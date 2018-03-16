Amazon Is Hiring More Developers For Alexa Than Google Is Hiring For Everything (gadgetsnow.com) 12
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Gadgets Now: Amazon is hiring 1,147 people just for its Alexa business. To put this number in perspective, it has to be mentioned that this number is higher than what Google is hiring for technical and product roles across its Alphabet group of companies including YouTube and Waymo. According to a report published in Forbes, Amazon is hiring engineers, data scientists, developers, analysts, payment services professionals among others. The Forbes report cites information released by Citi Research in association with Jobs.com. It's clear that Amazon is betting big on the smartphone speaker market if the hiring numbers are to go by. It was the first major company to come with a smart speaker and has almost 70% market share in the U.S. Google has been making in-roads with Google Home devices but still has a lot of catching up to do. The Citi report further mentions that other notable areas where Amazon is hiring are devices, advertising and seller services. Amazon is looking at hiring a total of about 1,700 employees for other divisions.
Your smartphone doesn't require you to accept an EULA that grants them permission to record you at any time and store and process this data on some server somewhere.
Not yet.
Smartphone mics and cameras work poorly when the thing is laid flat, face-down on a table to charge. Similarly, the cameras get a nice, exciting view of the ceiling. As far as tracking, I choose not to have my phone with me a significant portion of the time.
The Echo, OTOH, is designed to listen, omnidirectionaly.
I have an Echo Plus at home, and after one hour of trying to make it sing or say funny things the enthusiasm quickly wears off.
Nowadays I mostly use it to read the time when I'm in a hurry. That's it.
Maybe 1500 fresh engineers will result in something more useful.
Nowadays I mostly use it to read the time when I'm in a hurry. That's it.
Maybe 1500 fresh engineers will result in something more useful.
Like adding motion sensors to notice when you're in a hurry so your Echo Plus can proactively tell you the time.
After Amazon burns through a few million in salaries, there will be big layoffs and they will move on to the next "big thing".
