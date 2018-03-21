Mozilla Launches a Petition Asking Facebook To Do More For User Privacy (betanews.com) 12
An anonymous reader shares a report: After it was revealed that the personal data of 50 million Facebook users was shared without consent, Mozilla is calling on the social network to ensure that user privacy is protected by default, particularly when it comes to apps.
Ashley Boyd, Mozilla's vice president of advocacy, says that billions of Facebook users are unknowingly at risk of having their data passed on to third parties. He says: "If you play games, read news or take quizzes on Facebook, chances are you are doing those activities through third-party apps and not through Facebook itself. The default permissions that Facebook gives to those third parties currently include data from your education and work, current city and posts on your timeline."
Ashley Boyd, Mozilla's vice president of advocacy, says that billions of Facebook users are unknowingly at risk of having their data passed on to third parties. He says: "If you play games, read news or take quizzes on Facebook, chances are you are doing those activities through third-party apps and not through Facebook itself. The default permissions that Facebook gives to those third parties currently include data from your education and work, current city and posts on your timeline."
It is FB's business model (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Your privacy is the price you pay for for Facebooks services.
Facebook then trades that information for cash.
It isn't that hard of a business model for people to understand.
If you don't want to give up your privacy, then don't use Facebook, or expect Facebook to offer you services. Unless enough people are willing to pay $100 a year for Facebook private.
Re: (Score:2)
...having too many people bleed out of their platform.
I've seen more than a couple of posts on FB today from people vowing to spend less time there. You know, posting about it instead of spending less time there. And probably monitoring their account for replies like, "Right on!" and "Me too!" They'll all be back. They never really left.
Here's an idea... (Score:3)
Re: Here's an idea... (Score:2)
Code? (Score:1)
I remember when Mozilla was about writing code, not about writing petitions...
Ineffective (Score:2)
Likely EU and Canadian actions regardless (Score:1)
Ignored in much of these discussions is that the actions of FB, Twitter, and other social apps are frequently in contravention of Privacy Rights guaranteed by data treaties between the US and those nations, which in Canada at least are Constitutional Rights clearly spelled out in the original Constitution.
This is also causing a tax backlash against such social media platforms, which have used "headquarter" locations to minimize tax exposure, or sited data storage repositories in specific countries to avoid