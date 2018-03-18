Are Google and Facebook Surveilling Their Own Employees? (theguardian.com) 16
The Guardian just ran an article titled " 'They'll squash you like a bug': how Silicon Valley keeps a lid on leakers," which begins with the story of an employee confronted by Facebook's secretive "rat-catching" team: They had records of a screenshot he'd taken, links he had clicked or hovered over, and they strongly indicated they had accessed chats between him and the journalist, dating back to before he joined the company. "It's horrifying how much they know," he told the Guardian, on the condition of anonymity... "You get on their bad side and all of a sudden you are face to face with Mark Zuckerberg's secret police"... One European Facebook content moderator signed a contract, seen by the Guardian, which granted the company the right to monitor and record his social media activities, including his personal Facebook account, as well as emails, phone calls and internet use. He also agreed to random personal searches of his belongings including bags, briefcases and car while on company premises. Refusal to allow such searches would be treated as gross misconduct...
Some employees switch their phones off or hide them out of fear that their location is being tracked. One current Facebook employee who recently spoke to Wired asked the reporter to turn off his phone so the company would have a harder time tracking if it had been near the phones of anyone from Facebook. Two security researchers confirmed that this would be technically simple for Facebook to do if both people had the Facebook app on their phone and location services switched on. Even if location services aren't switched on, Facebook can infer someone's location from wifi access points.
The article cites a 2012 report that Microsoft read a French blogger's Hotmail account to identify a former employee who had leaked trade secrets. And it also reports that tech companies hire external agencies to surveil their employees. "One such firm, Pinkerton, counts Google and Facebook among its clients." Though Facebook and Google both deny this, "Among other services, Pinkerton offers to send investigators to coffee shops or restaurants near a company's campus to eavesdrop on employees' conversations...
Al Gidari, consulting director of privacy at the Stanford Center for Internet and Society, says that these tools "are common, widespread, intrusive and legal."
Some employees switch their phones off or hide them out of fear that their location is being tracked. One current Facebook employee who recently spoke to Wired asked the reporter to turn off his phone so the company would have a harder time tracking if it had been near the phones of anyone from Facebook. Two security researchers confirmed that this would be technically simple for Facebook to do if both people had the Facebook app on their phone and location services switched on. Even if location services aren't switched on, Facebook can infer someone's location from wifi access points.
The article cites a 2012 report that Microsoft read a French blogger's Hotmail account to identify a former employee who had leaked trade secrets. And it also reports that tech companies hire external agencies to surveil their employees. "One such firm, Pinkerton, counts Google and Facebook among its clients." Though Facebook and Google both deny this, "Among other services, Pinkerton offers to send investigators to coffee shops or restaurants near a company's campus to eavesdrop on employees' conversations...
Al Gidari, consulting director of privacy at the Stanford Center for Internet and Society, says that these tools "are common, widespread, intrusive and legal."
Re: Pinkertons... (Score:2)
Why amazing? If you'll read the article you'll see the proto-Bolshevik workers fired first repeatedly, tried to commit mass murder, and the Pinkerton agents' response was metered and in self defense.
Their mission was in defense of the factory owner's rights. This notion that workers get to dictate the terms of an employment contract is responsible for this and so many other instances of senseless violence. Capitalists will only invest in productive capital when they stand a chance of running a profitable
Pinkerton and a certain big blue company? (Score:2)
In my college days I worked nights as a Pinkerton and even made sergeant, but I'm also surprised that they retained (or revived?) the name after the sale of the company. I believe the buyer was Wackenhut? Though I wasn't involved in any "actions" involving labor unions, I know the company was historically heavily involved in protecting scabs and otherwise working to bust unions. In my doddering maturity, I think we need balance between the interests of labor and management and that many of America's problem
... and legal (Score:1)
"... and legal" they write. But at best "and legal in some countries". Most of this would e.g. in Germany require a concrete suspicion and the "worker's council" to be informed (and probably approve) on a per-case basis at the least.
Some of this sounds like it would not be even remotely legal no matter what, unless you call the police and have them do it (which they'll probably not feel like though).
It's true (Score:2)
All your facebook are belong to us.
One word; One vision (Score:2)
Unplug. Disconnect -- have you tried it?
Insider Threat detection is all the hype now (Score:2)
One example is/was RedOwl, which creates scorecards for managers that rated employees on things like:
- Medial leaker
- Saboteur
- "Negligent"
It does this by grabbing all data is can get its hands on, including scanning email inboxes and monitoring employees social media.
I've captured their old website here:
http://www.creepycompanies.com... [creepycompanies.com]
Not surprising (Score:2)