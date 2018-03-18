Say Goodbye To the Information Age: It's All About Reputation Now (aeon.co) 95
An anonymous reader shares an essay on Aeon magazine by Gloria Origgi, an Italian philosopher and a tenured senior researcher at CNRS : We are experiencing a fundamental paradigm shift in our relationship to knowledge. From the 'information age', we are moving towards the 'reputation age', in which information will have value only if it is already filtered, evaluated and commented upon by others. Seen in this light, reputation has become a central pillar of collective intelligence today. It is the gatekeeper to knowledge, and the keys to the gate are held by others. The way in which the authority of knowledge is now constructed makes us reliant on what are the inevitably biased judgments of other people, most of whom we do not know.
[...] The paradigm shift from the age of information to the age of reputation must be taken into account when we try to defend ourselves from 'fake news' and other misinformation and disinformation techniques that are proliferating through contemporary societies. What a mature citizen of the digital age should be competent at is not spotting and confirming the veracity of the news. Rather, she should be competent at reconstructing the reputational path of the piece of information in question, evaluating the intentions of those who circulated it, and figuring out the agendas of those authorities that leant it credibility.
http://www.logicalfallacies.info/relevance/appeals/appeal-to-authority/ [logicalfallacies.info]
Trumpian Algebra
"reconstructing the reputational path of the piece of information in question, evaluating the intentions of those who circulated it, and figuring out the agendas of those authorities that leant it credibility."
In other words, if it came out of Trump's mouth, it's a lie.
In other words, if it came out of any politician's mouth, it's a lie.
No, it just depends on the exact values for "it," "all," "about," and "now."
Never argue from authority in the first place, and never listen from authority either!
Quit with the false equivalency, it's lazy and not true. No politician is your perfect soulmate, but some legitimately try to improve the world. Find those, vote for those, and live with the fact that they aren't perfect. Pretending all politicians are as bad as the worst just gives more power to the worst of the worst, because we might as well elect them if all politicians are the same.
Re:Trumpian Algebra
The keystone principle of representative government is that politicians are not all the same and that citizens can maintain their government by carefully choosing between those politicians. You may argue that this principle has proven to be unreliable, and I'd agree with you there with the present case in point, but that's a far cry from claiming that it's a total failure.
Anyone, really. At least that should be the sane default. I don't buy into the idea that information is worthless unless there's an already-built consensus with the 'correct' list of who's-whos backing it up. That's too easily manufactured. It's argument from authority. Facts are facts, rational is rational, lies are lies, and irrational is irrational. It doesn't matter who expresses them. While it is true that at some point we have to take claims at face value, especially if it's not an area of focus, it
What is this? A gestapo for ANTS?!
Malicious crock of shit
Technology provides us with the possibility of OBJECTIVE insight and provides framework for OBJECTIVE verification (with mathematics).
This is simply arguing for dystopia and forsaking a new Enlightenment, a new Renaissance, because "eh, it's too hard to care."
Reputation is emotional and therefore non-objective. Animals can construct hierarchies based on reputation. We are human beings with all the tools to shape our reality. Why should we forsake our intellect for an animalistic way of life? Because it allows us to be controlled by whoever is at the top of the hierarchy dispensing reputation? This article, this idea, is poison.
mature citizen
she
Yep, this is a propaganda stunt.
The message here is "blindly trust your favorite source, here's a falsely sophisticated argument for why it's okay for YOU, the smart he/she/xe/.... that you are, to do so". If listened to it could have terrible effect on society, especially if its effective on the "tech sector", the people who have pretty much the only jobs that matter in the "second industrial revolution", the people who have the power to contest the will of their employers and prevent dystopia.
If the horrors that mass surveillance + AI + automation offer us are to be averted, it is YOU that are going to have to stand up, and in order to do so, you will need a philosophical grounding in order to coordinate your efforts with your peers.
This trash article is an attempt to subvert that grounding.
If only that were so. Unfortunately, until we can find perfect technology, developed by the Platonic ideal perfectly moral race of beings, technology is going to be used by bad people as a method of control and as a tool for tyrants.
https://www.theguardian.com/ne... [theguardian.com]
A good example is how we are learning that the best way to secure honest elections is to abandon technology for
Unfortunately, until we can find perfect technology, developed by the Platonic ideal perfectly moral race of beings, technology is going to be used by bad people as a method of control and as a tool for tyrants.
But you can make that very same argument about anything used by humans. The very paper ballots you seem to think are a solution were developed by the same immoral race of beings that have created everything since. Is that technology less susceptible to being used by bad people as a method of control or a tool for tyrants? Given the sham elections done with paper ballots in the various peoples' republics of the world, I don't think they're any more of a safeguard against political corruption than anything el
That's true, but technology's efficiencies are potentially (I would say "especially") capable of making mass control more efficient.
That's why we have to be very, very careful about the technology we adopt. It's not morally neutral, as we've been told since the Industrial Revolution. Technology may be morally fungible, but it's not morally neutral.
That's true, but technology's efficiencies are potentially (I would say "especially") capable of making mass control more efficient.
You can probably argue that incrementally back all the way to the first cave paintings as well though. There's always going to be some new danger on the horizon, but I don't think this presents a long term concern. If something is detrimental towards human survival, those traits which enable it or succumb to it will be selected against in the long run. That may seem painful right now, but it's no less so than the mound of corpses it took to develop an immune response to all of our past threats.
We have blockchains
This is a solved problem.
The public has a collective IQ of 50 which seems to decrease proportionally as the mob size increases. The "information age" has created the most powerful weapon system on the planet.
And the nation-state actors have successfully exploited the tool to silence facts with hyperbolic opinions multiplied and distributed by the millions of botnets that are steadily evolving greater capabilities and purpose. And using the internet to support state ambitions is very cost effective. It's safer, cheaper, and faster t
Objectivity is established through equivalent reports from multiple observers.
That's it. Everything boils down to that, because all any individual has to go on is subjective experience. You can't establish objective facts about reality by yourself, it is a logical impossibility (you might be hallucinating, crazy, emotionally biased, and so on). This is how science works and has always worked.
Mathematics is just a modeling tool; the formulas upon which we rely have been established as reliable via the pro
Achievements = 2
I guess you don't have enough reputation to be trusted.
Re:
I would argue in favor of reputation because I have an achievement score of 34 and I have karma to burn
In the future everyone will have multiple identities. Like people have multiple credit cards and select one per transaction.
There will be a huge market for bootstrapping new identities. Reputation merchants will have to develop spam filters, and the false positives are going to be brutal.
Technology provides us with the possibility of OBJECTIVE insight and provides framework for OBJECTIVE verification (with mathematics). This is simply arguing for dystopia and forsaking a new Enlightenment, a new Renaissance, because "eh, it's too hard to care."
Technology also provides us with the impossibility of the both-broad-and-deep analysis of raw data that we need to navigate even the present, never mind the future. That's because it presents to us with a huge amount of complex data about a huge number of important topics. Additionally, that same technology is itself an ever-rapidly expanding source of complex raw data. This is true even for those of us who have the intelligence, knowledge, and interest to have this discussion - how much more applicable is
Re: (Score:3)
Technology provides us with the possibility of OBJECTIVE insight and provides framework for OBJECTIVE verification (with mathematics).
Not really, since we need to establish facts first that we use to gain those insights. Average person is pretty much unable to establish facts about any non reproducible events - we need to rely on others to provide us those and rate their "truth" by their reputation and number of matching reports. Unfortunately if there are big players (eg countries) involved with their own agenda those methods become seriously insufficient.
For example the recent poisoning in the UK: UK points at Russia and they point at s
Re:
The author of the book, Gloria Origgi, is saying nearly the opposite of what many posters think she is saying.
She is saying you need to understand how you acquire knowledge and she says you need to examine the sources of that knowledge.
There's no blind trust anywhere in her writing.
She is also making two cases.
One is that reputation-trusting is how things actually work in the modern world.
There is an underappreciated paradox of knowledge that plays a pivotal role in our advanced hyper-connected liberal democracies: the greater the amount of information that circulates, the more we rely on so-called reputational devices to evaluate it. What makes this paradoxical is that the vastly increased access to information and knowledge we have today does not empower us or make us more cognitively autonomous. Rather, it renders us more dependent on other people’s judgments and evaluations of the information with which we are faced.
Two is that you should not blindly accept new information.
Whenever we are at the point of accepting or rejecting new information, we should ask ourselves: Where does it come from? Does the source have a good reputation? Who are the authorities who believe it? What are my reasons for deferring to these authorities?
For three simple cases:
You cannot personally verify the moon l
That assumes...
This article takes the noble assumption that people actually want the truth instead of the warm, comforting embrace of the self-reaffirming echo chamber. I know more than a few people who turn to questionable news because they don't want their view of the world challenged. As long as these people exist, there will be a market for this sort of information.
Re:
You make the assumption that everyone wants the same thing. Not everyone watches Entertainment Tonight and talks politics on Facebook.
I would pay money, good money, to participate on a website with quality discussion. I would imagine other people are the same.
Some people are always trying to outrun the "Eternal September" that came to their platform. Facebook used to require a college e-mail account.
A lot of words for a simple concept
Back in my age we called it "argument from authority". And even then we knew that it's bullshit.
The article is an appeal to authority of the worst kind. Let's hope it gets the reputation it deserves.
And it's nothing new. In fact, it's as old as the news media is. What the article describes is exactly how newspapers and TV news work (or fail to). The only difference is that the barriers to entry are marginally cheaper. Very marginally.
Back in my day we called it 'moderation'. For example you're discussing on a website where you trust the people to moderate out comments that aren't worth reading.
Put less politely:
We're entering the Age of Bullshit [wikipedia.org].
Now?
No, but is a threat to the authority that depends on reputation and faith based institutions This is why they attempt to cripple the technology because it reveals too much. Eventually you will have to attack mathematics itself, so hard facts become questionable.
Wuffie - Doctorow was right
Dibs on the shooting range in Frontierland
Knowledge was always reputation based
The issue isn't that we rely on reputation to decide if something is truth. The issue is it is easier for charlatans to build reputation now a days.
One slight flaw in the plan
in which information will have value only if it is already filtered, evaluated and commented upon by others.
So how good is the author's reputation, that we should believe this?
Critical thinking has always been an asset.
Gloria Origgi brings up an interesting point of discussion. It purports to relate to the 'information age', but it has always been there.
Every time someone asserts a 'fact', we must evaluate their motives. If they don't have a discernable motive, we have to look to the source--where did that 'fact' originate, whose hands did it pass through? It's a tedious process but the only way to begin evaluating that 'fact'.
Unfortunately, we have to continually monitor our own belief in facts. They tend to become rooted to the extent that their source is forgotten. Those of us who adhere to a religion were probably indoctrinated before we were capable of rationally evaluating information. How can we now go back and confront those assumptions?
Thus, entire societies are pawns in a flow of 'information' circulating endlessly, invisibly in the ether causing a contagion that is nearly insurmountable.
Belief is a matter of accepting 'facts' without question. No sensible person would allow this. Every 'fact' can be evaluated for accuracy on a scale, say from 0 to 9. One gathers the best information available and gives a particular fact a value between those numbers. As more information becomes available, the score may change. It is never zero or nine.
But most people are averse to shades of grey. They need up or down; on or off; left or right; and nothing in between. They like slogans and easy solutions. No painful thinking required. If a fact is asserted loud enough, often enough, then it must be true. Educational systems perpetuate this problem by rote learning with no critical thought process allowed.
And it's sad...
Stellar Reputation and Golden Toilets
I am the most beloved Slashdot commenter and have tremendous reputation, which is why I won the presidency of Slashdot by the biggest margin in history.
There are no Reputable Sources and never have been
There are three problems here:
1) The real question is why did the flat earth society decide there was a giant conspiracy. The answer is because they needed to believe that or give up their belief in a flat earth. There may well have been some believers in a flat earth who gave up that belief, but by definition they were no longer members of the flat earth society.
2) Conspiracy theories are dangerous because once you accept the conspiracy, it is impossible to have it disproved. All contrary evidence simply b
My rep preceedeth
I'm under a 3, so Bryce Dallas Howard should want sex with me!
Age of Shittalking
That's what this is. Reputation? Please don't make me laugh! Its all about shit talk and riling people up. This is the Age of Disinformation folks, get used to it.
Eyeroll
Sure, it's *totally* different than when almost everybody just trusted the evening news or their favourite newspaper columnist to tell them what to think.
The information age made the raw information available. Many people use it directly. It's not terribly surprising that most people don't have the time, skill, or inclination to do that, so they do as they always have and rely on someone else to interpret it for them. The availability of information has made a change in that area though: now just about a
tribal reputation outsourcing on crack
We've always had tribal reputation outsourcing. The main difference is that we now have tribal reputation outsourcing on crack.
In addition, we've always had a rich vocabulary concerning those who outsource their opinions while exercising insufficient personal vigilance: toady, bootlicker, sycophant, fool, ass, halfwit, dunce, dolt, ignoramus, cretin, moron, imbecile, and mean-girl wannabee (to commence dining with a preliminary cheese plate).
For the soup course, we have on offer a rich gumbo:
* fear
* author
Stop making sense and appeal to authority...
It always WAS about reputation
London calling
Let it not be forgotten that the primacy of information remains, but the gatekeepers of primary information are becoming increasingly specialized and dispersed throughout the social graph. One of the problems here is not that information is waning, but that the social internet deluge refuses to wane.
The Purpose of Mathematics in a Classical Education [medium.com] — 1 March 2017 by Thomas Treloar