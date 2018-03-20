Hackathons Are Dystopian Events That Dupe People Into Working For Free, Say Sociologists (fastcompany.com) 51
An anonymous reader writes: That's the conclusion that two sociologists came to after observing seven hackathons over the period of one year, reports Wired. In "Hackathons As Co-optation Ritual: Socializing Workers and Institutionalizing Innovation in the 'New' Economy," sociologists Sharon Zukin and Max Papadantonakis argue that companies use the allure of hackathons to get people to work for free. They says sponsors fuel the "romance of digital innovation by appealing to the hackers' aspiration to be multi-dimensional agents of change" when in fact the hackathons are just a means of labor control.
Socialists or sociologists? (Score:5, Insightful)
I know that the terms are not mutually exclusive.
Re: (Score:3)
I can't find a PDF copy or free access to the full text of t
Re: (Score:2)
Karl Marx founded one of the major schools of thought in Sociology: Conflict Theory.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm guessing that it was more of a typo than an assumption. Here's the offending line of the summary:
> That's the conclusion that two socialists came to after observing seven hackathons over the period of one year, reports Wired.
Socialists... Sociologists... Sociopaths... so many words to confuse.
Re: (Score:2)
It appears that they've already fixed the summary.
Re: (Score:3)
I can't find a PDF copy or free access to the full text of the publication so I can't speak to its quality, but with quotes like "romance of digital innovation by appealing to the hackers' aspiration to be multi-dimensional agents of change" I wouldn't be surprised if it's the same kind of flowery shit that Sokal made fun of [wikipedia.org] over two decades ago.
What's even funnier is that I don't think that "labor control" (understood as forcing more labor out of someone in a short period of time) is as important as the desire for 'intellectual farming', wherein hackers spew out original ideas, processes, and code, and corporations (and/or sponsors) immediately take possession of that freshly brewed intellectual property, immediately locking it down as theirs.
Re: (Score:2)
And some people wonder why there's no conservative arts being taught in college.
Isn't that what seminaries are for?
Thousand year old religious texts are about as conservative as it gets.
Re: (Score:2)
So is history, come to think of it.
Not quite sure which side of the alleged ideological fence you would place logic, rhetoric, and critical thought, though. Seems the edges of both ends of that continuum are horribly short on those.
Re: (Score:2)
And some people wonder why there's no conservative arts being taught in college.
Isn't that what seminaries are for?
Liberal in liberal arts does not mean liberal in a political sense. There are some conservative liberal arts colleges, and many seminaries that are liberal in the current political sense.
idiotologists (Score:2)
Why is it considered duping to get people excited about working on something for free? Passion is one of the greatest joys and I'd sacrifice a lot of take home pay if I could get more passion for my work. Thus breaks now and then where I get excited and work on fun challenges with other people to create something remarkable are not working for free, they are working for me.
Re: (Score:2)
Mod parent up.
People don't necessarily work for the money. Yes, they have to eat, and monetary reward wasn't the first things on their minds. Viz teachers, social workers, and so many volunteers in so many areas.
There are people that work for slave labor, meaning university adjuncts. I see pride in workmanship that has little or nothing to do with the wages paid.
Hackathons are an exercise. They're olympics of the mind. They're full of ego, truthfully, but also a competitive spirit. Does someone rob them of
sociology (Score:1)
Sociology [youtube.com] is a dystopian academic field that dupes people into believing that people's opinions and butthurt are science.
Re: (Score:2)
love the summary (Score:4, Insightful)
Read the article summary carefully:
The mask slips.
They may be considered as free advertising (Score:4, Insightful)
And while on the subject, please feel free to discuss non-paying Internships...
Re: (Score:3)
And while on the subject, please feel free to discuss non-paying Internships...
Different animal altogether. I work as a programmer and I like to attend hackathons every once in a while for the following reasons (in no particular order):
There are probably other benefits that I do
Re: (Score:2)
And while on the subject, please feel free to discuss non-paying Internships...
Or people that do things as a hobby or charity or simply because they enjoy doing it - w/o any monetary considerations for themselves. No one is forced to participate in a hackathon (which Firefox suggests should be spelled "Shackleton" [wikipedia.org]).
Re: (Score:2)
And while on the subject, please feel free to discuss non-paying Internships...
In America, unpaid internships are generally illegal. They are only allowed if purely educational, involving no economically useful work. If you work, you must be paid at least the minimum wage.
If you work an unpaid internship, and document your activities, you can likely sue for backpay.
Re: (Score:1)
I wouldn't go that far. We've gotten a couple of nice projects out of them and several people got jobs. The best one integrated Google Maps with our expense software to automatically pick the right M&IE limits for the ZIP code. Aside: our employees are still pissed about that one since the IRS requires you to 1099 when you go over. I got my current job after winning a contest in 2007 where I drew an organizational hierarchy on an HTML canvas. We still haven't put it into production yet since we're
Re: (Score:1)
We're planning our first-ever company hackathon. We plan to hold it during normal work hours at an offsite location. Our intent is to make this a fun event, promoting team-bonding, giving the team a chance to work on projects of their choosing (but related to our company's products).
We thought this would be a good thing and certainly don't want negative feelings to come from it. So I'm interested in feedback from others that have participated in this type of thing. Did you enjoy it and would you recomme
Original article is here (Score:4, Informative)
https://www.wired.com/story/sociologists-examine-hackathons-and-see-exploitation/amp [wired.com]
nor the actual paper being discussed:
https://www.emeraldinsight.com/doi/abs/10.1108/S0277-283320170000031005 [emeraldinsight.com]
But.. but.. (Score:2)
Think of the exposure you're getting!
duh (Score:1)
"Duping" people ? (Score:3)
Well, if the Hackathon is for something like OpenBSD, then I think people already know and expect the work will be free/open source and such.
If the hackathon is for a proprietary company, then the people either work for the company, or receive some sort of compensation for their work, otherwise they would retain the rights to their code; either way, it's not free work....
Their technical credentials and aspirations are..? (Score:4, Insightful)
Didn't read TFA, but do these researchers understand what motivates people to participate?
Speaking as an established professional in a highly technical field -and as someone whose career has been further as much by hobbies and personal interests as certifications and professional experience- hackathons are in fact insanely fun, an invaluable social outlet that helps form lasting friendships and establish professional contacts, and a great way to build teamwork skills, learn new things, and challenge your abilities.
Sure, it's a challenge to build an app in a weekend (Rails Rumble), but it's fun. If that's your idea of fun.
I wonder how these researchers would describe gyms (establishments which trick you into paying money to do meaningless physical labor?), marathons, and online dating?
Good ones aren't. (Score:1)
Good hackathons should be:
- optional
- during regular working hours
- not limited in scope or expected value to the company
Bill them (Score:2)
I just billed my hours as usual in the first and last "hackathon" I participated in.