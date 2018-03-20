Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Facebook Businesses Social Networks

Mark Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook's Data Leak Damage Control Session (thedailybeast.com) 61

Posted by msmash from the where's-mark dept.
An anonymous reader writes: It's not just that he's silent in public. Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg declined to face his employees on Tuesday to explain the company's role in a widening international scandal over the 2016 election. Facebook employees on Tuesday got the opportunity for an internal briefing and question-and-answer session about Facebook's role with the Trump-aligned data firm Cambridge Analytica. It was the first the company held to brief and reassure employees after, ahead of damaging news reports, Facebook abruptly suspended Cambridge Analytica. But Zuckerberg himself wasn't there, The Daily Beast has learned. Instead, the session was conducted by a Facebook attorney, Paul Grewal, according to a source familiar with the meeting. That was the same approach the company used on Capitol Hill this past fall, when it sent its top attorney, Colin Stretch, to brief Congress about the prevalence of Russian propaganda, to include paid ads and inauthentic accounts, on its platform. Further reading: Where in the world is Mark Zuckerberg? Frustrated Facebook execs are asking.

Mark Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook's Data Leak Damage Control Session More | Reply

Mark Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook's Data Leak Damage Control Session

Comments Filter:

  • Leave Zuck alone (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 20, 2018 @03:43PM (#56292891)

    He deserves privacy in these trying times

  • Defend the undefendable (Score:4, Interesting)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Tuesday March 20, 2018 @03:47PM (#56292913)
    I can't blame him, how would you defend the obvious fact that FB collected way too much information and does not tightly control who uses it and for what purpose? Leaking your data all over is their core business model.

    • Re:Defend the undefendable (Score:4, Insightful)

      by amicusNYCL ( 1538833 ) on Tuesday March 20, 2018 @03:56PM (#56292979)

      It's kind of telling when your company needs to do a "damage control session" because the public finally figured out what your business model is.

      Here's a hint: if there's a company with a market cap of almost $500 billion, and you don't know what their product is, you're probably the product. Cambridge Analytica is the customer, they buy you.

      I would be more interested in hearing about what data they actually got and what they paid for it, I want to know more about that market value.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Zocalo ( 252965 )

        I would be more interested in hearing about what data they actually got and what they paid for it, I want to know more about that market value.

        Can't help you on what they paid, but it seems pretty clear that one way or another Cambridge Analytica got hold of pretty much the entire contents of all those 50m Facebook profiles, including stuff that their owners (or as Zuck once supposedly called them, the "dumb fucks") thought was actually "private". If you're in the EU and have a FB profile then you can fi

    • Zuck: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard
      Zuck: Just ask.
      Zuck: I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SNS
      [Redacted Friend's Name]: What? How'd you manage that one?
      Zuck: People just submitted it.
      Zuck: I don't know why.
      Zuck: They "trust me"
      Zuck: Dumb fucks.

    • They didn't collect anything. It was all fed to them by users.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Rob Y. ( 110975 )

      To tell the truth, the fact that Facebook is leaking this info isn't the worst thing about it. As others have said, you're putting it up there, and presumably if you didn't participate in the bogus 'study' (which is a case of flat out fraud that should be prosecuted separately from any punishment meted out to FB), then all they got was the stuff you posted as public. If I'm wrong about that, please let me know.

      Anyway, the real problem is that they're so willing to take advertising money from anybody - and

  • Send in the attorneys, not the clowns . . . (Score:5, Insightful)

    by PolygamousRanchKid ( 1290638 ) on Tuesday March 20, 2018 @03:49PM (#56292929)

    If you don't appear . . . and don't answer questions . . . you don't commit perjury.

    Hey, even a US government IRS employee refused to testify in front of Congress. Of course, Zuck just sent his lawyer.

    He's not going to say anything in public or on the record until his legal team has sorted their strategy out.

    • "strategy".... (Score:2, Insightful)

      by gDLL ( 1413289 )
      And by strategy you mean "narrative"...

    • You're correct that one cannot be guilty of perjury for refusing to answer questions. However, refusing a subpoena can result in being held in contempt of Congress. And yes, that can result in imprisonment.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sinij ( 911942 )

        refusing a subpoena can result in being held in contempt of Congress. And yes, that can result in imprisonment.

        So you expect GOP controlled congress to issue a subpoena to publicly air their own sausage making? If anything, it will be congratulatory closed door hearing with free hookers and blow.

        • You never know - they may just do it to appease the opposition party. It costs them nothing, won't reveal anything useful (at least not w/o implicating both parties in the process, which neither side will allow to happen), and it allows the opportunity to show off how 'bipartisan' everyone is in the process...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )

      He's not going to say anything in public or on the record until his legal team has sorted their strategy out.

      You mean pleading the fifth, right?

  • I suspect he wants his name associated with positive news, not negative news.

    Can you blame him? Let the lawyers take the bullets!

    • Legal dept might have advised meeting should be conducted by attorney and not him. Then what happened would be the smart thing to do.

      I hate facebook, but sometimes the kiddies here don't understand how things should be done in the real world.

      • That's going to go well if a lawyer goes to the Parliamentary Committee instead of him as requested.

  • 2016? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ArhcAngel ( 247594 ) on Tuesday March 20, 2018 @03:52PM (#56292949)
    Why is it a scandal when a company is working for a conservative/GOP candidate but not even a story when it isn't. [forbes.com] This type of data collection has been going on for years.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      You are absolutely correct, it should be scandal every time it happens, but I will settle for even occasional scandal in hopes that it gives the people back some of the privacy.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        And yet Obama said his administration was scandal free....and the media reported it that way verbatim without commentary.

        So apparently he was lying, and the media was covering it up.

    • Re:2016? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by XxtraLarGe ( 551297 ) on Tuesday March 20, 2018 @04:02PM (#56293019) Journal

      Why is it a scandal when a company is working for a conservative/GOP candidate but not even a story when it isn't.

      Because the mainstream media, Obama and Clinton were all fellow travelers. From their perspective, it's only wrong if it's being done by someone you disagree with.

    • Because this time it's the liberal spin doctors who got lucky. Don't worry, there is plenty of dirt to go around and some of it will stick to your political enemies soon enough.

    • Cambridge Analytica wasn't just about collection data - it is about weaponizing it. Watch the channel 4 documentary about this - its rather shocking what they tell a potential client what they have done and what they will do for him

      https://www.channel4.com/news/... [channel4.com] (keep in mind this is part 4)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Balial ( 39889 )

        They also violated the terms of service of Facebook data collection. ie. Facebook has a stupid honor system. If you're saying Obama did the same, you'd better show up with some proof.

  • That company is used by a TON of other companies and entities, just because they also happened to be employed by Trump at the time, doesn't mean that they haven't done the same for countless others, even people on the other side of the aisle. The blatant politicization of EVERYTHING is getting so fricking annoying. Soon every breath you take will be analyzed to see if it "leans to the left, or the right, politically speaking".

  • AWOL? (Score:3)

    by Train0987 ( 1059246 ) on Tuesday March 20, 2018 @03:58PM (#56292995)

    The Facebook app has his phone's GPS location so he isn't missing.

  • Frustrated Facebook execs are asking... (Score:3)

    by edi_guy ( 2225738 ) on Tuesday March 20, 2018 @03:59PM (#56293007)
    If you are an executive at FB you dug this hole on your own. You made the FB system work the way it did, you were fine with the low level of privacy protections you had in place, and were super fine with packaging, selling, re-selling and marketing people's digital lives. You are remunerated handsomely for those decisions and probably gave yourself lots of credit for being so strong, so independent, so smart in all those meetings. But now that your decisions are viewed under a different light, you go crying for you parents (Zuck and Sharon). Yes, they also need to be held to account, but not much more than you FB execs.

  • Your rumored 2020 presidential campaign may have just gone down in flames...

  • Original post by Puffin Fitness: https://np.reddit.com/r/politics/comments/85p30j/deletefacebook_movement_gains_steam_after_50/dvz4y6o/ [reddit.com]

    * * *

    In 2009, Russian social-media mogul Yuri Milner invested $200 million into Facebook at a valuation of $10 billion dollars without voting rights or a seat on the board. To understand this investment, at the time the world was going through a global recession and Facebook's general valuation had dropped from the $15 billion from the year prior to $4-$6 billion in 2009.

    htt [cnet.com]

  • Who knew that people posting there dirty laundry on the internet was readily and easy to be abused? Giving a voice to Radical nut jobs ((from both sides of the fence)) that would have otherwise been ignored nah not that big of a issue. I may have been part of the fall of western civilization but i can go swim in my money
  • In the Facebook movie, Zuck scrapes Harvard college websites for portraits of students to create a "hot or not" type game. Years later Cambridge Analytica scrapes facebook profiles. Sure demonstrates how insecurely your data is held.

Slashdot Top Deals

A penny saved is a penny to squander. -- Ambrose Bierce

Close