Mark Zuckerberg Addresses the Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Says Facebook 'Made Mistakes' in Protecting Data (buzzfeed.com) 67
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday commented on the massive, deepening data harvesting scandal his company has been embroiled in since last Friday. From a report: "We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you. I've been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn't happen again," he said. The scandal -- involving the illicit collection of data from 50 million Facebook users, and its later use by Trump campaign analytics vendor Cambridge Analytica -- has helped chop off nearly $50 billion in value from Facebook's market cap since last Friday, led to calls from US lawmakers for Zuckerberg testify before congress, and raised eyebrows at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which is now probing the company. Speaking of things Facebook plans to do to ensure that this mess doesn't repeat itself, Zuckerberg added, "First, we will investigate all apps that had access to large amounts of information before we changed our platform to dramatically reduce data access in 2014, and we will conduct a full audit of any app with suspicious activity. We will ban any developer from our platform that does not agree to a thorough audit. And if we find developers that misused personally identifiable information, we will ban them and tell everyone affected by those apps. That includes people whose data Kogan misused here as well.
"Second, we will restrict developers' data access even further to prevent other kinds of abuse. For example, we will remove developers' access to your data if you haven't used their app in 3 months. We will reduce the data you give an app when you sign in -- to only your name, profile photo, and email address. We'll require developers to not only get approval but also sign a contract in order to ask anyone for access to their posts or other private data. And we'll have more changes to share in the next few days."
There is no explicit apology in Zuckerberg's comment today.
"Second, we will restrict developers' data access even further to prevent other kinds of abuse. For example, we will remove developers' access to your data if you haven't used their app in 3 months. We will reduce the data you give an app when you sign in -- to only your name, profile photo, and email address. We'll require developers to not only get approval but also sign a contract in order to ask anyone for access to their posts or other private data. And we'll have more changes to share in the next few days."
There is no explicit apology in Zuckerberg's comment today.
Sorry I got caught defense (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:1, Flamebait)
Obama paid them with a private phone number/direct access for eight years.
This time they're pissed because they think they were cheated, only got money.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5520303/Obama-campaign-director-reveals-Facebook-ALLOWED-data.html
Re: (Score:1)
COO of Facebook.
Wikileaked email [wikileaks.org]
Re: (Score:3)
In other words "Pot meet Kettle"
Re: (Score:1, Informative)
British Tabloids are not good sources.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
https://nypost.com/2018/03/20/obamas-former-media-director-said-facebook-was-once-on-our-side/
Re: (Score:2)
The Daily Mail is not a reputable source.
Re: (Score:1)
Obama paid them with a private phone number/direct access for eight years.
Good thing that's so obvious that there's no need to bother with a cite. Not conspiratorial at all.
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, but claiming that is illegal for people to talk to each other is standing against the 1st amendment. It was legal for Obama to talk to them and for them to talk to Obama.
The difference now is that it was illegal for them to talk to Trump because they did so in order to destroy our election.
Re:Sorry I got caught defense (Score:4, Funny)
In other news, Hitler said he "made mistakes" in protecting Jews.
That Godwin was too easy.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Of course it is. Cambridge Analytics bought the data from third party apps though, not Facebook, thus undercutting Facebook's business model. This is why Facebook is cracking down.
Re:Sorry I got caught defense (Score:5, Insightful)
Jesus fucking Christ. This 100%. Not even getting into the 'Trump did this, Obama did that bullshit'..
These clowns have been hoovering as much fucking data as possible about everyone, going so far as building shadow profiles for non-members. Why else would they do this, other than to sell it?
Zuck, no one fucking believes you, I hope you, and your your company goes the way of Myspace.
Re: (Score:2)
ok (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Thanks (Score:2)
we don't deserve to serve you
... That's all I needed to hear, and I couldn't agree more.
#winning (Score:2, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
LOL (Score:3)
It's so much bullshit, because it is a damage-control response to the CA issue only.
The problem -- of which they are deeply and keenly aware -- is MUCH larger than just CA, and has existed this way, intentionally, for YEARS.
This is a farcical non-response, though some of the measures they are now forced to take will indeed partially address the broader issues.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
I'd assume: Cambridge Analytics.
GP define you acronyms first use.
email address? (Score:4, Insightful)
Facebook 'Made Mistakes' in Protecting Data (Score:2)
Obviously, the fact that Cambridge Analytica was linked to Facebook was a grand mistake on their part. There shouldn't had been any connections to Facebook.
I don't use Facebook (Score:1)
and neither should anybody else.
OK... (Score:4, Insightful)
"And if we find developers that misused personally identifiable information, we will ban them and tell everyone affected by those apps."
The official Facebook app doesn't count.
Re: (Score:2)
Obama, Trump (Score:1, Troll)
So have I got this right.
Obama scrapes Facebook data for two elections = okidoki
Trump may have used Facebook data = SJW fainting scandal.
https://www.fastcompany.com/40... [fastcompany.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Obama scrapes Facebook data for two elections = okidoki
Trump may have used Facebook data = SJW fainting scandal.
Obama used Facebook data = Facebook is bad
Trump used Facebook data = Facebook is bad
Facebook = bad
Re: (Score:2)
This says it all https://i.imgur.com/hHX2L0d.pn... [imgur.com]
No Explict Apology? (Score:2)
Gee, does that surprise you? They are being investigated by the FTC and who only knows how many private practice lawyers looking for a pay day on this one.
It would be stupid for him to apologize or offer any sort of statement that could be construed as culpability.