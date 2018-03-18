Facebook and Its Executives Are Getting Destroyed After Botching the Handling of a Massive Data Breach (businessinsider.com) 54
The way Facebook has disclosed the abuse of its system by Cambridge Analytica, which has been reported this week, speaks volumes of Facebook's core beliefs. Sample this except from Business Insider: Facebook executives waded into a firestorm of criticism on Saturday, after news reports revealed that a data firm with ties to the Trump campaign harvested private information from millions of Facebook users. Several executives took to Twitter to insist that the data leak was not technically a "breach." But critics were outraged by the response and accused the company of playing semantics and missing the point. Washington Post reporter Hamza Shaban: Facebook insists that the Cambridge Analytica debacle wasn't a data breach, but a "violation" by a third party app that abused user data. This offloading of responsibility says a lot about Facebook's approach to our privacy. Observer reporter Carole Cadwalladr, who broke the news about Cambridge Analytica: Yesterday Facebook threatened to sue us. Today we publish this. Meet the whistleblower blowing the lid off Facebook and Cambridge Analytica. [...] Facebook's chief strategy officer wading in. So, tell us @alexstamos (who expressed his displeasure with the use of "breach" in media reports) why didn't you inform users of this "non-breach" after The Guardian first reported the story in December 2015? Zeynep Tufekci: If your business is building a massive surveillance machinery, the data will eventually be used and misused. Hacked, breached, leaked, pilfered, conned, "targeted", "engaged", "profiled", sold.. There is no informed consent because it's not possible to reasonably inform or consent. [...] Facebook's defense that Cambridge Analytica harvesting of FB user data from millions is not technically a "breach" is a more profound and damning statement of what's wrong with Facebook's business model than a "breach." MIT Professor Dean Eckles: Definitely fascinating that Joseph Chancellor, who contributed to collection and contract-violating retention (?) of Facebook user data, now works for Facebook. Amir Efrati, a reporter at the Information: May seem like a small thing to non-reporters but Facebook loses credibility by issuing a Friday night press release to "front-run" publications that were set to publish negative articles about its platform. If you want us to become more suspicious, mission accomplished. Further reading: Facebook's latest privacy debacle stirs up more regulatory interest from lawmakers (TechCrunch).
Lesson duly learned.
What was lost by people accessing your private data in your account?
Every page you've ever visited, including any that could compromise you.
Every post you've ever written, even to closed and secret groups.
Every after you've chased. Every move you made. Every like you paid, every group you've saved, they've been watching you.
Oh, don't you see, you're in their data tree, every move you've made means that they get paid.
Umm, no it doesn't, you know this, and frankly I wish for a new constitutional amendment requiring conspiracy theorists be dropped in a volcano.
For people who didn't see why they should care about who uses thier data or how it's used, thinking they had noting to hide and it wouldn't affect them, I hope you learned a lesson.
I highly doubt that anyone has learned a lesson:
"No one in this world, so far as I know
... has ever lost money by underestimating the intelligence of the great masses of the plain people." -- H. L. Mencken.
Often paraphrased as:
"Nobody ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American public."
Why did the Facebook execs take their story to Twitter . . . ?
Easy they want to calm the great masses of their user base, whose reading comprehension can't deal with anything longer than a Twitter
Dear Slashdot, please knock it off with the hyperbole in the headline. Unless the Facebook executives are literally being torn limb from limb or being ground into dust, I don't really find the over top headline informative or useful.
Re:Enough of the hyperbole in the headlines (Score:5, Informative)
It is a pretty idiotic headline. It looks like something a twelve year old would write.
What did you expect? Plenty of experienced writers who are old-timers on Slashdot, but they aren't the ones who run the site or who were hired.
This is standard in industry and is why Apple and Microsoft write such defective software.
Re: What (Score:2)
Then you never understood Snowden's message, never understood what Facebook records and never understood European law.
And people wonder why the world is going to hell in a handbasket. Ignorance.
Re:Harvesting profiles is not a breach (Score:4, Interesting)
tl;dr: it's not just about "All your data belong to Facebook (and the rest)", it's that they'll freely share that data with third parties and don't give a fuck what happens when someone abuses their access to it.
You are almost right. Facebook isn't upset that this company got so much information about Facebook users. They are upset that this company didn't pay Facebook for that information, and that the company didn't pay them more to used Facebook's targeting services.
No, that is not what they did. RTFA. They used malware to gain access to the entire user profile, including every Facebook link clicked on. Everything Facebook stores on you. Including in the closed and secret groups. Every click, time spent viewing something, everything.
By going through the UK, it wouldn't matter, malware is covered by the computer misuse act, personally identifying information (even if public) is covered by the data protection act.
It's no wonder such lunacy happens, if nobody bothers to u
I think its hilarious that Zuckerberg hates Trump and pulls this 'oh yeah well I'm gonna..' stunt and now it has drawn attention to what Facebook has become: Ugly and intrusive.
I want a Ferrari, but I'm not about to help the US Government nor a private company [insert terrible babies and pitchforks jokes here] to get one.
Does no one else think twice about this?
"""Facebook insists that the Cambridge Analytica debacle wasn't a data breach, but a "violation" by a third party app that abused user data."""
So, wh
No, multiple European laws were violated, malware was used, and the military's psychological warfare division attempted to rig an election (aka a military coup).
Color me surprised (Score:4, Insightful)
Who would have thought that a company founded on collecting people's personal data and selling it to third parties would be involved in a scandal about the collection of people's personal data without those people's permissions?
It's almost as if the people using FB had no clue what was going on.
Using Facebook as intended doesn't make it a data breach, as facebook quite clearly told everyone.
The "other" political party using facebook for their own ends is the reason for this autistic screeching.
If malware is used to download FB's internal profile of you using your credentials, it's not access as intended by the user.
This is an EU company, EU laws hold. Including the computer misuse act and the data protection act. As does the right to be forgotten, along with various pieces of human rights legislation.
This is a criminal enterprise and Cambridge University should be shut down until its role is established.
Problem is WHO they let collect data (Score:3)
A company that worked for TRUMP, the EMBODIMENT OF GREAT EVIL OF THIS WORLD (worse than PUTIN!!!!), did data mining.
When companies that only work for pure, innocent DEMOCRATS do it, it's OK. At least with the management of Facebook.
The troubling part is trying to explain how they're fair and unbiased when publicly shown to be strongly biased.
