1 in 3 Michigan Workers Tested Opened A Password-Phishing Email (go.com) 41
An anonymous reader quotes the AP: Michigan auditors who conducted a fake "phishing" attack on 5,000 randomly selected state employees said Friday that nearly one-third opened the email, a quarter clicked on the link and almost one-fifth entered their user ID and password. The covert operation was done as part of an audit that uncovered weaknesses in the state government's computer network, including that not all workers are required to participate in cybersecurity awareness training... Auditors made 14 findings, including five that are "material" -- the most serious. They range from inadequate management of firewalls to insufficient processes to confirm if only authorized devices are connected to the network. "Unauthorized devices may not meet the state's requirements, increasing the risk of compromise or infection of the network," the audit said.
OPENED the email, or actually pursued it? (clicked a link, replied to the email) Depending on the subject line, it may be totally innocuous looking until you OPEN the email and read the content.
OPENED the email, or actually pursued it?
Opening an email in a modern mail client or web app should be harmless. Some old apps would automatically load html-linked images, but if that is still a problem, it is not the user's fault.
Sending out training and multiple rounds of phishing test emails (which then require more training if you click) is the ONLY way to bring this number down.
No, firing and hiring people with a healthier level of suspicion should work too.
Testing gullibility should be part of applicant screening. If the applicant has given an e-mail address, that's one way of testing. During job interviews is another.
Bonuses for those who never fall for phishing could also be a good idea, helping retain those who Get It.
That said, dinging people for "opening" an e-mail is probably not correct. Looking at the e-mail context as plain text is harmless. There's a huge difference
No, firing and hiring people with a healthier level of suspicion should work too.
These are state employees, so firing them for incompetence is not an option.
Opening the email is bad? (Score:4, Insightful)
In other words, opening the email isn't (err, shouldn't be) the problem. It's what you do after that that's the problem.
Then again, I don't use Outlook so opening the email isn't all that hazardous to me.
From TFS: "almost one-fifth entered their user ID and password."
The headline probably should have led with that.
Bad metrics (Score:4, Insightful)
1/3 opened the email? That means that 2/3 don't read their email.
You can't tell if it's a phish just by the subject line and the displayed sender name, you have to at least check the sender email address, path headers and link html to make an informed decision.
I hope they mean that 1/3 opened it in a client that fetched external content or ran a script that connected remotely.
Do away with links in emails already! (Score:2)
Seriously, these phishing scams have been going on for far too long now and cost billions. If there is information that can not be disseminated people should be directed to go to a well vetted website.
Sure, you just got about 6 and a half billion more people to teach about PGP.
People didn't have to learn about cryptographic algorithms to use HTTPS. Thee is no reason they need to learn it for secure email either. All that is needed is for Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Apple to agree on a standard. Everyone else will be forced to follow or be left behind.
When email was text there wasn't this much of a problem. The merger between email and browsers with javascript enabled, however, has been horrendous. And incomprehensible links just makes things worse. Link shorteners are totally untrustworthy, but so are links that push you to a php page, and there are all sorts of links full of various kinds of gibberish so you never know where they're going to link you to. It's not too bad if you don't have javascript enabled, but just try to convince people to avoid
secured ? (Score:4, Interesting)
the email system never verified the URL nor where the email was from
so your email system is so poor you have to rely on the end user not to click on a link ?
simply block / rewrite URL's that have not been verified
only accept mail from domains that have been verified and claim the email is from them
(for example that have DNSSEC and DANE setup correctly as gov address's have this and can therefore prove that they sent the email)
simple basics that are not the end users fault
Michican has a few Great Lakes (Score:3)
Small wonder (Score:1)
Around 20% of the population have an IQ under 85, that should be about it.
I guess lots of them have a MAGA hat. GDARVF
This is tough ... (Score:3)
... and I dealt with it during my career. I'm a retired IT.
I held seminars, talked to employees one-on-one, and damned if we didn't still get hit.
It was a law firm and the staff never fell for phishing.
My problem was the fucking lawyers, especially the managing partner!
That bastard would click on anything.
He got a goddam email that said his UPS package wasn't going anywhere unless he looked at the invoice and corrected the address.
I asked him if he sent anything via UPS and he said, no.
I asked him if he remembered signing an exclusive with FedEx that I negotiated and he did.
I asked him if he, personally, ever sent a package anywhere or if he let his staff do that -- he said staff.
He did that shit over and over again.
--
I'm waiting for AI to step in; predict the outcome of clicking on a link and forbidding forward progress until an IT person concurs.
Was his name Homer?
1 in 3 are forced to use bad email software (Score:2)
The 20% is t