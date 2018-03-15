Digg Reader To Shut Down This Month -- Latest RSS Service To Bite the Dust (betanews.com) 37
Digg announced this week that it's shutting down Digg Reader, an app which allows users to follow RSS feeds from sites. From a report: Following the closure of Google Reader, RSS fans flocked to the likes of Feedly, The Old Reader, Digg Reader and Inoreader. Now Digg Reader has announced that it is to close, and users are being advised to export their feeds so they can be imported into an alternative service. Users do not have a great deal of time to grab their data and take it elsewhere. The RSS reader is due to close on March 26, meaning there's less than two weeks to go. No reason has been given for the closure, but presumably the venture either didn't prove as popular as expected, or it was rather more costly to run than anticipated.
look it up
RSS has been dying for 15 years, face reality and facts
wrong, RSS is dying, look at any graph of # of site, it's plummeted in last 15 years.
It's dead, Jim
the protocol did not catch on, you're a geek using a niche tech that is dying.
move on, the rest of us have
What did you move on to, exactly? RSS is still everywhere, by the way.
no, number of RSS sites peaked in 2006 and it has been dying off since, social media push killed it
I'll just stay on AIM and ICQ, while listening to my 8-track tapes.
Re:RSS for the masses? (Score:4, Informative)
I mostly use it to view a collection of articles from various sources, and comics from various sources. Instead of having to visit each and every site and keeping track of which articles I have read and not read an RSS reader does that for me.
Visiting one link I can view all the slashdot tech articles, lifehacker, dilbert comics, commitstrip, etc. There may be other ways to emulate this on social media platforms but the fact I can pick and choose exactly what I want to read makes it so much easier to keep track of exactly what I want.
Re:RSS for the masses? (Score:5, Insightful)
The problem: Where is the ad revenue in that?
It's a good point.
For example, I tend to use RSS with comics. It's nice because I get notified when there's a new comic. Of course, what I want is to actually see the new comic. But, like you said, where's the money in that?
So, yeah, it's not the best. But it certainly beats going to the website to see if there's a new comic.
Re:RSS for the masses? (Score:4, Interesting)
Tried it, hated it. What I wanted was a RSS reader that was smart enough to use regular expressions / follow the damn links to the content, but instead got something which was half-email / half-webbrowser.
For instance, there are, perhaps, several dozen webcomics that use RSS; Dilbert might publish the actual image inside the RSS feed, while Slightly Damned might include a link to their latest webcomic; in either case, it's annoying -> I want to be able to tell the RSS reader to grab ONLY the images (from
Tried it, hated it. What I wanted was a RSS reader that was smart enough to use regular expressions / follow the damn links to the content, but instead got something which was half-email / half-webbrowser.
For instance, there are, perhaps, several dozen webcomics that use RSS; Dilbert might publish the actual image inside the RSS feed, while Slightly Damned might include a link to their latest webcomic; in either case, it's annoying -> I want to be able to tell the RSS reader to grab ONLY the images (from wherever), and to display it all like on the cartoon pages of a newspaper (back when we had those; use a grid layout or something).
Same things with major stories: I want paragraphs...the reader I was using would give it to you in a line, like email -> I want the headline + a customizable amount of text following that, ala a newspaper.
Instead it just became unnecessary work. Reuter's homepage had things more properly organized than I could make them in the reader. As for the comics, I hate having to read a post, to find a link, that says that you have the latest up on your website (so take me there)...it's an unnecessary amount of clicking.
If you know regular expressions, you can probably just write your own reader in your language of choice that has easy XML parsing. Unfortunately--and I'm not sure which--either RSS is a super loose standard, or very few content providers adhere to the standard.
https://newsblur.com/ [newsblur.com] Yes is costs a small amount of money but it works well. I have no other relation than being an early and still happy customer.
