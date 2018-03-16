Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Amazon Is Hiring More Developers For Alexa Than Google Is Hiring For Everything

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Gadgets Now: Amazon is hiring 1,147 people just for its Alexa business. To put this number in perspective, it has to be mentioned that this number is higher than what Google is hiring for technical and product roles across its Alphabet group of companies including YouTube and Waymo. According to a report published in Forbes, Amazon is hiring engineers, data scientists, developers, analysts, payment services professionals among others. The Forbes report cites information released by Citi Research in association with Jobs.com. It's clear that Amazon is betting big on the smartphone speaker market if the hiring numbers are to go by. It was the first major company to come with a smart speaker and has almost 70% market share in the U.S. Google has been making in-roads with Google Home devices but still has a lot of catching up to do. The Citi report further mentions that other notable areas where Amazon is hiring are devices, advertising and seller services. Amazon is looking at hiring a total of about 1,700 employees for other divisions.

  • Hopefully, the trend of voluntarily putting a bug in one's home will flop like a lead balloon. If someone gave me an Echo for free, I'd use it for softball practice.

    • OMG, it might record you having sex

      nobody has sex you nasty dirty person you

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        No, it likely can record all you familial interactions to psychology assess you vulnerabilities to more effectively target them for manipulation. Monitored 24/7, first it supplies suggestion and with a tweak you can not control, it starts issuing instructions, which becomes orders you must obey. Until they have this installed in politicians offices, in every police department, in every government agency managers office and I can access them at any time for any reason to monitor the activity of any of those

  • Google is dying (Score:3)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Friday March 16, 2018 @07:59PM (#56272899) Journal
    Google is a dying company. They started dying when they started caring about other things more than technology. They can sit there drinking that sweet advertising revenue stream for a long time caring about whatever they want, but eventually it will catch up to them.
    • agree.
      This is because their current CEO, Pichai, is doing the typical MBA thing and worrying about getting the stock prices higher. He is not worried about long-term dividends. All in all, Pichai is pulling a GE, IBM, and Yahoo on Google.

    • Google is dying? Do you have some data to support that claim?

      This graph [statista.com] of Google's quarterly revenues certainly doesn't look like what you would expect from a dying company. Their search engine market share has dropped [statista.com] by less than 4% in the last 7 years, to 87% (Bing has really eaten into this market, you know, topping 5.8%). In 2017, they increased their full time employee count [statista.com] by more than 15,000. Android market share [statista.com] hovers around 87%.

      What exactly makes you think that Google is "dying"?

  • Everyone knows you can just snap your fingers and hire piles of capable engineers who deliver excellent products!

  • And how many thousands of Staffers does Google|Alphabet have whose sole job is to hire Engineers. I would bet more than the 1147 temporary people that Amazon is hiring.

    Is there ever a decent|accurate Forbes article on Slashdot?

  • Unlike the other, Alexa actually sells stuff by the billions and not only tells you the weather you see outside the window.

  • The current CEO just plain SUX and is missing opportunity after opportunity. Worst yet, by the time that larry takes action, google will not only have lost their reputation for being bleeding edge, but they will likely have lost most of their top tech ppl that make things happen.
  • Their *real* mechanical turk ... some live dudes with headsets and voice changers power Alexa!
  • They missed a golden opportunity to hire exactly 1337 employees to work on Alexa.

