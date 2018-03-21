Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Says Windows 10 Spring Creators Update Will Install in 30 Minutes (bleepingcomputer.com) 38

Posted by msmash from the coming-up-next dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Microsoft has announced that the upcoming Windows 10 major feature upgrade -- dubbed the Spring Creators Update -- will take around 30 minutes to install, unlike previous variants that took between one and two hours to complete. This boost in installation time is attributed to work engineers have done on the "Feature Update" process -- the name Microsoft uses to refer to its bi-annual major OS updates. Microsoft says that this Feature Update process actually consists of two separate phases -- the "online" and "offline" stages. During the "online" phase, the user's computer downloads the necessary update files and executes various operations in the OS' background without affecting the device's battery life or system performance.

Microsoft Says Windows 10 Spring Creators Update Will Install in 30 Minutes More | Reply

Microsoft Says Windows 10 Spring Creators Update Will Install in 30 Minutes

Comments Filter:

  • Amazing (Score:5, Funny)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Wednesday March 21, 2018 @12:08PM (#56297591) Homepage Journal
    Those are some amazing engineers. They developed a way to download data and run system operations without using any CPU or energy. Simply amazing.
    • It doesn't affect the "battery life", but may affect the current battery charge. And, you can do your other operations while the computer is idle, therefore not affecting your current CPU usage.
      • Weird. What is so special about these CPU operations that they don't affect the battery (life or charge), or cause an idle computer not to change its current CPU usage? This must be some new amazing engineering stuff!
    • Not too amazing, really - I read it as they don't do anything unless the PC's plugged in (so maybe it charges slightly slower, I'll grant you that), and they run everything at low priority so it won't impact on anything the user is doing. Sensible really, along with doing as much as possible before the reboot phase which obviously does impact what the user can do with the PC. Those boys get a lot wrong, but no harm in credit where it's due.

  • Awesome! (Score:3)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Wednesday March 21, 2018 @12:09PM (#56297603)

    But more important: How long will the rollback to a usable system take?

  • Sounds like the install process involves changing so many files, that just creating a duplicate Windows folder with hard links to unchanged files and pre-copying the new files would make the process go a lot faster. On reboot, just rename Windows to Windows.old, rename temp directory, and move updated registry and user settings into place.

    Why just about every single file needs to be replaced during these upgrades is the real question.

    • Sounds like the install process involves changing so many files, that just creating a duplicate Windows folder with hard links to unchanged files and pre-copying the new files would make the process go a lot faster. On reboot, just rename Windows to Windows.old, rename temp directory, and move updated registry and user settings into place.

      Why just about every single file needs to be replaced during these upgrades is the real question.

      Monolithic build..

      Microsoft has an impressive super sized monolithic code base.. It is engineering wise impressive they can make it work, and impressingly stupid they are still doing it that way.

    • When was the last time Windows even added a useful new feature? 10 is no better than 7, just full of ads for Candy Crash and Minecrap and duplicate versions of OneNote. The UWP adds an unnecessary layer of control panels. God help you if you want to get to the screen to change your DNS servers again. Everything comes in pairs or triplets now, one with the Windows 10 UI, one with the half-assed Windows 8 UI, and one for the old-school Windows Forms UI. Fuck this. Every "Creator's Update" adds nothing but cru

      • 10 is no better than 7

        10 is worse than 7 for even reason you listed above.
        There is no point installing 10 unless its force upon you.

  • Windows 10 Fall Creators Update has so far managed to completely brick (no kidding!) 6 of my 9 computers (with genuine windows).
    Only 3 of them has not received the unfixable* blue-screen-of-death when installing the Fall Creators Update.
    (*Yes, unfixable, the update destroys the partition, and there's no way to get it back, you can fake-create it back, but the update then destroys is again, and again.)

    I've had to roll back 3 of them to Windows 7, and 3 of them is still broken, since I haven't had the time ye

    • *Yes, unfixable, the update destroys the partition

      Haven't seen that. Have seen drive letters get swapped around, USB keyboards and mice stop working, and all sorts of other things. Most I've seen were eventually fixable - but involved manually uninstalling updates using DISM in the preboot environment.

      Do you dual-boot? GPT or MBR? Any strange hardware? Genuinely curious.

      • No, no dual-boot. Most computers were upgraded from Windows 7 at some point though.

        When I've been googling the errors, if I remember correctly it's around 2-3 different 0xCODEs you get, I've stumbled upon forum-posts upon forum-posts discussing this. I'm not alone. I guess there's more than 1 million people affected, probably, world wide. They all seem to eventuelly give up at some point, and format the harddrive and just install from scratch - which I've done one of my sons the computers, and the shit upda

        • Just to clarify. Most of the issue seems to be with the partition being in GPT, and with a special "size" of the rescue- vs. os-partition.

          I'm a programmer myself. And if my shitty install couldn't handle a special situtation I would probably try and identify it BEFORE doing the installation. I guess I will never work at Microsoft.

          • Most of the issue seems to be with the partition being in GPT, and with a special "size" of the rescue- vs. os-partition.

            Have seen this, but with earlier releases. If you could roll it back / repair and make the system partition at least 500MB using something like GParted it will usually upgrade just fine.

            Yeah, I think they just plain assumed that nobody installed Windows 7 in EFI mode because the hardware support was limited when 7 first came out. Because 7 only made something like a 100MB system reserved partition when it partitions the drive.

        • Amazing you even made it that far after an upgrade from 7. Of most of the computers I've dealt with, a clean install was required around the first anniversary update because it would fail to ever install - but not break anything.

          Buying a new computer would be silly, since a clean install would also fix it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by EvilSS ( 557649 )
      Man I must have owned a horseshoe factory staffed by leprechauns in a previous life because I've never had any of these types of issues with any of my Windows boxes, physical or virtual.

      • I wish I've also owned that same horseshoe factory. Didn't know that was a requirement though.

  • Speaking for myself all of this downtime for no tangible benefit isn't worth it nor is constantly dealing with the aftermath of what broke or changed behind your back this time. Computers are supposed to be tools.. vehicles to get shit done yet vendors seem hell bent on wasting everyone's time with nonsense.

    I must say being impressed with 30 minutes of downtime in the age when production systems can be migrated across physical systems with seconds or less of downtime is like being awarded a medal for cross

  • Do you mean real minutes? Or do you mean Microsoft 'minutes'? New, improved, bigger, better Microsoft minutes!
  • But the first 90 minutes of downloading and setting up the installation and staging the files will happen before you reboot. Then, Presto! it takes only 30 minutes to install!

    Amazing technology!

  • HAHAHAHAHAHA
    No it fucking won't.

  • I had a machine I serviced that would not install the fall creator's update, with a non-specific error message.

    I was both impressed and horrified to learn that that fall creators update would searched the *ENTIRE* hard drive for incompatible software. It was failing because it located an old copy of the Netware client Installer, in "C:\Old_Computer\Documents and Settings\User\Downloads\Novell". This software wasn't even installed on the computer; just present in that directory. The built-in updater faile

Slashdot Top Deals

"Ninety percent of baseball is half mental." -- Yogi Berra

Close