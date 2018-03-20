Mark Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook's Data Leak Damage Control Session (thedailybeast.com) 61
An anonymous reader writes: It's not just that he's silent in public. Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg declined to face his employees on Tuesday to explain the company's role in a widening international scandal over the 2016 election. Facebook employees on Tuesday got the opportunity for an internal briefing and question-and-answer session about Facebook's role with the Trump-aligned data firm Cambridge Analytica. It was the first the company held to brief and reassure employees after, ahead of damaging news reports, Facebook abruptly suspended Cambridge Analytica. But Zuckerberg himself wasn't there, The Daily Beast has learned. Instead, the session was conducted by a Facebook attorney, Paul Grewal, according to a source familiar with the meeting. That was the same approach the company used on Capitol Hill this past fall, when it sent its top attorney, Colin Stretch, to brief Congress about the prevalence of Russian propaganda, to include paid ads and inauthentic accounts, on its platform. Further reading: Where in the world is Mark Zuckerberg? Frustrated Facebook execs are asking.
He deserves privacy in these trying times
Too late, he clicked a friend's link to discover what kind of potato he was
:(
It's kind of telling when your company needs to do a "damage control session" because the public finally figured out what your business model is.
Here's a hint: if there's a company with a market cap of almost $500 billion, and you don't know what their product is, you're probably the product. Cambridge Analytica is the customer, they buy you.
I would be more interested in hearing about what data they actually got and what they paid for it, I want to know more about that market value.
Can't help you on what they paid, but it seems pretty clear that one way or another Cambridge Analytica got hold of pretty much the entire contents of all those 50m Facebook profiles, including stuff that their owners (or as Zuck once supposedly called them, the "dumb fucks") thought was actually "private". If you're in the EU and have a FB profile then you can fi
Zuck: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard
Zuck: Just ask.
Zuck: I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SNS
[Redacted Friend's Name]: What? How'd you manage that one?
Zuck: People just submitted it.
Zuck: I don't know why.
Zuck: They "trust me"
Zuck: Dumb fucks.
Collected? (Score:3)
They didn't collect anything. It was all fed to them by users.
To tell the truth, the fact that Facebook is leaking this info isn't the worst thing about it. As others have said, you're putting it up there, and presumably if you didn't participate in the bogus 'study' (which is a case of flat out fraud that should be prosecuted separately from any punishment meted out to FB), then all they got was the stuff you posted as public. If I'm wrong about that, please let me know.
Anyway, the real problem is that they're so willing to take advertising money from anybody - and
Send in the attorneys, not the clowns . . . (Score:5, Insightful)
If you don't appear . . . and don't answer questions . . . you don't commit perjury.
Hey, even a US government IRS employee refused to testify in front of Congress. Of course, Zuck just sent his lawyer.
He's not going to say anything in public or on the record until his legal team has sorted their strategy out.
"strategy".... (Score:2, Insightful)
You're correct that one cannot be guilty of perjury for refusing to answer questions. However, refusing a subpoena can result in being held in contempt of Congress. And yes, that can result in imprisonment.
refusing a subpoena can result in being held in contempt of Congress. And yes, that can result in imprisonment.
So you expect GOP controlled congress to issue a subpoena to publicly air their own sausage making? If anything, it will be congratulatory closed door hearing with free hookers and blow.
You never know - they may just do it to appease the opposition party. It costs them nothing, won't reveal anything useful (at least not w/o implicating both parties in the process, which neither side will allow to happen), and it allows the opportunity to show off how 'bipartisan' everyone is in the process...
He's not going to say anything in public or on the record until his legal team has sorted their strategy out.
You mean pleading the fifth, right?
Doesn't want to be connected (Score:2)
I suspect he wants his name associated with positive news, not negative news.
Can you blame him? Let the lawyers take the bullets!
Legal dept might have advised meeting should be conducted by attorney and not him. Then what happened would be the smart thing to do.
I hate facebook, but sometimes the kiddies here don't understand how things should be done in the real world.
That's going to go well if a lawyer goes to the Parliamentary Committee instead of him as requested.
2016? (Score:5, Insightful)
And yet Obama said his administration was scandal free....and the media reported it that way verbatim without commentary.
So apparently he was lying, and the media was covering it up.
Re:2016? (Score:5, Insightful)
Why is it a scandal when a company is working for a conservative/GOP candidate but not even a story when it isn't.
Because the mainstream media, Obama and Clinton were all fellow travelers. From their perspective, it's only wrong if it's being done by someone you disagree with.
Cambridge Analytica wasn't just about collection data - it is about weaponizing it. Watch the channel 4 documentary about this - its rather shocking what they tell a potential client what they have done and what they will do for him
https://www.channel4.com/news/... [channel4.com] (keep in mind this is part 4)
They also violated the terms of service of Facebook data collection. ie. Facebook has a stupid honor system. If you're saying Obama did the same, you'd better show up with some proof.
But the foreign British spy Hillary hired was doing work at her direction. A foreign government wasn't interfering with our election. In this case, they were ordering Trump to do their bidding so it was a foreign government interfering with our election.
Same with Obama using Facebook data. An American company was helping an American candidate. In Trump's case, a foreign company was using Facebook data. It's completely different.
Trump Aligned (Score:1)
That company is used by a TON of other companies and entities, just because they also happened to be employed by Trump at the time, doesn't mean that they haven't done the same for countless others, even people on the other side of the aisle. The blatant politicization of EVERYTHING is getting so fricking annoying. Soon every breath you take will be analyzed to see if it "leans to the left, or the right, politically speaking".
AWOL? (Score:3)
The Facebook app has his phone's GPS location so he isn't missing.
Frustrated Facebook execs are asking... (Score:3)
> the adults
I do feel a little sorry for him, because I don't think he quite understood the gravity of the situation when he started interfering in elections in 2012.
SAVE US, BATBOY! (Score:2)
every single word in this post is TRUTH.
Hey Zuckerberg (Score:2)
Your rumored 2020 presidential campaign may have just gone down in flames...
Russia is Deeply Embedded in Facebook (Score:2)
Original post by Puffin Fitness: https://np.reddit.com/r/politics/comments/85p30j/deletefacebook_movement_gains_steam_after_50/dvz4y6o/ [reddit.com]
* * *
In 2009, Russian social-media mogul Yuri Milner invested $200 million into Facebook at a valuation of $10 billion dollars without voting rights or a seat on the board. To understand this investment, at the time the world was going through a global recession and Facebook's general valuation had dropped from the $15 billion from the year prior to $4-$6 billion in 2009.
