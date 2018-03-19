Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Communications Government United States

Ajit Pai Celebrates After Court Strikes Down Obama-Era Robocall Rule (arstechnica.com) 84

Posted by BeauHD from the hands-in-the-air dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Federal judges have struck down an anti-robocall rule, saying that the Federal Communications Commission improperly treated every American who owns a smartphone as a potential robocaller. The FCC won't be appealing the court decision, as Chairman Ajit Pai opposed the rule changes when they were implemented by the commission's then-Democratic majority in 2015. Pai issued a statement praising the judges for the decision Friday, calling the now-vacated rule "yet another example of the prior FCC's disregard for the law and regulatory overreach." The FCC's 2015 decision said that a device meets the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) definition of an "autodialer" if it can be modified to make robocalls, even if the smartphone user hasn't actually downloaded an autodialing app. That interpretation treats all smartphones as autodialers because any smartphone has the capability of downloading an autodialing app, judges ruled. Since any call made by an autodialer could violate anti-robocall rules, this led to a troubling conclusion: judges said that an unwanted call from a smartphone could violate anti-robocall rules even if the smartphone user hasn't downloaded an autodialing app.

"The Commission's understanding would appear to subject ordinary calls from any conventional smartphone to the Act's coverage, an unreasonably expansive interpretation of the statute," a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said in a unanimous ruling Friday. The ruling came in a case filed against the FCC by the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals, which says it represents "third-party collection agencies, law firms, asset buying companies, creditors, and vendor affiliates." Judges also invalidated an FCC rule that helped protect consumers from robocalls to reassigned phone numbers.

  • So we can give him a few robocalls.

  • ...Strikes again.

  • My phone is my property (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Camel Pilot ( 78781 ) on Monday March 19, 2018 @07:38PM (#56287855) Homepage Journal

    Why isn't it considered trespassing when someone uses my property to sell me something or to deliver a political spiel?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by nashv ( 1479253 )

      Because it isn't trespassing. Other users are not using your property. They are transmitting signals to a network. You have voluntarily allowed your phone to connect to the network. You are receiving other people's calls because you have specifically allowed this action when you signed your phone contract. The problem is that some folks are abusing this, and are doing so in a way that will specifically impede your attempt to stop it (caller ID spoofing etc.).

      It's abuse, it may even be harassment. But it is

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      There is such a thing as trespass to chattels, but if you listen to the EFF, they've pointed out that if we revived that rule, it'd end up criminalizing a lot of things that shouldn't be, too.

  • Lets be honest, any laws against robo-dialers wasn't working or couldn't being enforced anyway. Any call I get from a number that's not in my contacts goes straight to voicemail, which is then translated into a text message. In fact, I rarely get a phone call from someone in my contacts as most personal interaction has moved to text messages.

    • As I say, if they can't leave a voicemail, I'm not going to answer. Technology may have made this irrelevant anyway, not that I like it.

      Besides that, all these rules should be made in congress, and not the FCC. That's the real takeaway here, a do-nothing congress that really is the problem. Not an a-hole FCC chairman.

  • of pro-consumer rules (Net Neutrality, restrictions on pay day lenders, Dodd-Frank, and now this) that are being stripped clean. Is anyone on this forum in favor of all this? If not, is anyone going to change how they vote in the coming elections? Because if not it doesn't matter one wit.

  • Lol, so? (Score:3)

    by Notabadguy ( 961343 ) on Monday March 19, 2018 @08:44PM (#56288275)

    We're supposed to believe that the ruling reduced robocalls? And that they might pick up in volume?

    I don't know if anyone has noticed, but robocalls from spoofed numbers have been out of control for years. Neither this rule, nor any other rules are doing anything about them.

  • Many robo calls are using arbitrary numbers now. They can do that if they have a particular type of service. I know this for sure because I have received calls from myself!

    Then again, I guess it wasn't my smart phone that really initiated the call.

    • Actually, they just spoof the first 6 digits of your number and add a random 4 digits on the end, to make you think it's one of your neighbors calling. Problem is, like most people, my number just indicates where I lived 15 years ago when I first got my cell phone, so I literally don't know anybody with a similar number!
  • How about if we institute the death penalty for anybody that calls using a spoofed caller ID? Robocallers I can blacklist if they are honest about what number they are calling from!
  • Because fuck the intent of the law. Intent has long been an important consideration in the courts, but not anymore when that gets in the way of your preferred outcome, which is not to upload established law and you can nitpick technical detail that aren't well-defined by non-technical lawmakers. Bizzarro America persists.

  • ... Since any call made by an autodialer could violate anti-robocall rules, this led to a troubling conclusion: judges said that an unwanted call from a smartphone could violate anti-robocall rules even if the smartphone user hasn't downloaded an autodialing app...

    Whew. Way to go, FCC. Obviously this is a huge problem. Huge. The courts must be packed with heinous cell phone users who have been arrested for violating this law. Does anyone have any numbers of how many people have been convicted and fined the $500 for this? Or gone to trial? Maybe arrested? Hello? Anyone? Come on. The DC Circuit US C of A has a solid, real-life, blood & guts example:

    ... in a scenario such as this hypothetical ...

    . Errrr.

    Ok. So Mr Pai is diligently saving all Americans from a fate worse than ponies [twitter.com]. IANAL, but the

