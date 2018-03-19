Hackers Are So Fed Up With Twitter Bots They're Hunting Them Down Themselves (theintercept.com) 16
An anonymous reader writes: Even if Twitter hasn't invested much in anti-bot software, some of its most technically proficient users have. They're writing and refining code that can use Twitter's public application programming interface, or API, as well as Google and other online interfaces, to ferret out fake accounts and bad actors. The effort, at least among the researchers I spoke with, has begun with hunting bots designed to promote pornographic material -- a type of fake account that is particularly easy to spot -- but the plan is to eventually broaden the hunt to other types of bots. The bot-hunting programming and research has been a strictly volunteer, part-time endeavor, but the efforts have collectively identified tens of thousands of fake accounts, underlining just how much low-hanging fruit remains for Twitter to prune.
Among the part-time bot-hunters is French security researcher and freelance Android developer Baptiste Robert, who in February of this year noticed that Twitter accounts with profile photos of scantily clad women were liking his tweets or following him on Twitter. Aside from the sexually suggestive images, the bots had similarities. Not only did these Twitter accounts typically include profile photos of adult actresses, but they also had similar bios, followed similar accounts, liked more tweets than they retweeted, had fewer than 1,000 followers, and directed readers to click the link in their bios.
Yo whipslash... I think this one actually might have read the article... That wouldn't bode well for that anti-troll filter that was mentioned a while ago.
Still, it seems to be somewhat more intelligent than the average troll.
Interesting specimen for sure.
Among the part-time bot-hunters is French security researcher and freelance Android developer Baptiste Robert, who in February of this year noticed that Twitter accounts with profile photos of scantily clad women were liking his tweets or following him on Twitter.
and like any other slashdotter, seeing attractive women made him immediately stare at his feet and scream REEEEEEEEEEEEEE
Social media is a social deconstruct, hopefully it dies sooner than later and spares humanity more grief. You reap what you sow right?
Am I the only one who see this as the equivalent of going over to the nearest gas station and volunteering to clean their bathrooms?
A "Fake Account" that has a human behind it is not a fake account. If your premise is correct then your Slashdot "fabiomb" account is by your definition "fake".
Using an alias is not the same as registering using someone else's credentials.
... it's made out to be.
It's a depressing shitstorm rabbit hole and not one fucking person is unaware of that.
The people writing code to spot bots already know how to ID the bots, right?
Just navigate around the bastards (or bitches as may apply).