. Clear Channel is one of the most hated companies locally. There was a 20-year dispute between the city of Tacoma and Clear Channel over their lack of maintenance of their b
Good article with history of Clear Channel\iHeart (Score:2)
http://www.expressnews.com/bus... [expressnews.com]
> iHeartMedia financial troubles embedded in 2008 leveraged buyout
....
Their recent telephone conversation, though, focused on the news that the company, with different owners and now called iHeartMedia Inc., was conducting pre-bankruptcy talks with lenders and bondholders after declaring that the company by February may not be able to meet some of its maturing $20.4 billion in debt.
The company’s daunting repayment schedule, stemming from the 2008 leverage buyout by
I was genuinely shocked (Score:2)
Meanwhile Radio is chock full of stuff like Rush Limbaugh and Alex Jones. I don't need that in my head.
Market is gone (Score:2)
That left just talk radio. Talk radio's biggest money maker was Rush Limbaugh, but they paid him so much, the company did not net anything.
Re: (Score:2)