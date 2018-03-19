Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Brings Native HEIF Support to Windows 10 (thurrott.com) 24

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Microsoft is bringing support for the new HEIF image format to Windows 10. First popularized by Apple with iOS 11, HEIF is a new image format that uses less storage space while preserving image quality. The new image format is used by default on Apple's iPhone X and other devices running iOS 11. While Microsoft's online services like OneDrive already supported HEIF since the release of iOS 11, Windows 10 didn't natively support the new format as of yet. But with the upcoming Redstone 4 update -- possibly called the Spring Creators Update -- the Microsoft Photos app in Windows 10 will support HEIF by default. Further reading: CNET.

  • .BMP forever! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    I only used uncompressed image storage formats. They are far superior.

  • WTF is wrong with Microsoft that I can attempt to open a PDF in MS Server 2014, and it STILL can't handle it natively?!?

    Are they waiting to see if PDF will "take off"? Are they waiting to see if their "PDF-Killer" XPS will win-out (hint: It won't). Or what?!?

    What morons.

  • MPEG (Score:3)

    by ELCouz ( 1338259 ) on Monday March 19, 2018 @10:18AM (#56283273)
    Great ... just what we need another patent minefield image format.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The HEIF image format uses the HEVC [wikipedia.org] video codec to encode an image. The fact that HEVC is a patent encumbered mess has been discussed on /. before, so I won't go into that.

      Apparently some people are trying to see if AV1 [wikipedia.org] can be used in the same way patent-encumbered HEVC is used here, too. If that happens, this is a solution in search of a problem, because AV1 is supposed to be as good or better than the HEVC codec, without the patents.

      I hope HEVC never gets a foothold, but instead fades into obsolesence. Th

  • Why am I not surprised to discover that both the container for format (HEIF) Anna the codec (HVEC) are extensively covered by patents? This is the GIF story again, except this time done deliberately by Apple and Microsoft.

  • OneDrive doesn't properly support HEIF, or at least didn't as of September last year. https://mspoweruser.com/micros... [mspoweruser.com]

    Microsoft has reached out to us, clarifying that OneDrive on iOS will automatically convert HEIC files to JPEG when you back them up on your iPhone, so you will still be able to view them as regular image files in your Windows 10 device and iPhone.

  • Are there any implementations for Linux?

