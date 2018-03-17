1 in 3 Michigan Workers Tested Opened A Password-Phishing Email

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


An anonymous reader quotes the AP: Michigan auditors who conducted a fake "phishing" attack on 5,000 randomly selected state employees said Friday that nearly one-third opened the email, a quarter clicked on the link and almost one-fifth entered their user ID and password. The covert operation was done as part of an audit that uncovered weaknesses in the state government's computer network, including that not all workers are required to participate in cybersecurity awareness training... Auditors made 14 findings, including five that are "material" -- the most serious. They range from inadequate management of firewalls to insufficient processes to confirm if only authorized devices are connected to the network. "Unauthorized devices may not meet the state's requirements, increasing the risk of compromise or infection of the network," the audit said.

  • Opening the email is bad? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Saturday March 17, 2018 @07:47PM (#56277301)
    I've got the sender and subject visible to me, if they look legit of course I'm gonna open it. I don't click links unless it's something like a new website setup or lost password reset or somesuch where I'm expecting a message. I never enter logins nor passwords to links I get in email.

    In other words, opening the email isn't (err, shouldn't be) the problem. It's what you do after that that's the problem.

    Then again, I don't use Outlook so opening the email isn't all that hazardous to me.

      by novakyu ( 636495 )

      From TFS: "almost one-fifth entered their user ID and password."

      The headline probably should have led with that.

  • Bad metrics (Score:4, Insightful)

    by lgftsa ( 617184 ) on Saturday March 17, 2018 @07:47PM (#56277303)

    1/3 opened the email? That means that 2/3 don't read their email.

    You can't tell if it's a phish just by the subject line and the displayed sender name, you have to at least check the sender email address, path headers and link html to make an informed decision.

      I hope they mean that 1/3 opened it in a client that fetched external content or ran a script that connected remotely.

  • Seriously, these phishing scams have been going on for far too long now and cost billions. If there is information that can not be disseminated people should be directed to go to a well vetted website.

  • secured ? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by johnjones ( 14274 ) on Saturday March 17, 2018 @08:10PM (#56277401) Homepage Journal

    the email system never verified the URL nor where the email was from

    so your email system is so poor you have to rely on the end user not to click on a link ?

    simply block / rewrite URL's that have not been verified

    only accept mail from domains that have been verified and claim the email is from them
    (for example that have DNSSEC and DANE setup correctly as gov address's have this and can therefore prove that they sent the email)

    simple basics that are not the end users fault

  • Michican has a few Great Lakes (Score:3)

    by Mister Liberty ( 769145 ) on Saturday March 17, 2018 @08:10PM (#56277409)
    They like their phishing up there.

  • Around 20% of the population have an IQ under 85, that should be about it.

    I guess lots of them have a MAGA hat. GDARVF

  • This is tough ... (Score:3)

    by CaptainDork ( 3678879 ) on Saturday March 17, 2018 @08:37PM (#56277513)

    ... and I dealt with it during my career. I'm a retired IT.

    I held seminars, talked to employees one-on-one, and damned if we didn't still get hit.

    It was a law firm and the staff never fell for phishing.

    My problem was the fucking lawyers, especially the managing partner!

    That bastard would click on anything.

    He got a goddam email that said his UPS package wasn't going anywhere unless he looked at the invoice and corrected the address.

    I asked him if he sent anything via UPS and he said, no.

    I asked him if he remembered signing an exclusive with FedEx that I negotiated and he did.

    I asked him if he, personally, ever sent a package anywhere or if he let his staff do that -- he said staff.

    He did that shit over and over again.

    I'm waiting for AI to step in; predict the outcome of clicking on a link and forbidding forward progress until an IT person concurs.

      Was his name Homer?

  • "Opening" an email is tracked by whether an image in the HTML version of the email was fetched. Too many email clients will pre-fetch images so that it will look better or open faster when the human user finally does click on the item in their inbox. Knowing government employees, they aren't allowed to chose email software for work, and the config settings are locked-down. I expected that "opened the email" statistic to be way higher because government employees usually don't have a choice.

