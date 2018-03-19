Microsoft Brings Native HEIF Support to Windows 10 (thurrott.com) 24
An anonymous reader shares a report: Microsoft is bringing support for the new HEIF image format to Windows 10. First popularized by Apple with iOS 11, HEIF is a new image format that uses less storage space while preserving image quality. The new image format is used by default on Apple's iPhone X and other devices running iOS 11. While Microsoft's online services like OneDrive already supported HEIF since the release of iOS 11, Windows 10 didn't natively support the new format as of yet. But with the upcoming Redstone 4 update -- possibly called the Spring Creators Update -- the Microsoft Photos app in Windows 10 will support HEIF by default. Further reading: CNET.
If you're going to use an uncompressed image format, you should use TGA.
Great! Now let's work on Native PDF Support (Score:2)
WTF is wrong with Microsoft that I can attempt to open a PDF in MS Server 2014, and it STILL can't handle it natively?!?
Are they waiting to see if PDF will "take off"? Are they waiting to see if their "PDF-Killer" XPS will win-out (hint: It won't). Or what?!?
What morons.
I think you're first issue is that you're trying to use a version of Server that doesn't exist.
In this case, I agree with Microsoft (Score:2)
In my view, getting P0WN3D should be opt-in.
The basic PDF format is secure, it's only data. That's what OS X/macOS/iOS supports.
Their client OS supports PDF natively. I think the problem you're having is you're trying to use a server OS as a client OS.
Damned if you do, damned if you don't (Score:2)
MPEG (Score:3)
The HEIF image format uses the HEVC [wikipedia.org] video codec to encode an image. The fact that HEVC is a patent encumbered mess has been discussed on
/. before, so I won't go into that.
Apparently some people are trying to see if AV1 [wikipedia.org] can be used in the same way patent-encumbered HEVC is used here, too. If that happens, this is a solution in search of a problem, because AV1 is supposed to be as good or better than the HEVC codec, without the patents.
I hope HEVC never gets a foothold, but instead fades into obsolesence. Th
Patent encumbered, of course (Score:2)
Um, NO. lossless compression is possible.
BULLSHIT
You compress it, you will lose quality.
Or all of information theory is wrong.
Or you shift some of the storage space to the program that decompresses. You know, with things like Run Length Encoding, or Huffman compression, or LZW. Or things like Fractal Image Compression where you effectively gain artificial, but perceptible, quality by trading for time and storage space during both an analysis phase and decompression. I'm just guessing, but you seem to have missed out on the last three decades of the previous century. Now if you want to make an argument for the loss of quality for
OneDrive *doesn't* properly support HEIF (Score:2)
OneDrive doesn't properly support HEIF, or at least didn't as of September last year. https://mspoweruser.com/micros... [mspoweruser.com]
Microsoft has reached out to us, clarifying that OneDrive on iOS will automatically convert HEIC files to JPEG when you back them up on your iPhone, so you will still be able to view them as regular image files in your Windows 10 device and iPhone.
Linux? (Score:2)
Are there any implementations for Linux?