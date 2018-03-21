Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Facebook Privacy Social Networks Your Rights Online

Mozilla Launches a Petition Asking Facebook To Do More For User Privacy (betanews.com) 31

Posted by msmash from the have-some-shame dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: After it was revealed that the personal data of 50 million Facebook users was shared without consent, Mozilla is calling on the social network to ensure that user privacy is protected by default, particularly when it comes to apps.

Ashley Boyd, Mozilla's vice president of advocacy, says that billions of Facebook users are unknowingly at risk of having their data passed on to third parties. He says: "If you play games, read news or take quizzes on Facebook, chances are you are doing those activities through third-party apps and not through Facebook itself. The default permissions that Facebook gives to those third parties currently include data from your education and work, current city and posts on your timeline."

Mozilla Launches a Petition Asking Facebook To Do More For User Privacy More | Reply

Mozilla Launches a Petition Asking Facebook To Do More For User Privacy

Comments Filter:

  • It is FB's business model (Score:5, Insightful)

    by aepervius ( 535155 ) on Wednesday March 21, 2018 @02:07PM (#56298675)
    Their business model is to break as much privacy as they can get away and sell the data. And you ask them to reduce/stop that ? LOL. I have a bridge to sell you. They won't stop or do anything until forced by law, or forced to change their business model by having too many people bleed out of their platform. And that's it. Hoping for anything else is being incredibly naive.

    • Your privacy is the price you pay for for Facebooks services.
      Facebook then trades that information for cash.
      It isn't that hard of a business model for people to understand.
      If you don't want to give up your privacy, then don't use Facebook, or expect Facebook to offer you services. Unless enough people are willing to pay $100 a year for Facebook private.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gnick ( 1211984 )

      ...having too many people bleed out of their platform.

      I've seen more than a couple of posts on FB today from people vowing to spend less time there. You know, posting about it instead of spending less time there. And probably monitoring their account for replies like, "Right on!" and "Me too!" They'll all be back. They never really left.

  • Here's an idea... (Score:3)

    by Roger W Moore ( 538166 ) on Wednesday March 21, 2018 @02:10PM (#56298695) Journal
    If you want privacy why not start by not posting personal details on a website, especially not one like Facebook?

  • I remember when Mozilla was about writing code, not about writing petitions...

    • That was when they didn't have any sort of authority. They were straining to keep their product reliant while Netscape was on its decline. Which its work created Netscape 6 (The fifth version of Netscape) To keep up with IE 6. However it took too long to develop and Netscape had a few more updates and quietly went away... While Mozilla Moved to Firefox which was popular enough for them to start speaking out and being listened.

  • The only way to get anything meaningful accomplished in the way of forcing Facebook to protect privacy is if enough people delete their accounts. You have to hit them in their wallet with ad revenue loss and data sales loss.

  • Ignored in much of these discussions is that the actions of FB, Twitter, and other social apps are frequently in contravention of Privacy Rights guaranteed by data treaties between the US and those nations, which in Canada at least are Constitutional Rights clearly spelled out in the original Constitution.

    This is also causing a tax backlash against such social media platforms, which have used "headquarter" locations to minimize tax exposure, or sited data storage repositories in specific countries to avoid

  • Personal information is for friends, not sales (Score:3)

    by iamhassi ( 659463 ) on Wednesday March 21, 2018 @02:32PM (#56298879) Journal
    Problem with Facebook is we post a new job or school or city because we want friends to know how we are doing. It's not for Facebook to take that information and sell it to anyone looking for someone going to a specific school or job. Facebook even constantly asks "where do you work? Connect with coworkers on Facebook" as if you're missing out if you don't tell Facebook where you work. Most people don't realize every word you write online is for sale. It's wrong that Facebook does it, there should be an opt out, but then advertisers wouldn't pay as much and Facebook would lose money.

    • Problem with Facebook is we post a new job or school or city because we want friends to know how we are doing. It's not for Facebook to take that information and sell it...

      No, "we" do not. Speak for yourself. I don't post jack shit to Facebook. My friends? I talk to them. They know how I am doing because I speak to them. My new job is not fodder for my so-called "friends" to stare mindlessly into their phones. As for that last bit, you may want to review this before your next visit back to Facebook. It's

  • Facebook launches a counter petition.... (Score:3)

    by Kenja ( 541830 ) on Wednesday March 21, 2018 @02:50PM (#56298973)
    ... asking Mozilla to stop making web browsers. More or less the same thing.

  • What is going on here? In reality it's simple.
    The masses realize that they have been victimized and they want to blame it on anyone but themselves (because what is or was popular among them theirselves can never be wrong according to their peculiar morality).
    Various institutions (government and corporate business) want to capitalize on this denial of guilt by supporting the delusion.
    That's what Mozilla is doing. That's Mozilla's entire business model, just as Facebook's is as an input device to the mass sur

  • You mean the makers of a browser I don't use anymore because they don't care about privacy at all? That Mozilla?
    That's rich, really rich.

Slashdot Top Deals

Statistics means never having to say you're certain.

Close