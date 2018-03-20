Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Hackathons Are Dystopian Events That Dupe People Into Working For Free, Say Sociologists

An anonymous reader writes: That's the conclusion that two socialists came to after observing seven hackathons over the period of one year, reports Wired. In "Hackathons As Co-optation Ritual: Socializing Workers and Institutionalizing Innovation in the 'New' Economy," sociologists Sharon Zukin and Max Papadantonakis argue that companies use the allure of hackathons to get people to work for free. They says sponsors fuel the "romance of digital innovation by appealing to the hackers' aspiration to be multi-dimensional agents of change" when in fact the hackathons are just a means of labor control.

