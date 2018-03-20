Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Police Chief: Uber Self-Driving Car 'Likely' Not At Fault In Fatal Crash

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The chief of the Tempe Police has told the San Francisco Chronicle that Uber is likely not responsible for the Sunday evening crash that killed 49-year-old pedestrian Elaine Herzberg. "I suspect preliminarily it appears that the Uber would likely not be at fault in this accident," said Chief Sylvia Moir. Herzberg was "pushing a bicycle laden with plastic shopping bags," according to the Chronicle's Carolyn Said, when she "abruptly walked from a center median into a lane of traffic." After viewing video captured by the Uber vehicle, Moir concluded that "it's very clear it would have been difficult to avoid this collision in any kind of mode (autonomous or human-driven) based on how she came from the shadows right into the roadway." Moir added that "it is dangerous to cross roadways in the evening hour when well-illuminated, managed crosswalks are available." The police said that the vehicle was traveling 38 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone, according to the Chronicle -- though a Google Street View shot of the roadway taken last July shows a speed limit of 45 miles per hour along that stretch of road.

  • Why does it look like an sidewalk? (Score:3)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Tuesday March 20, 2018 @04:55PM (#56293353)

    Why does it look like an sidewalk?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guruevi ( 827432 )

      It doesn't, it looks like a median, it's not a safe place to be as a bicyclist laden with anything.

      • Sure looks like a sidewalk to me.

        https://www.google.com/maps/@3... [google.com]

        Maybe it's for design since it doesn't make any sense. If you move around on street view they put up signs telling people not to use it so something like this has probably happened before.

        https://www.google.com/maps/@3... [google.com]

        • That piece of sidewalk on the median really doesn't make any sense and my guess as to why it's there is that it's some kind of remnant from the way that area used to be. The reason why I don't think it's a turning point for emergency vehicles is that it's clearly a sidewalk and to turn around at the "X" requires a vehicle with a very short turning circle. However seeing how there's no zebra crossings on either side only somebody who is completely careless or really needs to take that shortcut is going to us
        • Looks to me like some 'designer' got what they wanted. Nothing more.

    • Interesting series of tweets: https://twitter.com/EricPaulDe... [twitter.com]
      The median looks like it has fancy, inviting paths, but it also warns you not to use them. And the actual crossing is kind of daunting...
      It is a rather bad design, but it does look dangerous in any case, so if I wanted to cross that way I would exercise extreme caution...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dgatwood ( 11270 )

        Twitter actually ran an ad about how chicken gets to your table, on these tweets about someone getting killed while crossing the road. I reported it as "I don't like this ad", because there's no "This is highly inappropriate in this context" option. Lovely.

    • It's so much not a sidewalk that they have signs to tell you not to use it: https://imgur.com/a/KyxTK [imgur.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mal-2 ( 675116 )

      It doesn't. Those paths are as wide as two traffic lanes. They look like they're there so that maintenance crews can get around, and also to be able to get their vehicles out of the road.

  • Clearly of lower caste (Score:4, Interesting)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Tuesday March 20, 2018 @04:58PM (#56293377)
    >> Herzberg was "pushing a bicycle laden with plastic shopping bags,"

    And thus appeared to be a member of a lower caste, said police authorities. Clearly, the driver or owner, who is of higher caste, as demonstrated through auto ownership, cannot be at fault.
    • >> Score:2, Troll

      Hmmm...not much of a sense of humor out here today I guess.

      If you only hear the whoosh, please look up "Simpsons out of my way I'm a motorist"
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HESH8U1B4o

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I modded you up although I suspect this will soon be negative.

      I don't think auto-ownership is the reason though I agree with the analysis of caste.

      I bet the police chief got a phone call from the mayor, something along the lines of "We get a lot of tax revenue and good will from this". You know, like the mayor in "Jaws" not wanting to close the beach.

  • Not nearly over yet. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by rickb928 ( 945187 ) on Tuesday March 20, 2018 @05:09PM (#56293433) Homepage Journal

    There will be a thorough investigation of the vehicle, the programming, all of the data and details. Even if it is decided that the victim acted imprudently, such accidents always (at least around here, unless it was the police involved) are fully investigated, and the driver is rarely exonerated from all blame, just the proximate causal fault.

    Now, for you ignats who see class discrimination in the description that the victim was pushing a bicycle laden with shopping bags, a word; the police are the upper caste in these situations. Corporations will be prosecuted more often than police officers, and more often than reputable members of the community, IE, government. Or favored citizens. This is not new.

    There was more than one factor leading to this tragedy, and if the end result is change in how these vehicles monitor their surroundings to have more time to analyze and react, excellent, and if the result is a recognition that even self-driving vehicles are unable to avoid such accidents, just as even skilled and careful human drivers are, well, then we've learned that self-driving does not equal infallible. That's important, and useful information.

    • There was more than one factor leading to this tragedy, and if the end result is change in how these vehicles monitor their surroundings to have more time to analyze and react, excellent, and if the result is a recognition that even self-driving vehicles are unable to avoid such accidents, just as even skilled and careful human drivers are, well, then we've learned that self-driving does not equal infallible. That's important, and useful information.

      Who is expecting self-driven vehicles to be infallible in all conditions? No matter how quickly they can react to sensor data indicating an emergency, they're still bound by the laws of physics and may not be capable of avoiding collision with something that suddenly enters their field of observation. I suspect that this incident will help engineers to design a better autonomous vehicle, but as with any new safety feature we create nature has a way of designing better idiots as well. If someone were to jump

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Situations like this are sure to come up and be analyzed extensively, which is a good thing. I think the question is: is it sufficient for self-driving cars to obey the laws or must they act as a defensive and conservative driver? A defensive driver in this situation might have either slowed down well below the speed limit or moved over into another lane even though the person pushing the bicycle was not actually in the lane. Defensive drivers will compensate for things happening near the roadway by chan

  • Entitled pedestrians (Score:3)

    by DeplorableCodeMonkey ( 4828467 ) on Tuesday March 20, 2018 @05:09PM (#56293435)

    In my community, we have great sidewalks, many crosswalks and all that needed to create a safe and walkable community. What do the pedestrians still do, you ask?

    Walk out into traffic if it's more convenient. If a car hits them after taking reasonable measures to stop, they ought to be liable for all of the damage caused including to the vehicle and the driver's therapy if required.

    My wife knew someone who killed a pedestrian who just walked out into traffic like this without thinking. Totally unavoidable. The "victim" was the driver, not the pedestrian because the driver was obeying the law and some stranger decided "fuck the traffic laws" and made her party to an accidental vehicular homicide.

    • In my community, we have great sidewalks, many crosswalks and all that needed to create a safe and walkable community. What do the pedestrians still do, you ask?

      Walk out into traffic if it's more convenient.

      Same here; the city even passed a new law last month to "crack down" on jaywalkers, and oddly it seems the behavior has become more frequent ever since... wtf?

      To wit - I almost splattered a girl the other day, because she had her head so deep in her damned phone that she didn't even bother to look up at all before launching herself into the street against the traffic light. If I had, you can be damned sure I'd be suing her estate for the damages to my vehicle and psyche.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luckyo ( 1726890 )

      The issue is that of differential of consequences. Driver gets bent fender. Pedestrian is maimed or dies.

      The differential between consequences is so large, that it would take a psychopath to formulate the idea that pedestrian is the perpetrator and driver is the victim. The most extreme thought that remains reasonable for a person with working sense of empathy is that pedestrian caused his/her own death through his/her own actions, and driver was innocent. Death being present in the formula simply makes it

  • This is what automation looks like: (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Traveling at 38 mph in a 35 mph zone on Sunday night, the Uber self-driving car made no attempt to brake, according to the Police Department’s preliminary investigation.

    Not only was this car speeding, but it did not recognise a road side hazard and drive by cautiously.
    Here in Australia we now have "Incident" laws which requires the driver to slow down to 40km/h (25miles/h). Clearly this cyclist was an incident and the uber car would definitely be at fault.
    And to just openly say that if there are hazards and an autonomous vehicle doesn't recognise these then it is not the auto makers fault.
    Yeah right.

    • Not only was this car speeding, but it did not recognise a road side hazard and drive by cautiously.

      The police said the woman came "out of the shadows", it's likely that the car couldn't see the women before she stepped out, any more than a human could have (or did, since there was a human driver in the car too who said she had no idea anyone was there to step out).

      Most self driving cars DO respond to anomalies by the side of the road and slow down or move over... but again, they have to be things that can

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by kenh ( 9056 )

        Not only was this car speeding, but it did not recognise a road side hazard and drive by cautiously.

        The police said the woman came "out of the shadows"

        She wasn't a "roadside hazard", she was a person on the side of the road, and she made the decision to step in front of a moving car.

        Did she not see the car?

        Did she turn her head to try and see if there was an oncoming vehicle?

      • 3mph can be as much as 30% increase in fatality when hitting a pedestrian
        Especially when it's in the range of 30 - 40mph.
        Below 20 is minimal risk, above 40 is major risk. Anything in between is highly dependent on speed.

    • Police said the the car was doing 38 mph in a 35mph.

      Google street view shows this strip is 45 MPH.

      There's contention on the speed limit in the press.

  • "came from the shadows?" what? No LiDAR? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The police chief needs to get some facts straight about the technology of autonomous vehicles work. LiDAR comes from LASERs. From the VEHICLE.

    Unclear which "shadows" Chief Moir is talking about. Streetlights are but a one illumination source at play here.

  • Humans can adjust to changing situations, they can also ready body language. Most people slow down when they see someone on the side of tge road looking like they are going to step out. An AI cant read that sort of thing. They can only react tl basic things presented to them.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      Humans can adjust to changing situations, they can also ready body language. Most people slow down when they see someone on the side of tge road looking like they are going to step out. An AI cant read that sort of thing. They can only react tl basic things presented to them.

      My impression is that they detect and react to the actual physical posture and motion. But they can't read the person and tell if he appears drunk, high, mentally challenged or in some other way odd and likely to do odd things. It's a bit like the difference between a dog on a leash and a street dog with no leash, to a human they pose very different risks. But without programming in a ton of "human" logic they'll look just the same to a computer.

    • An AI cant read that sort of thing.
      First of all, self driving cars are not run by an AI.

      Most people slow down when they see someone on the side of tge road looking like they are going to step out.
      A self driving car can judge such things. And the cars I was involved in do!

      The problem imho is that some idiot companies in the USA wanted to reinvent "self driving" technology instead of either partnering or buying european know how.

      We have self driving cars on the roads since a decade or longer. Of course only

    • An AI cant read that sort of thing.

      Why not?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by djinn6 ( 1868030 )
      Without the video itself we won't be able to tell for sure. However, from the streetview imagery, there's a number of places she could have emerged from that would've kept her her hidden behind bushes or trees. And I don't think she stopped at the side of the road at all. If she did, she would have had enough time to see the car that clearly was not slowing down for her.
  • Doesnt the car have sensors that could have detected the person and her bike with bags? Dont get me wrong it appears that the pedestrian was in the wrong but something should have been detected and the car should have done something to try and avoid the accident. Maybe these cars are not smart enough yet. Though once fully certified I would expect them to be better at driving then people. Something to work towards I guess.
    • Sure it does. It supposedly is watching in all directions all the time and supposedly has a reaction time better than a human. But there is no 'mind' in there; it's a 'pseudo-intelligence', it can't think, it doesn't know the difference between a living being and an inanimate object -- because it has no capacity to think.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ColaMan ( 37550 )

        Doesn't matter a damn if it has a reaction time better than a human if someone steps out onto the road 20 feet in front of the car and you've got half a second to judge and react.

        There are basic physical numbers at play here - the mass of the vehicle, the ability of the braking system in the car to scrub off speed, the conditions of the tyres, the road surface, etc. In those kinds of short-distance collisions, a computer will be able to reduce the speed of the car by a few mph over a person and that's it.

        Th

    • According to the summary, the pedestrian stepped so sudden into the path of the car, that no one/nothing could have prevented the crash.

    • Doesnt the car have sensors that could have detected the person and her bike with bags?

      The car's sensors are probably lasers, radars, sonars, light detectors, microphones . . . but, alas, . . . no nose.

      A smell detector probably could have smelled that bag lady in enough time to brake.

      A nose would be very useful in an AI car. It could smell if the brakes were getting too hot, or if the backseat passengers ignited themselves while freebasing crack.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mal-2 ( 675116 )

      Sensors aren't omnipotent. They can't see around obstructions any better than humans can, although some things that are obstructions to humans aren't to sensors. Still, if someone hides behind a parked car and then jumps into traffic, no sensors on the vehicle are going to spot them. The only hope is that they get a warning from a vehicle ahead, who saw the person as that preceding vehicle passed.

  • Wow what a coincidence! (Score:3)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Tuesday March 20, 2018 @05:29PM (#56293605) Journal
    What a coincidence that it just happens to be a SDC that just happens to kill a pedestrian! What are the odds of that happening?

    Were there any tire marks indicating the car tried to swerve or brake to even try to miss the pedestrian? Or did it just roll right over her like she wasn't even there?
    A human driver, valuing the life of a fellow human being (or any other living creature for that matter) would at least try to not hit them, even if that meant swerving into a stationary object (parked car, lamppost, etc) or having to brake so hard they were struck from behind by another vehicle. Did any of these things happen? Or did it just digitally shrug and keep going? The answer to these questions matters greatly. These so-called 'self driving cars', with their 'pseudo-intelligence' (I will not use the term 'artificial intelligence' because it is not accurate, there is no 'intelligence' in there) are, supposedly, watching in all directions all the time and supposedly has a reaction time better than a human driver; sure doesn't look like it from here.

    • What a coincidence that it just happens to be a SDC that just happens to kill a pedestrian!

      Uh, yeah. 15 pedestrians are killed every day by human drivers in the US alone. What kind of simpleton freaks out about one pedestrian killed in the entire history of self-driving cars?

  • Not.

    Robot car kills human.

    That's the take home for the family.

  • Another key takeaway is that this scenario can now be analyzed and applied to millions of future situations. I just wish all the various autonomous driving companies were sharing their work.

  • The car was exceeding the speed limit (Score:3)

    by viperidaenz ( 2515578 ) on Tuesday March 20, 2018 @06:25PM (#56293989)

    What reason did the Uber car have for going 38 in a 35 zone?
    Surely the speed limit was lowered from 45 to 35 for a reason, probably for safety reasons.
    Can the car not read road signs? It doesn't have the excuse of "I was watching the road, not my speedo" for a minor speeding offence. Did Uber fail to update the map data when the speed limits changed?

    The risk of death being hit by a car below 30mph is relatively low. It increases rapidly as speed increases.
    9% chance of death at 30mph.
    50% chance of death at 40mph.
    Starts reaching 100% fatal over 50mph.

    There's a reasonable chance the woman, who may well have been in the wrong, would still be alive if the car was traveling at or below the 35mph limit.

    source: https://nacto.org/docs/usdg/re... [nacto.org]

    There's another study that showed a reduction in speed by 5km/h would result in 30% fewer deaths. That happens to be how much the Uber car was over the limit.
    http://humantransport.org/side... [humantransport.org]

