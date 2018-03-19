Ajit Pai Celebrates After Court Strikes Down Obama-Era Robocall Rule (arstechnica.com) 84
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Federal judges have struck down an anti-robocall rule, saying that the Federal Communications Commission improperly treated every American who owns a smartphone as a potential robocaller. The FCC won't be appealing the court decision, as Chairman Ajit Pai opposed the rule changes when they were implemented by the commission's then-Democratic majority in 2015. Pai issued a statement praising the judges for the decision Friday, calling the now-vacated rule "yet another example of the prior FCC's disregard for the law and regulatory overreach." The FCC's 2015 decision said that a device meets the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) definition of an "autodialer" if it can be modified to make robocalls, even if the smartphone user hasn't actually downloaded an autodialing app. That interpretation treats all smartphones as autodialers because any smartphone has the capability of downloading an autodialing app, judges ruled. Since any call made by an autodialer could violate anti-robocall rules, this led to a troubling conclusion: judges said that an unwanted call from a smartphone could violate anti-robocall rules even if the smartphone user hasn't downloaded an autodialing app.
"The Commission's understanding would appear to subject ordinary calls from any conventional smartphone to the Act's coverage, an unreasonably expansive interpretation of the statute," a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said in a unanimous ruling Friday. The ruling came in a case filed against the FCC by the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals, which says it represents "third-party collection agencies, law firms, asset buying companies, creditors, and vendor affiliates." Judges also invalidated an FCC rule that helped protect consumers from robocalls to reassigned phone numbers.
"The Commission's understanding would appear to subject ordinary calls from any conventional smartphone to the Act's coverage, an unreasonably expansive interpretation of the statute," a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said in a unanimous ruling Friday. The ruling came in a case filed against the FCC by the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals, which says it represents "third-party collection agencies, law firms, asset buying companies, creditors, and vendor affiliates." Judges also invalidated an FCC rule that helped protect consumers from robocalls to reassigned phone numbers.
Re: (Score:1)
One Russian Shill asshole heard from.
Does every action from Agitated Pie come from the arm of Big Telecom stuffed up his asshole? Twitch a finger, and BAM! Troublesome legislation gone, poof. Puppet Pai is a happy clown.
Re:The Headline is Negative (Score:4, Insightful)
Did I miss something about a party? I said no such thing.
If these assholes were actually anything other than disingenuous, overpaid lickspittles, they'd do something about Caller ID spoofing. Fix that and ALL the motherfucking tele-spam would STOP the next day, if the originators could be easily found and held accountable for the many, many violations of the law and human decency standards.
Fuck Them.
Re: (Score:1)
Were Obama-era's FCC-members "disingenuous, overpaid lickspittles" because they've done nothing about that for eight years either?
And just what would you have them do about it? E-mail spammers still spam with fake From-headers in e-mails — despite various attempts to legislate against it [wikipedia.org]. And I mean, properly legislate — as in "write a law, pass it through both chambers, have it signed by the President", not the unelected FCC's u
Re: (Score:3)
If these assholes were actually anything other than disingenuous, overpaid lickspittles, they'd do something about Caller ID spoofing.
Um, they did exactly that last November. [engadget.com] And even before they issued the new rules, they cracked down on two spoofing robocallers last year to the tune of $82 million and $120 million.
Maybe you would have known that had you spent just a bit more time actually reading up on the subject and a bit less time throwing around inflammatory rhetoric.
Re: (Score:2)
Then how is it that I manage to get 8 or more fucking asshole tele-SPAM fuck calls a DAY? Despite being on the so-called "do not call" lists, which the tele-SPAM fucks use as a "call list" of "potential hostile customers".
I hope they die in a fire and I hope all the apologists for them do too.
Re: (Score:2)
I believe the HHGTTG summed it up best:
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy defines the Federal Communications Commission as “a bunch of mindless jerks who’ll be the first against the wall when the revolution comes,” with a footnote to the effect that the editors would welcome applications from anyone interested in taking over the post of robotics correspondent. Curiously enough, an edition of the Encyclopedia Galactica that had the good fortune to fall through a time warp from a tho
Re: (Score:2)
Someone kill this fucking asshole.
Remember how popular the Do Not Call list implementation was when it was first implemented? When a technical glitch in the way the legislation was written threatened to delay implementation of the law, Congress took the unusual step of convening on a Sunday, as it did after Pearl Harbor, to make a fix and pass it.
For several years, Do Not Call gave the public blessed relief from junk solicitations - until the robocalls started, a new tech that Do Not Call was unable to address. Since then we have been despe
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
If today's decision brings an even bigger flood of robocalls into the homes of Trump's base, it will very quickly no longer be Trump's base.
Do you believe that Trump supporters will connect an event in reality with Trump? Well, I suppose there is a first time for everything, no matter how unlikely.
Anybody got this buffoon's phone number? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:No Like (Score:5, Insightful)
Look, I'm no fan of Pai, but on its face, this ruling looks reasonable. From TFS, I gather that until now, a smartphone could be considered an autodialer even if it was not configured to be one. Now, if I read this correctly, you have to install autodialing software on your phone for it to be considered an autodialer.
Re:No Like (Score:5, Informative)
Sorry for self-replying. TFA, and another poster, point out that this rule has been vacated (not just modified) so now there may be no legal restrictions on robocall devices.
Unless, of course, the current board passes a new regulation. [*crickets*]
Re: (Score:3)
TFA, and another poster, point out that this rule has been vacated (not just modified) so now there may be no legal restrictions on robocall devices.
Unless, of course, the current board passes a new regulation. [*crickets*]
TFA and the other poster clearly didn't read the opinion [fcc.gov]. The TCPA as a whole remains intact -- the only nuances that were rolled back were (1) the FCC's prior interpretation that smartphones constituted automated telephone dialing systems, and (2) the FCC's prior interpretation that companies using automatic dialers could be held liable for calling a phone number that used to be owned by someone who had given the company consent to call them, but then was (unbeknownst to the caller) transferred to someone
Re: (Score:2)
I don't even get robocalls. In a very recent election I got one from a local politician, just talking at me no manners, no greeting, I promptly sent of an email letting them know the rudeness, the impropriety, it is not the politician who talks at me, I don't have to listen to me, I talk at the politician and it is the politician who has to listen to me, not only would I not vote for them but I would campaign against them. Robocall away and I will remember which to loathe and become active against, as suits
Re: (Score:2)
Pure robocalls really aren't the battlefront these days. The TCPA also applies to automated dialing systems that dial numbers until they find someone who picks up, and then connects the call to a human (the "hello?" . . . CLICK . . . pause . . . "Hello, am I speaking with [name]" routine). Companies that have legitimate reasons to call you want to use systems like this because they're a lot more efficient than having a human dial number after number trying to find people who are home/can pick up. The num
Re: (Score:1)
you probably missed this part of Pai's statement:
Instead of sweeping into a regulatory dragnet the hundreds of millions of American consumers who place calls or send text messages from smartphones, the FCC should be targeting bad actors who bombard Americans with unlawful robocalls. That’s why I’m pleased today’s ruling does not impact (and, in fact, acknowledges) the current FCC’s efforts to combat illegal robocalls and spoofing. We will continue to pursue consumer-friendly policies on this issue, from reducing robocalls to reassigned numbers to call authentication to blocking illegal robocalls. And we’ll maintain our strong approach to enforcement against spoofers and scammers, including the over $200 million in fines that we proposed last year.
Re: (Score:2)
... the current FCC’s efforts to combat illegal robocalls and spoofing.
I don't know the current legal definition of an illegal rebocall, but I know what it SHOULD be. ANY robocall placed without the recipient's prior and ongoing consent, should be punishable by a fine of $10K per call for the first offense, $50K per call for the second offense, and loss of corporate, charitable, or party status for the third offense. In short, with VERY FEW exceptions, (public safety, life-or-death, and the like), ALL robocalls should be illegal, and violations of the laws forbidding them ough
Re: (Score:3)
so now there may be no legal restrictions on robocall devices.
Sure there are. The FTC already regulates robocallers (and the Do Not Call list) separately from the FCC.
https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/f... [ftc.gov]
As much as I don’t like Pai, this ruling, at least on its face, isn’t necessarily the horrible thing it’s being made out to be, since the FTC has been providing better regulation on this issue for far longer, and has been enlisting technology companies to provide solutions to the issue as well.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Do you disagree with Obama that made the decision to appoint him to the FCC? You should revisit your position against Obama.
Obama had no choice but to appoint Pai to the FCC board. A Republican seat was open. The Republicans nominated Pai.
It was Trump who appointed Pai to the chair of that board. I think it's that appointment that the GP was talking about.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Do you disagree with Obama that made the decision to appoint him to the FCC?
If what you say is true then I like Obama and dislike Pai. What was your point even supposed to be? That's just a stupid non-argument , I don't even think you're a real person but your shit logic was just so bad
You should revisit your position against Obama.
This English is so clunky.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
the worst evil since slavery.
huh??
Re:No Like (Score:5, Insightful)
If you read the court's opinion [fcc.gov] (or even the summary), it clearly says the FCC's overreach was considering "ordinary calls from any conventional smartphone" to fall under robocall regulation. Putting aside your obvious dislike of Pai, do you honestly believe they should?
Re: (Score:1)
If you read the court's opinion [fcc.gov] (or even the summary), it clearly says the FCC's overreach was considering "ordinary calls from any conventional smartphone" to fall under robocall regulation. Putting aside your obvious dislike of Pai, do you honestly believe they should?
I'm curious, how many innocent cell-phone owners were indicted under this (clearly crazy) interpretation of the law?
If it was a lot, then cool, the FCC got something right. I'll be surprised, but very happy and will admit that I am wrong. Though rather than throwing the rules out, the FCC should amend it to do the right thing.
If it was none, then wow, conservatives are the most gullible idiots on this planet. How can you complain about a rule which does useful things (stop annoying robo-callers) but whic
Re:No Like (Score:4, Informative)
I'm probably wasting my keystrokes since your post suggests you're more into trying to score cheap partisan points rather than actually understanding the issues, but one of the primary issues with overbroad laws with harsh penalties and one of the primary reasons courts strike them down (you realize this was a federal district court decision, not the FCC, right?) is the chilling effect they have on legitimate behavior.
Using smaller words, when the FCC states an intent to levy fines of $500 per "uninvited call" from a cell phone, a small business with no land line would have to feel exquisitely lucky to call someone from a cell phone who didn't call them first. The amount of explicit enforcement action says nothing about how many people simply forego behavior that everyone agrees should be lawful out of fear that they'll be one of the first examples.
so...you despise smartphones? (Score:2, Interesting)
Did you READ the article, or are you an illiterate millenial moron who's been "triggered"?
Seriously! WTF is wrong with you Trump haters? The Obama FCC passed a rule classifying any device that could be made capable of robo-dialing (which incluses ALL smartphones, since they can insstall auto-dial apps) as being a robo-dialer and thus ANYBODY making an unwanted phone call with one (including YOU calling your mom/boyfriend/girlfriend etc at an inconvemient moment) into a criminal. And beacuase Trump's FCC guy
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Because he isn't challenging a ruling that blocks you from being made liable to be fined for robocalling every time you dialled a wrong number on your smartphone?
Trump derangement syndrome really does make people say the weirdest things.
Scum Dog Millionaire... (Score:1)
...Strikes again.
My phone is my property (Score:5, Insightful)
Why isn't it considered trespassing when someone uses my property to sell me something or to deliver a political spiel?
Re: (Score:3)
Because it isn't trespassing. Other users are not using your property. They are transmitting signals to a network. You have voluntarily allowed your phone to connect to the network. You are receiving other people's calls because you have specifically allowed this action when you signed your phone contract. The problem is that some folks are abusing this, and are doing so in a way that will specifically impede your attempt to stop it (caller ID spoofing etc.).
It's abuse, it may even be harassment. But it is
So (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
There is such a thing as trespass to chattels, but if you listen to the EFF, they've pointed out that if we revived that rule, it'd end up criminalizing a lot of things that shouldn't be, too.
Fine, whatever (Score:2)
Lets be honest, any laws against robo-dialers wasn't working or couldn't being enforced anyway. Any call I get from a number that's not in my contacts goes straight to voicemail, which is then translated into a text message. In fact, I rarely get a phone call from someone in my contacts as most personal interaction has moved to text messages.
Re: (Score:2)
As I say, if they can't leave a voicemail, I'm not going to answer. Technology may have made this irrelevant anyway, not that I like it.
Besides that, all these rules should be made in congress, and not the FCC. That's the real takeaway here, a do-nothing congress that really is the problem. Not an a-hole FCC chairman.
So we have 8 years (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Lol, so? (Score:3)
We're supposed to believe that the ruling reduced robocalls? And that they might pick up in volume?
I don't know if anyone has noticed, but robocalls from spoofed numbers have been out of control for years. Neither this rule, nor any other rules are doing anything about them.
Robocallers Can Use Any Number (Score:2)
Many robo calls are using arbitrary numbers now. They can do that if they have a particular type of service. I know this for sure because I have received calls from myself!
Then again, I guess it wasn't my smart phone that really initiated the call.
Re: (Score:2)
Not the biggest problem (Score:2)
Intent (Score:2)
How many arrests? (Score:2)
Whew. Way to go, FCC. Obviously this is a huge problem. Huge. The courts must be packed with heinous cell phone users who have been arrested for violating this law. Does anyone have any numbers of how many people have been convicted and fined the $500 for this? Or gone to trial? Maybe arrested? Hello? Anyone? Come on. The DC Circuit US C of A has a solid, real-life, blood & guts example:
. Errrr.
Ok. So Mr Pai is diligently saving all Americans from a fate worse than ponies [twitter.com]. IANAL, but the