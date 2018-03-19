Self-Driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman in First Fatal Crash Involving Pedestrian

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Joe_Dragon writes: Last night a woman was struck by an autonomous Uber vehicle in Tempe, Arizona. She later died of her injuries in the hospital. The deadly collision -- reported by ABC15 and later confirmed to Gizmodo by Uber and Tempe police -- took place around 10PM at the intersection Mill Avenue and Curry Road. Autonomous vehicle developers often test drive at night, during storms, and other challenging conditions to help their vehicles learn to navigate in a variety of environments.

According to Tempe PD, the car was in autonomous mode at the time of the incident, with a vehicle operator sitting behind the wheel. A police spokesperson added in a statement that the woman's 'next of kin has not been notified yet so her name is not being released at this time. Uber is assisting and this is still an active investigation.' The woman was crossing the street outside a crosswalk when she was hit, the spokesperson said. Update: Uber says it is suspending self-driving car tests in all North American cities after a fatal accident.

  • I'm very familiar with the types of sensors used in these cars. They have trouble with rain, snow, sunlight, scratches, dirt, basically anything. Try sticking your head out the window while driving and pretend your eyeballs are the sensors. It's a pretty comparable comparison. We're 50 years out from a working self-driving car. The AI isn't there, the sensors aren't there, and every amaaaaazing show-off event being held is on a perfect road with perfect weather or some conditions they know the car can hand

    Re:More to come

      on Monday March 19, 2018 @01:47PM
      And yet, in most cases now they're orders of magnitude safer than the distracted meatbag texting away on their iPhone. Or the late-night drunk trying to make it home from the bar without getting caught. Yeah, even now I'd probably take my chances with the self-driving cars instead of humanity at the wheel, thanks.

      Re:

        by Anonymous Coward

        There is no data to support your statement. Self driving cars haven't even started driving for real yet and Musk's marketing tweets don't count as a scientific study. Testing is not the same as real driving. At this time WHEN CONDITIONS GET BAD WE DON'T LET THE AI DRIVE. Let that sink in. If AI is so much better it should be able to outperform the worse the conditions get, not the other way around.

        Your statement is like saying you are a great basketball player but only during controlled ideal practice and

      • And yet, in most cases now they're orders of magnitude safer than the distracted meatbag texting away on their iPhone. Or the late-night drunk trying to make it home from the bar without getting caught.

        I'd love to understand your basis for saying that since they're not in widespread enough use to have generated any sort of meaningful statistics. And to OP's point, this may well have been one of the first situations where someone threw an autonomous vehicle a serious curveball. If so, that's at least an order of magnitude in the wrong direction.

      Re:

        by ichthus ( 72442 )

        Yeah, even now I'd probably take my chances with the self-driving cars instead of humanity at the wheel, thanks.

        You have a very low opinion of your driving ability.

      • How many times a year does your computer freeze and need to be power-cycled, versus your brain doing the same. I hope they're using three redundant computers with separately written software, sort of like fly-by-wire aircraft do. The computers "vote" -- if one is out of whack from the other two, it's taken out of the loop.

        Even more important in cars since the separation distance between them and immovable objects tends to be measured in feet versus hundreds to thousands of feet.

      Re:

        by Qaa ( 53417 )

        Do you have any numbers on that?

    • All true...However it will take a couple of company busting lawsuits to stop the hype and inject some reality into the public.... and this will likely be the first.

    • We're 50 years out from a working self-driving car.

      Thank you Mr Luddite. It's a shame that we currently live in a perfectly safe world where no pedestrians ever git hit and these darn self-driving cars come along and...

      Wait, what? Drivers hit pedestrians all the time? Especially so when they cross in the middle of the street at night in the rain?

      Remember, there WAS a human sitting behind the wheel. The fact that he didn't see here / could not react in time means she was (A) really hard to see, and (b) p

      • Nope hypemaster... If this was not an autonomous vehicle, the driver would be in prison already.. In case you didn't read the details, the Uber Testing program has been halted. Now comes the lawyers and the manslaughter charges, or at minimum wrongful death suite. The NTSB hasn't even started looking at self driving vehicles and public safety trumps everything (ha, what oxymoron, but I digress). This could financially wipe out Uber, so just keep you head in the sand oblivious to laws, regulations and

      • Looks like the self-driving car is no better than a human driven car, even with a human behind the wheel "at the ready"...

      • I'm waiting to see what happened to the sensors. If the sensors failed then that is tantamount to a human being proven to cause an accident by driving with closed eyes. I would expect legal penalties to Uber to be along those lines.
        • There should be redundant sensors, with the car refusing to move autonomously if one out of several fails or if performance is degraded due to dirt, dust, or ice. The bigger issue is, are the computers themselves redundant? Are the actuators they run redundant? Is the electric system redundant enough so that a blown fuse doesn't result in a car plowing into a crowd?

      • a driver sitting ready to take over is not the same as one driving in manual mode

    Re:

      by Anonymous Coward

      Weather was pretty clear in Tempe last night, no wind, dust or rain to speak of.
      That particular intersection is poorly lit and has a concert venue on one corner, an office building on another and then a very dark desert park on the other two.
      The fact that the human was not able to redirect the car either seems to indicate that they were caught by surprise as well

    • the intersection of Mill ave and curry Rd in Tempe is not known to be commonly obscured by rain, snow, and at 10pm, not sunlight either.

      It is, however, a broad intersection, and the speed limit is either 40 or 50 MPH for both roads.

      It is also the site of a popular music venue, and a hip hop concert was booked then. Probably good attendance. They do serve alcoholic beverages and simple food.

      We don't know much, but I would expect this woman didn't use good judgement crossing this intersection, which requires

      • An argument for not building cities where cars come first at the expense of people who want to walk or cycle. Regardless of what's driving the cars.
  • Except that's not a self driving car. The Trump train is being driven by Vladimir Putin, and it's derailing our voting rights and national interest.
  • . . . to the existing legal system. So many have speculated what would happen when a self-driving car inevitably killed a 3rd party. Might as well get the process started so the litigation / legislation is resolved quicker and things move ahead . . .

    • Clearly we need artificial intelligence in the legal system, too, then...

  • On the one hand she was crossing illegally. However, if a human had been driving would they have seen her and been able to stop in time? It seems like these automated vehicles rely on certain assumptions and this is one example of what can happen when faced with the unpredictable circumstances that can happen on the road. Until automation has a way to make provisions for these sorts of things these automated vehicles shouldn't be on the road.

    • Would a human driver been able to react differently? It is a difficult question. This woman was crossing a multi-lane divided highway at 10PM not at a crosswalk. The highway has plenty of landscaping (trees, shrubs, etc) and if It was dark, there may have been obstructions and she may not have been wearing colors or bright clothing that would have stood out. I don't want to victim blame, but I'm not going to AI blame for something that may have turned out the same for even the most highly trained human dri

      • You're not allowed to use the 'obstruction' argument. We have been through this on Slashdot, and it has been decided that automated cars can see anything, no matter what is in front of them. I've been told that they can skip sensors off the ground to see people emerging from behind cars and that there is no tree or fence or wall in the world that is close enough to the road that can beat an automated car's reaction time.... so try again.

    • There was a human behind the wheel, just not holding onto it. So the answer is no, a human WAS NOT able to stop in time.

    • I know that intersection. If she tried to cross against a light and burst out from behind a car waiting for a left turn, which is pretty common there, no driver operating legally and prudently could avoid her, neither a human nor automated driver. It happens.

    Re:

      by Aaden42 ( 198257 )

      I can't believe any autonomous car would be designed to assume peds can only be encountered in crosswalks. That's just too obviously wrong of an assumption for me to believe it survived to an actual product. There are all kinds of water bags (kids, animals) that randomly shoot out into the road. They'd have to have some detection of unexpected obstacles active at all times.

      I think there's two most likely causes of the accident. If it was machine error, then whatever process filters the fire hose of data

  Okay Slashdot

    on Monday March 19, 2018 @01:48PM

    Let's all jump to conclusions. Don't disappoint me now. We should be at the root cause with all the information within the next 5 minutes.

    Re:

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      The information we have raises a lot of questions, the main one being how come the safety driver didn't prevent the accident. If a fully aware and concentrating human couldn't prevent it, it's harder to blame the machine. But of course we don't know that the driver was attentive, maybe thousands of antonymous miles makes people complacent.

    • root cause

      MBA's and their marketing drones.

      Next?

  • Self-driving cars don't need to be perfect, just better than people.

    If self-driving cars rack up fewer pedestrian deaths per mile driven than human drivers, that's the critical metric.

    --PM

    Re:

      by kd3bj ( 733314 )

      "If self-driving cars rack up fewer pedestrian deaths per mile driven than human drivers, that's the critical metric."

      Only if they are judged relative to human drivers. If they are judged in product liability terms, the metric is lawsuit damages per mile driven.

    • That's an oversimplification. The question in my mind is what happened to the sensors? If the sensors were not adequate to see this woman then that amounts to a person hitting a pedestrian while driving with their eyes closed. That may come to a charge of dangerous driving and vehicular manslaughter. So, if some Uber executive is willing to accept the same charge as a human driver would, then fine they only need to be slightly better than a human. Otherwise they need to be much, much better than a huma
    • I do agree generally to your position, but I'm not sure this is all there is to it. Let's say that these vehicles get really good at preventing crashes with jaywalkers. However, they have one weird quirk where every now and then they tend to jump the curb after misinterpreting the sidewalk as a shortcut. Even if the total number of deaths dropped, the population killed (people following the rules on the sidewalk) vs the population saved (people breaking the law) would change and we probably wouldn't accept
  • it can be blinding. It's called "Monsoon" weather. If you've never driven in it it's hard to explain. You can't see 6-8 feet in front of you. Like a white out but with water. Not sure if that's what happened here. I've been stuck driving in Monsoon rain a few times. I pull over as soon as I can and wait it out. It can be hard to do that with all the nut jobs trying to power through it.

    The woman was outside cross walks, so Uber will probably be in the right. Although IIRC you never have the right of way

    • Monsoon season starts around the beginning of July and lasts until around the end of September. Heavy rain outside that season is fairly rare.

  • So many missing details here. Was it raining causing limited visibility? Did she dart out between two cars right in front of the moving vehicle? Was she crossing and then doubled back? Did the human behind the wheel have time to try and react?

    The good thing about this being an autonomous vehicle is that there are likely cameras and sensors all around the vehicle that will be able to tell investigators exactly what happened.

    And while jaywalking is certainly not a capital offense, it's hard to argue that

    Re:

      by cogeek ( 2425448 )
      It will be interesting to see the legal ramifications of this as well. Is the human that was behind the wheel responsible? The owner of the vehicle (Uber)? The manufacturer of the self-driving system?

    • As far as I remember last night was pretty dang clear and perfect.
      Mill and Curry should have a few areas nearby to cross.
      Running across 4~6 lanes of traffic seems dangerous.

  • As I suspected, a bunch of people blaming the pedestrian for crossing the street wrong. Cars still have to stop for them legally, and autonomous cars are no less liable. Once again, autonomous cars need to drive more like humans, not the other way around.
    • Besides, I thought autonomous vehicles could see everything around them, all the time, 24/7 at 1000 cycles a second? That leads me to believe that this car must have WANTED to hit the women.

    • " autonomous cars need to drive more like humans"

      You mean poorly and distractedly? ;)

    • As I suspected, a bunch of people blaming the pedestrian for crossing the street wrong. Cars still have to stop for them legally, and autonomous cars are no less liable. Once again, autonomous cars need to drive more like humans, not the other way around.

      I suggest you test this theory by jumping right in front of a speeding car with a driver, and see how it goes.

      Both you and the people you are arguing against don't have all the facts. Anyone who hasn't seen the evidence is just talking out of their asses if they're trying to assign blame already.

      It's a pretty good bet that the car has a video record of what happened, so it should be possible to determine what really happened here.

    • "autonomous cars need to drive more like humans" How the hell are you going to program the car to spill it's beer and throw it's lit cigarette butts out the window?!?
    • "autonomous cars need to drive more like humans" Engineering note: add a robotic hand to flip off the drivers that cut off the autonomous car.

  • While it's hard to say what happened yet, what I can say with confidence is that we should be able to figure out what happened far more easily than if any non-self driving car had hit her...

    Why? Because of the vast amount of sensor data collected by the car every second. We should be able to see exactly when she left the sidewalk, exactly where she went in the road, and exactly what led to the car not "seeing" her.

    Otherwise you'd MAYBE have some dash-cam footage and some super poor traffic camera footage.

  • Oh good, the first autonomous vehicle liability test case. Uber has really deep pockets and probably not a lot of sympathy from the jurors... I'm thinking maybe $10 million? Of course, it might be just like the Ford Pinto gas tank economic calculation: the cheapest thing to do is to pay off the occasional lawsuit rather than fix the problem.
  • I see quite a few comments claiming it's her fault since she J walked... What happens when the 5 year old runs out into the street to get his ball?
    This technology has to be better than people before it can be let loose on public streets. Things happen, millions of times a day - tires blow, rocks fall off trucks, things happen, and we drivers expect and anticipate.
    The kid chasing a ball scenario will happen, with regularity. What can also be expected with regularity is company ending lawsuits and NT
  • Now no one will be safe.

