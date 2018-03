Mark Zuckerberg Apologizes For the Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Says He Isn't Opposed To Regulation

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge:Zuckerberg also told CNN that he is not totally opposed to regulation . "I'm not sure we shouldn't be regulated," he said. "There are things like ad transparency regulation that I would love to see."Other highlights of Zuckerberg's interviews:-He told multiple outlets that he would be willing to testify before Congress.-He said the company would notify everyone whose data was improperly used.-He told the New York Times that Facebook would double its security force this year, adding: "We'll have more than 20,000 people working on security and community operations by the end of the year, I think we have about 15,000 now."-He told the Times that Facebook would investigate "thousands" of apps to determine whether they had abused their access to user data.Regarding moderation, Zuckerberg told Recode : "[The] thing is like, 'Where's the line on hate speech?' I mean, who chose me to be the person that did that?" Zuckerberg said. "I guess I have to, because of where we are now, but I'd rather not."