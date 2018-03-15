Android Wear Needs More Than a New Name To Fight Apple Watch (cnet.com) 19
Less than two months before Google I/O, Google has rebranded its Android Wear watch platform to "Wear OS." The recent name change is part of a move to have its watches stand apart from Android, but it could also indicate that Google's smartwatch strategy is about to shift. Google may release a completely new Wear OS focused on the Google Assistant or a Google-branded smartwatch. Scott Stein writes via CNET that Android Wear needs more than a new name to fight the Apple Watch: The Apple Watch took over the top spot in global wearable sales recently, according to IDC, despite the fact that it's only compatible with iPhones. Fitbit just announced the Versa, a promising casual smartwatch that will interface with any iPhone or Android and starts at just $200. The wearable market is growing. But where is Google in that picture? The Fossil Group, maker of many of the Android Wear watch products last year, reported some promising numbers: "In 2017, Fossil Group nearly doubled its wearables business to more than $300 million, including 20 percent of watch sales in Q4," said Greg McKelvey, Fossil's chief strategy and digital officer, as part of Google's Wear OS announcement. So it sounds like Android Wear -- sorry, Wear OS -- is still in the game. But the problem, for me, is that I've never found Android Wear watches to be particularly great. Google relaunched Android Wear over a year ago with new software and added fitness smarts, plus standalone phone functions. But Apple's watch strategy has advanced faster, with better hardware. The Apple Watch S3 can be a phone, now. So can Samsung's Gear S3, which runs on Tizen. Google, meanwhile, stopped adding cellular functions to watches after the lackluster LG Watch Sport last year.
Smart Watches have flopped. I bought a Pebble, but am back to a $30 Casio. Most people wear no watch at all, and have no intent to do so.
Ding ding ding!
Stop trying to make smart watches happen. They're not going to happen.
I'm more interested in the health monitoring aspects of smart watches than anything else. The screen is too small to be useful for anything else than monitoring and displaying the time and date anyway.
And what I really want is a health watch that DOES NOT NEED a freakin' smartphone.
They generally fail at being a watch. Either the battery life is abysmal compared to regular watches where batteries last for years, or you have to push buttons to get them to operate.
That said, what does make sense are the fitness trackers with heart rate monitors, step counters and sleep monitoring. As long as they also have a decent battery life. The Apple watches fail completely on that account, and can't even track a full day.
I love my Pebble! (Score:3, Insightful)
Why would you go back to a Casio after having used a Pebble? I backed the Time Steel and it's my favorite watch by far.
I love the ability to change watch faces, the always on e-paper display and the 5+ day battery life. If I get a text, a Hipchat message or an email, I can just look down at my wrist instead of fishing my phone out of my pocket and then keying in the passphrase. It sounds simple, but is extremely convenient. I can reply by talking into the watch or selecting a canned message. I also r
If I get a text, a Hipchat message or an email, I can just look down at my wrist instead of fishing my phone out of my pocket and then keying in the passphrase. It sounds simple, but is extremely convenient. I can reply by talking into the watch or selecting a canned message.
This is in large part why I like my Apple Watch. Plus NFC payments are extremely convenient with the device. And I like having an alarm clock and calendar on my wrist... something I learned back when I had a Garmin Vivosmart.
It did cost significantly more than a fitness tracker... but my experience with the Garmin devices, plus my wife’s Fitbit track record, is that you’re lucky if those make it a year before various problems crop up. My Watch is at 19 months and still works great. If it makes i
Is the Smartphone market some sort of Tower Defense game, and you're on the smaller, smarter team that is winning? Because of the brand of smartphone you bought?
No, I am afraid that the people you call 'fandroids' are just The Rest Of Us not buying something overpriced just because it's Apple branded.
It's not (just) a marketing problem (Score:2)
Usually Google suffer from poor marketing, and this is part of the issue here. Android Wear, however, is a major part -technical- issues.
I got 2 android wear watches so far. The first was the LG one from launch. It was slow as hell and very buggy at the beginning.
I eventually got a Moto 360 second gen. It was better, but also buggy. Connectivity issues, weird glitches, random battery drains. The stupid flat tire meant none of the watch faces looked good, too.
It got worse though: when they updated to Android
Samsung Gear S3 (Score:2)
better watch design, better User interface, better nfc, better network
Button do something
crown do something
The problem: lack of utility + short battery life (Score:2)
Putting a full computer in a phone actually resulted in a more useful device, enough to dismiss the dismal battery life. The real problem here is that putting a computer in a watch doesn't actually increase the utility of the watch but still results in dismal battery life. Fixing either problem will vastly increase people's interest in these computer watches.