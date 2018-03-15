Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Digg Reader To Shut Down This Month -- Latest RSS Service To Bite the Dust (betanews.com) 37

Posted by msmash from the tough-business-model dept.
Digg announced this week that it's shutting down Digg Reader, an app which allows users to follow RSS feeds from sites. From a report: Following the closure of Google Reader, RSS fans flocked to the likes of Feedly, The Old Reader, Digg Reader and Inoreader. Now Digg Reader has announced that it is to close, and users are being advised to export their feeds so they can be imported into an alternative service. Users do not have a great deal of time to grab their data and take it elsewhere. The RSS reader is due to close on March 26, meaning there's less than two weeks to go. No reason has been given for the closure, but presumably the venture either didn't prove as popular as expected, or it was rather more costly to run than anticipated.

  • I'll just stay on AIM and ICQ, while listening to my 8-track tapes.

  • Can someone who really uses RSS feeds shed some light on it's benefits for a mass market? Is there any? I find RSS doesn't really fit into any internet habits I currently have. I've never really used RSS other than trying it out a few times and I never found it to be helpful in anyway. I'm sure there are lots of people who love RSS. Not being one of them I'd like to hear the positives from someone who actually uses it regularly.

    • Re:RSS for the masses? (Score:4, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 15, 2018 @12:17PM (#56264741)

      I mostly use it to view a collection of articles from various sources, and comics from various sources. Instead of having to visit each and every site and keeping track of which articles I have read and not read an RSS reader does that for me.
      Visiting one link I can view all the slashdot tech articles, lifehacker, dilbert comics, commitstrip, etc. There may be other ways to emulate this on social media platforms but the fact I can pick and choose exactly what I want to read makes it so much easier to keep track of exactly what I want.

    • I have yet to find another means of keeping up to date with news from various sources without visiting them all one after another. This is especially useful for sites that don't update very often. My feedreader will just present me with new articles as soon as they are available. I don't know how I could do this without RSS.

    • Re:RSS for the masses? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by schklerg ( 1130369 ) on Thursday March 15, 2018 @12:25PM (#56264801)
      I heavily use RSS. It's what brought this article to my attention. I currently use TT-RSS with about 60 or so RSS feeds subscribed. I like it because it gives me one spot to see all of the articles that have been published on sites that I frequent without having to go there. I can quickly scan the title and the summary (when provided) to see if I want to read it. Using TT-RSS I can quickly "star" articles to read later when I get a chance or just ignore ones that aren't interesting. I even use it to follow some Twitter feeds with my RSS reader so I don't have to use that service. I just think it's easier to have something aggregate the news for me. Push emails from sites end up being interpreted as SPAM to my brain, and manually going to 60 sites to see whats new is just arduous.

    • Tried it, hated it. What I wanted was a RSS reader that was smart enough to use regular expressions / follow the damn links to the content, but instead got something which was half-email / half-webbrowser.

      For instance, there are, perhaps, several dozen webcomics that use RSS; Dilbert might publish the actual image inside the RSS feed, while Slightly Damned might include a link to their latest webcomic; in either case, it's annoying -> I want to be able to tell the RSS reader to grab ONLY the images (from

      • Tried it, hated it. What I wanted was a RSS reader that was smart enough to use regular expressions / follow the damn links to the content, but instead got something which was half-email / half-webbrowser.

        For instance, there are, perhaps, several dozen webcomics that use RSS; Dilbert might publish the actual image inside the RSS feed, while Slightly Damned might include a link to their latest webcomic; in either case, it's annoying -> I want to be able to tell the RSS reader to grab ONLY the images (from wherever), and to display it all like on the cartoon pages of a newspaper (back when we had those; use a grid layout or something).

        Same things with major stories: I want paragraphs...the reader I was using would give it to you in a line, like email -> I want the headline + a customizable amount of text following that, ala a newspaper.

        Instead it just became unnecessary work. Reuter's homepage had things more properly organized than I could make them in the reader. As for the comics, I hate having to read a post, to find a link, that says that you have the latest up on your website (so take me there)...it's an unnecessary amount of clicking.

        If you know regular expressions, you can probably just write your own reader in your language of choice that has easy XML parsing. Unfortunately--and I'm not sure which--either RSS is a super loose standard, or very few content providers adhere to the standard.

      • for me I have a tt-rss server going, and there's actually a lot of plugins that help with the issues in particular you mention. Like say making sure comics actually go into the feed for the particular comic etc... It does take a bit of time, finding the addons for that site (or writing them if you are inclined). But it also is a one time task that gets things going quickly for as long as you want to keep using it.
    • I have a Logitech gaming keyboard that has a little display that uses RSS to populate some news stories. It is a nice gimmick but not really something I've tried to make more useful, and I don't see a way for it to be monetized, so I don't imagine the remaining services will survive long.

  • https://newsblur.com/ [newsblur.com] Yes is costs a small amount of money but it works well. I have no other relation than being an early and still happy customer.

  • I've been using Feedly for quite a while now. I originally was a Google Reader user, but that was shuttered a long time ago. Anyway, I have been mostly happy with the free version of Feedly, except that recently they've started injecting "fake" articles in my various feeds, presumably as a source of ad revenue. So, a couple weeks ago I finally got fed up and decided to see what other free readers there were out there. Digg Reader seems to be the best of the bunch, so I exported/imported my feeds and gave it

