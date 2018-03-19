Ajit Pai Celebrates After Court Strikes Down Obama-Era Robocall Rule (arstechnica.com) 30
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Federal judges have struck down an anti-robocall rule, saying that the Federal Communications Commission improperly treated every American who owns a smartphone as a potential robocaller. The FCC won't be appealing the court decision, as Chairman Ajit Pai opposed the rule changes when they were implemented by the commission's then-Democratic majority in 2015. Pai issued a statement praising the judges for the decision Friday, calling the now-vacated rule "yet another example of the prior FCC's disregard for the law and regulatory overreach." The FCC's 2015 decision said that a device meets the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) definition of an "autodialer" if it can be modified to make robocalls, even if the smartphone user hasn't actually downloaded an autodialing app. That interpretation treats all smartphones as autodialers because any smartphone has the capability of downloading an autodialing app, judges ruled. Since any call made by an autodialer could violate anti-robocall rules, this led to a troubling conclusion: judges said that an unwanted call from a smartphone could violate anti-robocall rules even if the smartphone user hasn't downloaded an autodialing app.
"The Commission's understanding would appear to subject ordinary calls from any conventional smartphone to the Act's coverage, an unreasonably expansive interpretation of the statute," a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said in a unanimous ruling Friday. The ruling came in a case filed against the FCC by the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals, which says it represents "third-party collection agencies, law firms, asset buying companies, creditors, and vendor affiliates." Judges also invalidated an FCC rule that helped protect consumers from robocalls to reassigned phone numbers.
"The Commission's understanding would appear to subject ordinary calls from any conventional smartphone to the Act's coverage, an unreasonably expansive interpretation of the statute," a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said in a unanimous ruling Friday. The ruling came in a case filed against the FCC by the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals, which says it represents "third-party collection agencies, law firms, asset buying companies, creditors, and vendor affiliates." Judges also invalidated an FCC rule that helped protect consumers from robocalls to reassigned phone numbers.
Re: (Score:2)
One Russian Shill asshole heard from.
Does every action from Agitated Pie come from the arm of Big Telecom stuffed up his asshole? Twitch a finger, and BAM! Troublesome legislation gone, poof. Puppet Pai is a happy clown.
Re: (Score:2)
I believe the HHGTTG summed it up best:
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy defines the Federal Communications Commission as “a bunch of mindless jerks who’ll be the first against the wall when the revolution comes,” with a footnote to the effect that the editors would welcome applications from anyone interested in taking over the post of robotics correspondent. Curiously enough, an edition of the Encyclopedia Galactica that had the good fortune to fall through a time warp from a tho
Re: (Score:2)
Someone kill this fucking asshole.
Remember how popular the Do Not Call list implementation was when it was first implemented? When a technical glitch in the way the legislation was written threatened to delay implementation of the law, Congress took the unusual step of convening on a Sunday, as it did after Pearl Harbor, to make a fix and pass it.
For several years, Do Not Call gave the public blessed relief from junk solicitations - until the robocalls started, a new tech that Do Not Call was unable to address. Since then we have been despe
Re: (Score:2)
If today's decision brings an even bigger flood of robocalls into the homes of Trump's base, it will very quickly no longer be Trump's base.
Do you believe that Trump supporters will connect an event in reality with Trump? Well, I suppose there is a first time for everything, no matter how unlikely.
Anybody got this buffoon's phone number? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No Like (Score:3)
I'm really starting to not like this asshole....
Re:No Like (Score:4, Insightful)
Look, I'm no fan of Pai, but on its face, this ruling looks reasonable. From TFS, I gather that until now, a smartphone could be considered an autodialer even if it was not configured to be one. Now, if I read this correctly, you have to install autodialing software on your phone for it to be considered an autodialer.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Do you disagree with Obama that made the decision to appoint him to the FCC? You should revisit your position against Obama.
Obama had no choice but to appoint Pai to the FCC board. A Republican seat was open. The Republicans nominated Pai.
It was Trump who appointed Pai to the chair of that board. I think it's that appointment that the GP was talking about.
Re: (Score:3)
If you read the court's opinion [fcc.gov] (or even the summary), it clearly says the FCC's overreach was considering "ordinary calls from any conventional smartphone" to fall under robocall regulation. Putting aside your obvious dislike of Pai, do you honestly believe they should?
Scum Dog Millionaire... (Score:2)
...Strikes again.
My phone is my property (Score:4)
Why isn't it considered trespassing when someone uses my property to sell me something or to deliver a political spiel?
Fine, whatever (Score:2)
Lets be honest, any laws against robo-dialers wasn't working or couldn't being enforced anyway. Any call I get from a number that's not in my contacts goes straight to voicemail, which is then translated into a text message. In fact, I rarely get a phone call from someone in my contacts as most personal interaction has moved to text messages.
Re: (Score:2)
As I say, if they can't leave a voicemail, I'm not going to answer. Technology may have made this irrelevant anyway, not that I like it.
Besides that, all these rules should be made in congress, and not the FCC. That's the real takeaway here, a do-nothing congress that really is the problem. Not an a-hole FCC chairman.