Microsoft Says Windows 10 Spring Creators Update Will Install in 30 Minutes (bleepingcomputer.com) 38
An anonymous reader shares a report: Microsoft has announced that the upcoming Windows 10 major feature upgrade -- dubbed the Spring Creators Update -- will take around 30 minutes to install, unlike previous variants that took between one and two hours to complete. This boost in installation time is attributed to work engineers have done on the "Feature Update" process -- the name Microsoft uses to refer to its bi-annual major OS updates. Microsoft says that this Feature Update process actually consists of two separate phases -- the "online" and "offline" stages. During the "online" phase, the user's computer downloads the necessary update files and executes various operations in the OS' background without affecting the device's battery life or system performance.
Amazing (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Awesome! (Score:3)
But more important: How long will the rollback to a usable system take?
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, they kinda forgot to add the "whether you want to or not" disclaimer...
lol "forgot".. yeah, that's it.
Hard Links? (Score:2)
Sounds like the install process involves changing so many files, that just creating a duplicate Windows folder with hard links to unchanged files and pre-copying the new files would make the process go a lot faster. On reboot, just rename Windows to Windows.old, rename temp directory, and move updated registry and user settings into place.
Why just about every single file needs to be replaced during these upgrades is the real question.
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like the install process involves changing so many files, that just creating a duplicate Windows folder with hard links to unchanged files and pre-copying the new files would make the process go a lot faster. On reboot, just rename Windows to Windows.old, rename temp directory, and move updated registry and user settings into place.
Why just about every single file needs to be replaced during these upgrades is the real question.
Monolithic build..
Microsoft has an impressive super sized monolithic code base.. It is engineering wise impressive they can make it work, and impressingly stupid they are still doing it that way.
Re: (Score:2)
When was the last time Windows even added a useful new feature? 10 is no better than 7, just full of ads for Candy Crash and Minecrap and duplicate versions of OneNote. The UWP adds an unnecessary layer of control panels. God help you if you want to get to the screen to change your DNS servers again. Everything comes in pairs or triplets now, one with the Windows 10 UI, one with the half-assed Windows 8 UI, and one for the old-school Windows Forms UI. Fuck this. Every "Creator's Update" adds nothing but cru
Re: (Score:1)
10 is no better than 7
10 is worse than 7 for even reason you listed above.
There is no point installing 10 unless its force upon you.
Guess I'll have my work cut out for me then... (Score:1)
Windows 10 Fall Creators Update has so far managed to completely brick (no kidding!) 6 of my 9 computers (with genuine windows).
Only 3 of them has not received the unfixable* blue-screen-of-death when installing the Fall Creators Update.
(*Yes, unfixable, the update destroys the partition, and there's no way to get it back, you can fake-create it back, but the update then destroys is again, and again.)
I've had to roll back 3 of them to Windows 7, and 3 of them is still broken, since I haven't had the time ye
Re: (Score:2)
*Yes, unfixable, the update destroys the partition
Haven't seen that. Have seen drive letters get swapped around, USB keyboards and mice stop working, and all sorts of other things. Most I've seen were eventually fixable - but involved manually uninstalling updates using DISM in the preboot environment.
Do you dual-boot? GPT or MBR? Any strange hardware? Genuinely curious.
Re: (Score:1)
No, no dual-boot. Most computers were upgraded from Windows 7 at some point though.
When I've been googling the errors, if I remember correctly it's around 2-3 different 0xCODEs you get, I've stumbled upon forum-posts upon forum-posts discussing this. I'm not alone. I guess there's more than 1 million people affected, probably, world wide. They all seem to eventuelly give up at some point, and format the harddrive and just install from scratch - which I've done one of my sons the computers, and the shit upda
Re: (Score:1)
Just to clarify. Most of the issue seems to be with the partition being in GPT, and with a special "size" of the rescue- vs. os-partition.
I'm a programmer myself. And if my shitty install couldn't handle a special situtation I would probably try and identify it BEFORE doing the installation. I guess I will never work at Microsoft.
Re: (Score:2)
Most of the issue seems to be with the partition being in GPT, and with a special "size" of the rescue- vs. os-partition.
Have seen this, but with earlier releases. If you could roll it back / repair and make the system partition at least 500MB using something like GParted it will usually upgrade just fine.
Yeah, I think they just plain assumed that nobody installed Windows 7 in EFI mode because the hardware support was limited when 7 first came out. Because 7 only made something like a 100MB system reserved partition when it partitions the drive.
Re: (Score:2)
Amazing you even made it that far after an upgrade from 7. Of most of the computers I've dealt with, a clean install was required around the first anniversary update because it would fail to ever install - but not break anything.
Buying a new computer would be silly, since a clean install would also fix it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I wish I've also owned that same horseshoe factory. Didn't know that was a requirement though.
Not worth it (Score:2)
Speaking for myself all of this downtime for no tangible benefit isn't worth it nor is constantly dealing with the aftermath of what broke or changed behind your back this time. Computers are supposed to be tools.. vehicles to get shit done yet vendors seem hell bent on wasting everyone's time with nonsense.
I must say being impressed with 30 minutes of downtime in the age when production systems can be migrated across physical systems with seconds or less of downtime is like being awarded a medal for cross
Re: (Score:2)
Define 'minutes' (Score:2)
Same two hours. (Score:2)
Amazing technology!
LOLZ (Score:1)
No it fucking won't.
Windows 10 Fall Creators Update (Score:2)
I had a machine I serviced that would not install the fall creator's update, with a non-specific error message.
I was both impressed and horrified to learn that that fall creators update would searched the *ENTIRE* hard drive for incompatible software. It was failing because it located an old copy of the Netware client Installer, in "C:\Old_Computer\Documents and Settings\User\Downloads\Novell". This software wasn't even installed on the computer; just present in that directory. The built-in updater faile