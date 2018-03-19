Self-Driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman in First Fatal Crash Involving Pedestrian (gizmodo.com) 97
Joe_Dragon writes: Last night a woman was struck by an autonomous Uber vehicle in Tempe, Arizona. She later died of her injuries in the hospital. The deadly collision -- reported by ABC15 and later confirmed to Gizmodo by Uber and Tempe police -- took place around 10PM at the intersection Mill Avenue and Curry Road. Autonomous vehicle developers often test drive at night, during storms, and other challenging conditions to help their vehicles learn to navigate in a variety of environments.
According to Tempe PD, the car was in autonomous mode at the time of the incident, with a vehicle operator sitting behind the wheel. A police spokesperson added in a statement that the woman's 'next of kin has not been notified yet so her name is not being released at this time. Uber is assisting and this is still an active investigation.' The woman was crossing the street outside a crosswalk when she was hit, the spokesperson said. Update: Uber says it is suspending self-driving car tests in all North American cities after a fatal accident.
Yup, death penalty for jaywalking. That sounds about how a fucking monster thinks.
Undocumented workers do pay taxes, idiot.
no one is saying that the operator of a motor vehicle that hits and kills a jaywalker is a monster.
Depends on the situation. If the operator was drunk or playing Pokemon Go and the accident could have been avoided, that's pretty monstrous.
Nope, your spin is 100% bullshit. "Death penalty" is a legal sentence, and that is not even applicable here.
If you do something obviously dangerous and stupid, and you get hurt doing it, that is your fault. If someone plays with poisonous snakes for fun, and gets bit, our sympathy level isn't very high. The same goes when an idiot decides to illegally cross the street, at night, without bothering to make sure cars aren't approaching.
Sheesh.
There was an operator behind the controls in the test vehicle. He didn't hit the brakes or steer around the pedestrian.
We make a lot of assumptions about the events - perhaps the woman jumped in front or placed herself in danger neither a human nor AI in the wrong place at the wrong time could have saved her from. Let's see what happens...
There was an operator behind the controls in the test vehicle. He didn't hit the brakes or steer around the pedestrian.
Fortunately, they have a brilliant plan to prevent this in the future.
Outside a crosswalk does not always mean jaywalking. In many jurisdictions if you are a certain distance from the next corner it is legal to cross. So she may or may not have been legally crossing.
In many civilized countries (i.e. UK), pedestrians always have the right-of-way -- cars are expected to exercise due care not to hit someone, and "jaywalking" as a legal concept does not exist.
But yeah, Tempe (and Phoenix sprawlopolis) in general are terribly designed for pedestrians -- you often have to walk a long distance to even get to a crosswalk, and traffic light timing can be too short to allow pedestrians to cross without running.
Anyone Jaywalking is 100% not responsible for this.
An autonomous car is supposed to see and avoid ALL repeat ALL obstacles expected or otherwise. Just like a human driver.
An autonomous vehicle is supposed to be better at it the same way we expect a $2 microchip to be better at working arithmetic than any human ever born.
I feel bad for the lady As well as the first responders who couldn't save her.
Uber and the team -- working for a company that wants to eventually replace private and public transport with their "rented" autonomous vehicles, nope. Uber's long-term model doesn't allow for privacy, since each rental is tied to a profile, reputation, and bank account or credit card. The data will be there, to be sold to marketeers and governments.
The "team" and "Uber" itself can go eat a week-old spoiled sausage.
More to come (Score:2)
Re:More to come (Score:5, Insightful)
There is no data to support your statement. Self driving cars haven't even started driving for real yet and Musk's marketing tweets don't count as a scientific study. Testing is not the same as real driving. At this time WHEN CONDITIONS GET BAD WE DON'T LET THE AI DRIVE. Let that sink in. If AI is so much better it should be able to outperform the worse the conditions get, not the other way around.
Your statement is like saying you are a great basketball player but only during controlled ideal practice and
And yet, in most cases now they're orders of magnitude safer than the distracted meatbag texting away on their iPhone. Or the late-night drunk trying to make it home from the bar without getting caught.
I'd love to understand your basis for saying that since they're not in widespread enough use to have generated any sort of meaningful statistics. And to OP's point, this may well have been one of the first situations where someone threw an autonomous vehicle a serious curveball. If so, that's at least an order of magnitude in the wrong direction.
You have a very low opinion of your driving ability.
How many times a year does your computer freeze and need to be power-cycled, versus your brain doing the same. I hope they're using three redundant computers with separately written software, sort of like fly-by-wire aircraft do. The computers "vote" -- if one is out of whack from the other two, it's taken out of the loop.
Even more important in cars since the separation distance between them and immovable objects tends to be measured in feet versus hundreds to thousands of feet.
Do you have any numbers on that?
Come on, who would have no hit her? (Score:3)
We're 50 years out from a working self-driving car.
Thank you Mr Luddite. It's a shame that we currently live in a perfectly safe world where no pedestrians ever git hit and these darn self-driving cars come along and...
Wait, what? Drivers hit pedestrians all the time? Especially so when they cross in the middle of the street at night in the rain?
Remember, there WAS a human sitting behind the wheel. The fact that he didn't see here / could not react in time means she was (A) really hard to see, and (b) p
Looks like the self-driving car is no better than a human driven car, even with a human behind the wheel "at the ready"...
a driver sitting ready to take over is not the sam (Score:2)
a driver sitting ready to take over is not the same as one driving in manual mode
Weather was pretty clear in Tempe last night, no wind, dust or rain to speak of.
That particular intersection is poorly lit and has a concert venue on one corner, an office building on another and then a very dark desert park on the other two.
The fact that the human was not able to redirect the car either seems to indicate that they were caught by surprise as well
the intersection of Mill ave and curry Rd in Tempe is not known to be commonly obscured by rain, snow, and at 10pm, not sunlight either.
It is, however, a broad intersection, and the speed limit is either 40 or 50 MPH for both roads.
It is also the site of a popular music venue, and a hip hop concert was booked then. Probably good attendance. They do serve alcoholic beverages and simple food.
We don't know much, but I would expect this woman didn't use good judgement crossing this intersection, which requires
Reminds me of how Moscow Donald commits treason... (Score:1)
The first of many incremental tests . . . (Score:2)
In normal countries, that means that victims, owners or insurers can sue the designers and manufacturers if gross negligence or deliberate underselling of the risks can be shown. In countries with sillier court systems like the US, it means that no matter wh
Clearly we need artificial intelligence in the legal system, too, then...
Re: (Score:3)
Would a human driver been able to react differently? It is a difficult question. This woman was crossing a multi-lane divided highway at 10PM not at a crosswalk. The highway has plenty of landscaping (trees, shrubs, etc) and if It was dark, there may have been obstructions and she may not have been wearing colors or bright clothing that would have stood out. I don't want to victim blame, but I'm not going to AI blame for something that may have turned out the same for even the most highly trained human dri
We already know the answer was no (Score:2)
There was a human behind the wheel, just not holding onto it. So the answer is no, a human WAS NOT able to stop in time.
I know that intersection. If she tried to cross against a light and burst out from behind a car waiting for a left turn, which is pretty common there, no driver operating legally and prudently could avoid her, neither a human nor automated driver. It happens.
I can't believe any autonomous car would be designed to assume peds can only be encountered in crosswalks. That's just too obviously wrong of an assumption for me to believe it survived to an actual product. There are all kinds of water bags (kids, animals) that randomly shoot out into the road. They'd have to have some detection of unexpected obstacles active at all times.
I think there's two most likely causes of the accident. If it was machine error, then whatever process filters the fire hose of data
Okay Slashdot (Score:4, Funny)
Let's all jump to conclusions. Don't disappoint me now. We should be at the root cause with all the information within the next 5 minutes.
The information we have raises a lot of questions, the main one being how come the safety driver didn't prevent the accident. If a fully aware and concentrating human couldn't prevent it, it's harder to blame the machine. But of course we don't know that the driver was attentive, maybe thousands of antonymous miles makes people complacent.
root cause
MBA's and their marketing drones.
Next?
More or fewer pedestrian deaths per mile? (Score:2)
Self-driving cars don't need to be perfect, just better than people.
If self-driving cars rack up fewer pedestrian deaths per mile driven than human drivers, that's the critical metric.
--PM
"If self-driving cars rack up fewer pedestrian deaths per mile driven than human drivers, that's the critical metric."
Only if they are judged relative to human drivers. If they are judged in product liability terms, the metric is lawsuit damages per mile driven.
Rain can be nuts in Arizona (Score:2)
The woman was outside cross walks, so Uber will probably be in the right. Although IIRC you never have the right of way
Monsoon season starts around the beginning of July and lasts until around the end of September. Heavy rain outside that season is fairly rare.
Missing Details (Score:2)
The good thing about this being an autonomous vehicle is that there are likely cameras and sensors all around the vehicle that will be able to tell investigators exactly what happened.
And while jaywalking is certainly not a capital offense, it's hard to argue that
also criminal liability and civil liability are no (Score:2)
also criminal liability and civil liability are not the same and this case needs to go down both routes. criminal cases have more power to override NDA's and eula. Also they can get around an log list of subcontractors
As far as I remember last night was pretty dang clear and perfect.
Mill and Curry should have a few areas nearby to cross.
Running across 4~6 lanes of traffic seems dangerous.
AI (Score:1)
" autonomous cars need to drive more like humans"
You mean poorly and distractedly?
;)
As I suspected, a bunch of people blaming the pedestrian for crossing the street wrong. Cars still have to stop for them legally, and autonomous cars are no less liable. Once again, autonomous cars need to drive more like humans, not the other way around.
I suggest you test this theory by jumping right in front of a speeding car with a driver, and see how it goes.
Both you and the people you are arguing against don't have all the facts. Anyone who hasn't seen the evidence is just talking out of their asses if they're trying to assign blame already.
It's a pretty good bet that the car has a video record of what happened, so it should be possible to determine what really happened here.
Best thing about self driving cars is memory (Score:2)
While it's hard to say what happened yet, what I can say with confidence is that we should be able to figure out what happened far more easily than if any non-self driving car had hit her...
Why? Because of the vast amount of sensor data collected by the car every second. We should be able to see exactly when she left the sidewalk, exactly where she went in the road, and exactly what led to the car not "seeing" her.
Otherwise you'd MAYBE have some dash-cam footage and some super poor traffic camera footage.
No surprise here (Score:2)
Drivers Fault? (Score:2)
This technology has to be better than people before it can be let loose on public streets. Things happen, millions of times a day - tires blow, rocks fall off trucks, things happen, and we drivers expect and anticipate.
The kid chasing a ball scenario will happen, with regularity. What can also be expected with regularity is company ending lawsuits and NT
They've tasted blood! (Score:2)