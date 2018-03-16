Amazon Is Hiring More Developers For Alexa Than Google Is Hiring For Everything (gadgetsnow.com) 32
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Gadgets Now: Amazon is hiring 1,147 people just for its Alexa business. To put this number in perspective, it has to be mentioned that this number is higher than what Google is hiring for technical and product roles across its Alphabet group of companies including YouTube and Waymo. According to a report published in Forbes, Amazon is hiring engineers, data scientists, developers, analysts, payment services professionals among others. The Forbes report cites information released by Citi Research in association with Jobs.com. It's clear that Amazon is betting big on the smartphone speaker market if the hiring numbers are to go by. It was the first major company to come with a smart speaker and has almost 70% market share in the U.S. Google has been making in-roads with Google Home devices but still has a lot of catching up to do. The Citi report further mentions that other notable areas where Amazon is hiring are devices, advertising and seller services. Amazon is looking at hiring a total of about 1,700 employees for other divisions.
Your smartphone doesn't require you to accept an EULA that grants them permission to record you at any time and store and process this data on some server somewhere.
Smartphone mics and cameras work poorly when the thing is laid flat, face-down on a table to charge. Similarly, the cameras get a nice, exciting view of the ceiling. As far as tracking, I choose not to have my phone with me a significant portion of the time.
The Echo, OTOH, is designed to listen, omnidirectionaly.
OMG, it might record you having sex
nobody has sex you nasty dirty person you
No, it likely can record all you familial interactions to psychology assess you vulnerabilities to more effectively target them for manipulation. Monitored 24/7, first it supplies suggestion and with a tweak you can not control, it starts issuing instructions, which becomes orders you must obey. Until they have this installed in politicians offices, in every police department, in every government agency managers office and I can access them at any time for any reason to monitor the activity of any of those
Nowadays I mostly use it to read the time when I'm in a hurry. That's it.
Maybe 1500 fresh engineers will result in something more useful.
Like adding motion sensors to notice when you're in a hurry so your Echo Plus can proactively tell you the time.
After Amazon burns through a few million in salaries, there will be big layoffs and they will move on to the next "big thing".
I have an Echo Plus at home, and after one hour of trying to make it sing or say funny things the enthusiasm quickly wears off.
Nowadays I mostly use it to read the time when I'm in a hurry. That's it.
Maybe 1500 fresh engineers will result in something more useful.
This is EXACTLY why Alexa needs 1,147 people to work on her.
This is because their current CEO, Pichai, is doing the typical MBA thing and worrying about getting the stock prices higher. He is not worried about long-term dividends. All in all, Pichai is pulling a GE, IBM, and Yahoo on Google.
Google is dying? Do you have some data to support that claim?
This graph [statista.com] of Google's quarterly revenues certainly doesn't look like what you would expect from a dying company. Their search engine market share has dropped [statista.com] by less than 4% in the last 7 years, to 87% (Bing has really eaten into this market, you know, topping 5.8%). In 2017, they increased their full time employee count [statista.com] by more than 15,000. Android market share [statista.com] hovers around 87%.
What exactly makes you think that Google is "dying"?
Everyone knows you can just snap your fingers and hire piles of capable engineers who deliver excellent products!
And how many thousands of Staffers does Google|Alphabet have whose sole job is to hire Engineers. I would bet more than the 1147 temporary people that Amazon is hiring.
Is there ever a decent|accurate Forbes article on Slashdot?
Unlike the other, Alexa actually sells stuff by the billions and not only tells you the weather you see outside the window.
