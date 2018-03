Facebook Hires Firm To Conduct Forensic Audit of Cambridge Analytica Data

After it was revealed that political data analytics firm, Cambridge Analytica, harvested personal data from more than 50 million Facebook users , the social media company has been scrutinized for not better protecting its users. Today, CBS News reports that Facebook has recently hired Stroz Friedberg, a digital forensics firm, to conduct an audit of Cambridge Analytica . According to a press release issued by Facebook on Monday, Cambridge Analytica has agreed to "comply and afford the firm complete access to their servers and systems." From the report: