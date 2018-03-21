Facebook is Building a Real Community in California To Test Whether People Love Tech Companies Enough To Live in Them (nytimes.com) 108
In Menlo Park, Calif., Facebook is building a real community and testing the proposition: Do people love tech companies so much they will live inside them? From a report: Willow Village will be wedged between the Menlo Park neighborhood of Belle Haven and the city of East Palo Alto, both heavily Hispanic communities that are among Silicon Valley's poorest. Facebook is planning 1,500 apartments, and has agreed with Menlo Park to offer 225 of them at below-market rates. The most likely tenants of the full-price units are Facebook employees, who already receive a five-figure bonus if they live near the office.
The community will have eight acres of parks, plazas and bike-pedestrian paths open to the public. Facebook wants to revitalize the railway running alongside the property and will finish next year a pedestrian bridge over the expressway. The bridge will provide access to the trail that rings San Francisco Bay, a boon for birders and bikers. Mr. Tenanes, Facebook's vice president for real estate, contemplates the audacity of building a city.
I mean, it seems hard enough to entice these high salary people to move to a community sandwiched in between what sounds like ghetto neighborhoods...why would you actively try to bring in likely criminal and low life tenets to live with your employees?
I know some think that it will lift up the poorer types, but from what I've seen over my years of watching it happen in my cities, it rarely is able to undo generations of living poorly, n
The 225 low rent places will be for the "contractors" at FB (janitors, kitchen staff, thought police, etc).
Wouldn't it make more sense to just pay them more, rather than subsidizing their rent?
Rent subsidies for poor people to live in the heart of Silicon Valley makes about as much sense as subsidizing the BMW dealerships so they can sell Z4s to poor people at lower prices.
The key to making housing affordable is to increase the total supply. These 1.5K new houses will help, but the SF Bay Area really needs 1.5M.
"below market rate" in the Bay Area means something quite different than what you might stereotype. These aren't section 8 housing for ex-convicts. "Below market rate" simply means "not $1M or above". So that the non-tech staff or workers (full time jobs) earning "just" 100k or so can afford to live there.
First of all, "below-market rates" in the SF Bay area does not equate to "low rent", it simply refers to rental rates that are below the uber-exorbitant standard rents in the area. Most middle-income people still won't be able to afford them no less people of limited income.
Secondly, poor, Hispanic communities do not equate to "ghetto neighborhoods" and "criminal and low life" individual. This kind of racism and elitism does nothing to promote a diverse, productive society.
I feel more sorry for the residents of the surrounding neighborhoods...
(1) Will their reasonably-prices stores and gathering places be replaced with those that cater to chichi tech-hipsters?
(2) Will any of their communities be bulldozed under eminent domain/"blight" laws to make way for a measly 225 housing units?
Not being as rich as your neighbors doesn't make you "ghetto", and poorer people need to live somewhere too.
why would you actively try to bring in likely criminal and low life tenets to live with your employees?
"Below market rates" for rent in that part of CA does not imply affordability to "low life tenets[sic]", or anyone in the bottom three quintiles of household income in the U.S.
I live in a nice neighborhood. They also included about 12 'low income' style houses in the mix. I believe it is a requirement where I live.
These are houses, which are purchased. Not rental units. I have no idea how they maintain the 'low income' ideal when houses are sold.
But here is what I have found:
The turnover rate of the low-income housing is probably triple of the 'regular' (somewhat high-end) houses.
MOST of the people are good/fine. No problems.
I would say that 75% of the 'problems' in the neig
Stop playing SimCity, Mark... (Score:5, Insightful)
...we don't trust you to run a virtual community, so why the hell would any of us want to live in a REAL community under your control?
Re:Stop playing SimCity, Mark... (Score:4, Insightful)
...we don't trust you to run a virtual community, so why the hell would any of us want to live in a REAL community under your control?
I'm sorry, what's that you're ranting about? I couldn't quite hear you over the shrieking noise of soul-crushing debt brought on by an insane real estate market.
(There's nothing REAL about the justification for California housing costs, so you better fucking believe those who are forced to live there are going to jump all over this bargain.)
we
Who the fuck is "we"?
Because for most people, it never becomes an issue of questioning trust, the trust is implicit and any question raised is an annoyance.
These sort of people far outnumber the pseudo-activist types like yourself, who somehow think that because they boycott a particular product, they are dealing a blow to "the bad guys" and somehow proliferating their view throughout society.
In reality almost everyone else doesn't give a fuck and never will without profound social upheaval. Your "activism"
Cult? (Score:1)
How is working for these big CA tech companies any different from being in a cult at this point? You believe their ideology or at least pretend to; speak up and you will be fired. They already paid extra to keep you on a string so they could summon you whenever it was convenient for them. Now live on their property? Will they hand out free drinks next? (Read: DON'T DRINK IT.)
company store days are comeing back and irs (Score:5, Insightful)
company store days are comeing back and the irs can hold a big tax bill over your head as well for the real cost of your free housing. so jay you better be ready for the 80-90 hour work week.
I think the kind of drugs dealt in this neighborhood is intended to be adderall and maybe some overpriced "designer pot", and "low income" merely means "junior" employees who can't afford million dollar homes or $6k monthly rents.
As an avid cyclist (Score:2)
I'd rather cycle in Chicago in the middle of winter than on a pristine cycle path in sunny California in a Facebook village for overpaid yuppies. The latter sounds like my personal idea of hell on Earth.
Re:As an avid cyclist (Score:4, Interesting)
As someone who has cycled in Chicago in the middle of winter AND on a pristine cycle path in sunny California, I can say with confidence that you are bullshitting. After about ten minutes of getting hit in the face with sleet and your bike sliding on icy streets and the hairs freezing in your nose and cars splashing a colloidal mixture of slush, road salt and filth onto you, it gets kind of old.
Also, you're likely to find just as many overpaid yuppies in Chicago as you would in Menlo Park. If you've ever cycled down Halsted Street or Ashland near Division or Diversey & Sheffield, or Lincoln Ave toward downtown or Dearborn past Chicago Ave., the place is crawling with overpaid yuppies. The difference is that in California, you are more likely to see those yuppies wearing cropped t-shirts and short-shorts with their butt cheeks hanging out (even the women!) and that can make all the difference when it comes to quality of life.
Pullman was very successful. Also, you shouldn't use the past tense, because it's still one of the nicest neighborhoods in the city and it's even been designated as a National Monument. If you want to compare Facebookville with some negative planned industrial communities, you probably should look for examples other than Pullman.
The Truman Show! (Score:2)
Seriously - anyone who takes below-market housing from Facebook of all companies should expect a double-dose of data collection.
Make sure you "LIKE" my new Converse shoes i just bought at the Facebook Marketplace!
Talk about bad timing... (Score:4, Interesting)
Re:Talk about bad timing... (Score:5, Funny)
Negative, Meatbag. ZUCKERBOT 9000 is consumed with planning its run for the president of... KILL ALL HUMANS. All who oppose ZUCKERBOT 9000 are russian bots. BEEP BOOP BOOP.
...Which debacle?
...,
Yup, the debacle where Facebook apparently knew about the data privacy issues for years but did nothing about them, in possible violation of the 2011 consent agreement. That debacle.
*a company which was hoping to sell data to Trump used Facebook's API, but Trump never bought the data
India (Score:1)
There are tech companies that do this in India, one big gated community including housing and the office space. The folks that lived there seemed to enjoy it.
We're on our way to making the area outside a gated community look just like it does in India, so I assume this will make the people here love that gated living just as much.
Great! Now we call all live in corporate burbclaves just like Cyberpunk 2020 and Shadowrun, because totally were roadmaps rather than cautionary tales...
Street Names (Score:4, Funny)
Most homes will be built near the corner of Cambridge and Analytica. The Home Owners Association will demand that none of the houses shall have locks and no windows will have blinds/drapes .
Wasn't this a movie with Emma Watson in it? (Score:1)
"...contemplates the audacity of building a city."
Examples of audacity: sending people to Mars, sending a car into orbit, exploiting peoples' desire for social connection, putting pineapple on pizza
Not an example of audacity: building yet another company town. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Company_town
Real Plan (Score:5, Insightful)
Invest a little money into poor communities buying up properties tax free
.. of course no one living there now can actually afford them
Make new apartments and condo's reinvigorating a blight, tax free
Keep it on the books for 10 years, pricing all the poor people out, until its full of hipsters and yuppies, then sell for a massive profit and still not pay taxes on it
http://dof.ca.gov/Forecasting/... [ca.gov]
The federal tax bill passed at the end of December 2017 allows the Governor to designate eligible census tracts as Opportunity Zones. Investments made by individuals through special funds in these zones would be allowed to defer or eliminate federal taxes on capital gains.
strings attached (Score:1)
2) Local laws are contradictory
3) You are treated as an infinite resource
4) You lose all the freedom required to do your job
5) Immigrants take your home after 8 months
6) Everyone looks for the most superficial ways to show the world how smart they are all the time
Poll (Score:2, Funny)
Yes
No
I really believe that FB is a global mental illness and shit like that just kinda cemented it for me.
How does somebody get so outta touch that they don't even think of the implications of asking such a stupid question.
I have seen that Black Mirror episode (Score:3)
Community outreach (Score:2)
IMO, why not? (Score:2)
I live in a city that was created back in the early 1900's by the railroad. They put their infrastructure here and then built a "planned community" around it. Today, CSX still uses the tracks here as a rail yard and we have a station stop that's used for the commuter rail system. But generally, the buildings the railroad originally built have all been re-purposed for other things and we have a self-sustaining town here.
I think it's wishful thinking if they believe success in such an endeavor proves people
sign me up (Score:4, Insightful)
Wait, and it comes with a 15% discount on their products? Sounds great!
will they will have to prove that you did not go to the doctor and hell if they want to be that much of an ass then what having there own doctor come over for free to check the worker out.
landlord tenant law say they can't kick you out th (Score:2)
landlord tenant law say they can't kick you out that easy.
I have a name for it! (Score:2)
I have a name for it: Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow
Or is that already taken?
I know Americans are cattle already... (Score:1)
...but this is taking "branding" to a truly disgusting level.
mnem
"I refuse to belong to any club that would have me as a member." ~ Groucho
Company town (Score:2)
More valuable than their employees' cash, they want more of their employees' time.
Yep, the US needs working hour/vacation time laws, even if that makes us only slightly more productive than other developed countries. Happiness > productivity.
You code sixteen slocs, what do you get? (Score:2)
Some people say a coder is made outta mud
A poor coder's made outta hacking and fud
Hacking and fud and scripts and caffeine
A mind that's weak and a keyboard that's strong
You code sixteen slocs, what do you get?
Another day older and deeper in debt
Google, don't you call me 'cause I can't go
I owe my soul to the company store
I wake up in a basement where the sun doesn't shine
I picked up my keyboard and walked in half past nine
I hacked sixteen slocs of fine gui code
And the manager said "well, bless my soul"
You co
Poor or not... (Score:2)
"The Bay Area's poorest..."
Read: most affordable. Last I checked, the poor need to live somewhere as well.
How many existing residents will be displaced if eminent domain (aka land theft) is used to build the thing. I bet the 15% of below-market-rate homes will still hold fewer people than the homes bulldozed to build this utopia.
and the adress is (Score:2)
Orwell rd 1984.
Imagine if Google did this (Score:2)
Like most Google projects, they'd have 250 houses in varying degrees of incomplete, fiber would be run to the opposite side of town, they would have neglected to lay the utility infrastructure, and kick everyone out in 6 months when they change remind everyone this was BETA.
If google did this
How cute. Google already does. Only without the housing - they have homeless [businessinsider.com] employees that live on campus [quora.com].
Facebook at least wants to give the illusion that their employees are free to go as far as 100 ft to home. Actually, Google does have its own housing project [mercurynews.com] but they seem to not be that interested.
From virtual Skinner Box to a real one you pay for (Score:2)
Think of all the cool experiments Facebook can do with real life people in real world boxes?
Naming contest (Score:2)
Please submit your suggestions using hash tag #DeleteFacebook winner will be announced during next Facebook shareholder meeting.
- Fuckerville
- Slavetown
- Pwn3dville
- New Pyongyang
- Dusttopia
- Stalkerville
- Airstrip Two
- Creepertown
old idea - labor camp (Score:2)
Labor camps, like in the movie Angel City, existed to enslave and exploit workers. They can't afford to leave, had no one to contact for justice or protection.
this isn't really new. (Score:2)
I have seen large companies that "own" small towns in the 70s-80's do this.
This is how they try to get you in as a selling point, free in-house child care, discounted food, discounted gas, grocery stores and housing, company vehicle. Where they trick you is you won't see any real raises or employee growth and once you have a few kids the convenience is to good of a deal to walk away from, so your stuck there for another 15 or so years....
Some places were very much like the movie the firm, as in, you really
They should just do dormitories (Score:2)
Another GULAG? (Score:1)
On the plus side (Score:2)
All the free KoolAid you can drink.