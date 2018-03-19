Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Ajit Pai Celebrates After Court Strikes Down Obama-Era Robocall Rule (arstechnica.com) 35

Posted by BeauHD from the hands-in-the-air dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Federal judges have struck down an anti-robocall rule, saying that the Federal Communications Commission improperly treated every American who owns a smartphone as a potential robocaller. The FCC won't be appealing the court decision, as Chairman Ajit Pai opposed the rule changes when they were implemented by the commission's then-Democratic majority in 2015. Pai issued a statement praising the judges for the decision Friday, calling the now-vacated rule "yet another example of the prior FCC's disregard for the law and regulatory overreach." The FCC's 2015 decision said that a device meets the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) definition of an "autodialer" if it can be modified to make robocalls, even if the smartphone user hasn't actually downloaded an autodialing app. That interpretation treats all smartphones as autodialers because any smartphone has the capability of downloading an autodialing app, judges ruled. Since any call made by an autodialer could violate anti-robocall rules, this led to a troubling conclusion: judges said that an unwanted call from a smartphone could violate anti-robocall rules even if the smartphone user hasn't downloaded an autodialing app.

"The Commission's understanding would appear to subject ordinary calls from any conventional smartphone to the Act's coverage, an unreasonably expansive interpretation of the statute," a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said in a unanimous ruling Friday. The ruling came in a case filed against the FCC by the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals, which says it represents "third-party collection agencies, law firms, asset buying companies, creditors, and vendor affiliates." Judges also invalidated an FCC rule that helped protect consumers from robocalls to reassigned phone numbers.

  • So we can give him a few robocalls.
    • Machiavelli wrote of using the likes of Awshit long ago. When it hits the fan, it will not be his face you see when you see him running.

  • I'm really starting to not like this asshole....

    • Re:No Like (Score:4, Insightful)

      by ClickOnThis ( 137803 ) on Monday March 19, 2018 @07:34PM (#56287811) Journal

      Look, I'm no fan of Pai, but on its face, this ruling looks reasonable. From TFS, I gather that until now, a smartphone could be considered an autodialer even if it was not configured to be one. Now, if I read this correctly, you have to install autodialing software on your phone for it to be considered an autodialer.

    • I started not liking him as soon as he was appointed. I've since moved on to outright loathing. Anyone have his phone number?

    • If you read the court's opinion [fcc.gov] (or even the summary), it clearly says the FCC's overreach was considering "ordinary calls from any conventional smartphone" to fall under robocall regulation. Putting aside your obvious dislike of Pai, do you honestly believe they should?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by kqs ( 1038910 )

        If you read the court's opinion [fcc.gov] (or even the summary), it clearly says the FCC's overreach was considering "ordinary calls from any conventional smartphone" to fall under robocall regulation. Putting aside your obvious dislike of Pai, do you honestly believe they should?

        I'm curious, how many innocent cell-phone owners were indicted under this (clearly crazy) interpretation of the law?

        If it was a lot, then cool, the FCC got something right. I'll be surprised, but very happy and will admit that I am wrong. Though rather than throwing the rules out, the FCC should amend it to do the right thing.

        If it was none, then wow, conservatives are the most gullible idiots on this planet. How can you complain about a rule which does useful things (stop annoying robo-callers) but whic

  • ...Strikes again.

  • My phone is my property (Score:4)

    by Camel Pilot ( 78781 ) on Monday March 19, 2018 @07:38PM (#56287855) Homepage Journal

    Why isn't it considered trespassing when someone uses my property to sell me something or to deliver a political spiel?

  • Lets be honest, any laws against robo-dialers wasn't working or couldn't being enforced anyway. Any call I get from a number that's not in my contacts goes straight to voicemail, which is then translated into a text message. In fact, I rarely get a phone call from someone in my contacts as most personal interaction has moved to text messages.

    • As I say, if they can't leave a voicemail, I'm not going to answer. Technology may have made this irrelevant anyway, not that I like it.

      Besides that, all these rules should be made in congress, and not the FCC. That's the real takeaway here, a do-nothing congress that really is the problem. Not an a-hole FCC chairman.

  • of pro-consumer rules (Net Neutrality, restrictions on pay day lenders, Dodd-Frank, and now this) that are being stripped clean. Is anyone on this forum in favor of all this? If not, is anyone going to change how they vote in the coming elections? Because if not it doesn't matter one wit.

