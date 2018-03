Android Wear Needs More Than a New Name To Fight Apple Watch

Less than two months before Google I/O, Google has rebranded its Android Wear watch platform to " Wear OS ." The recent name change is part of a move to have its watches stand apart from Android, but it could also indicate that Google's smartwatch strategy is about to shift. Google may release a completely new Wear OS focused on the Google Assistant or a Google-branded smartwatch. Scott Stein writes via CNET that Android Wear needs more than a new name to fight the Apple Watch