Mark Zuckerberg Apologizes For the Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Says He Isn't Opposed To Regulation (theverge.com) 66

Posted by BeauHD from the question-and-answer dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Mark Zuckerberg apologized on Wednesday evening for his company's handling of the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal. "This was a major breach of trust and I'm really sorry this happened," he said in an interview on CNN. "Our responsibility now is to make sure this doesn't happen again." Zuckerberg's comments reflected the first time he apologized following an uproar over how Facebook allowed third-party developers to access user data. Earlier in the day, Zuckerberg wrote a Facebook post in which he said the company had made mistakes in its handling of the Cambridge Analytica data revelations. The company laid out a multipart plan designed to reduce the amount of data shared by users with outside developers, and said it would audit some developers who had access to large troves of data before earlier restrictions were implemented in 2014. Zuckerberg also told CNN that he is not totally opposed to regulation. "I'm not sure we shouldn't be regulated," he said. "There are things like ad transparency regulation that I would love to see."

Other highlights of Zuckerberg's interviews:
-He told multiple outlets that he would be willing to testify before Congress.
-He said the company would notify everyone whose data was improperly used.
-He told the New York Times that Facebook would double its security force this year, adding: "We'll have more than 20,000 people working on security and community operations by the end of the year, I think we have about 15,000 now."
-He told the Times that Facebook would investigate "thousands" of apps to determine whether they had abused their access to user data.

Regarding moderation, Zuckerberg told Recode: "[The] thing is like, 'Where's the line on hate speech?' I mean, who chose me to be the person that did that?" Zuckerberg said. "I guess I have to, because of where we are now, but I'd rather not."

  • Boxes leave cambridge analytica (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Wonder what was in these boxes ?

    https://twitter.com/bercbon4/status/976444112139366400

    The Consvervative party in the UK used Cambridge Analalytica to help them during their election, is it a wonder it is taking so long to get a warrant ?

    • Ohh, it's nothing. Remember Nix got suspended from his position as head of that shell company front - that's just them returning the contents of his virtual desk.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by umghhh ( 965931 )
      I would be surprised if last 10y there were a party that went to elections w/o support of a Cambrige Analytica like company. The extreme polarized and little educated society in the West does not accept this as a general problem. Every important enough problem in modern world splits society into gender neutral, open to the world (no borders to whatever number and type people and business) islam friendly, metoo, good people and nazis. There is no pardon, no mercy and no possibility you have made a mistake.

      • This is why limiting campaign contributions from corporations, PACs, and even individuals is SO important-- they can't buy these "edges" if they can't afford them.

        Removing the ability for national parties to fund local elections is important, too, so that micro-targeting specific districts won't cause legislative majorities that drag down the goals of government into squabbling orthodox masses of mud.

    • Also see http://bellacaledonia.org.uk/2... [bellacaledonia.org.uk] which is about SCL, owner of CA.

  • Sorry (Score:5, Funny)

    by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Thursday March 22, 2018 @09:12AM (#56304697)

    Sorry you found out about Facebook's business model.

    • Sorry you found out about Facebook's business model.

      The Zuck apologizes, but still claims:

      "I did NOT have sex with your private data!"

    • He said he was sorry 60 billion times [techcrunch.com]. Give the guy a tax break already.
    • He's probably also sorry that Cambridge Analytica was able to monetise data that Facebook has harvested, without paying Facebook a cut.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jebrick ( 164096 )

      My info is years old when I had to interact with Facebook's business API's but it is exactly their business model. A company could pay a certain amount to dig deep (via the APIs). Once a Facebook user used a Facebook login to another page or took a survey or played a Facebook game the company could use their API access to draw out everything about them and their friends.

      If what I read was true, the 50 million people came from about 127,000 people filling out a survey. So they not only got the friends of

  • A former media director for the Obama campaign said Facebook allowed them to access the personal data of its users in 2011 because the social media giant was “on our side.”

    "Davidsen said she built a database of every American voter by using the same Facebook tool that Cambridge Analytica exploited to amass information on 50 million users."

    https://nypost.com/2018/03/20/obamas-former-media-director-said-facebook-was-once-on-our-side/

    Are we in that double standards place again with the liberal medi

    • From my post on this last article:

      I don't really feel like defending Obama because I disagree with a lot of what he did but explain to me this:

      Did Obama's campaign hire foreign nationals to do the scraping? Remember, it's illegal to hire foreign nationals directly.

      Did Obama's campaign break the TOS of facebook or any other data privacy laws?

      Was Obama's campaign transparent in his methods? Because Cambridge Analyitica is secretive, uses shell companies and encrypted self deleting emails, and Ni

  • Mind boggled (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    >' I mean, who chose me to be the person that did that?" Zuckerberg said. "I guess I have to, because of where we are now, but I'd rather not."

    You did motherfucker!!

    Take some damn responsibility for your actions. You think those billions were free? With great something, something something, something? How does that go again?

    ffs.

  • In what universe doubling 15,000 gets you 20,000?

  • I haven't really gotten a clear answer on this, and I realize I'm asking a political question on slashdot so I probably won't get one, but yet I remain hopeful.

    What's the difference between what Trump's team did and what Obama did in 2012? How is what Trump did worse?

    • From what I gather, Trump used the Cambridge data as an alternative to GOP data - in case his own party decided to shaft him. This was data bought without users consent.

      Obama had a FB app that was optional and informed the users that it would gather data.

      Just did a quick read here [investors.com], no idea how accurate or biased the writeup may be.

      TLDR; Trump bought data, Obama asked for it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by nzkbuk ( 773506 )

      What's the difference between what Trump's team did and what Obama did in 2012?

      Obama did it with FB's blessing.

      From other news reports either FB or people at FB supported Obama

      Trump used a 3rd party company which didn't give FB their cut / fee

      How is what Trump did worse?

      see above

    • Re:So what's the difference between Trump and Obam (Score:5, Interesting)

      by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Thursday March 22, 2018 @09:34AM (#56304847)
      From my post on this last article:

      I don't really feel like defending Obama because I disagree with a lot of what he did but explain to me this:

      Did Obama's campaign hire foreign nationals to do the scraping? Remember, it's illegal to hire foreign nationals directly.

      Did Obama's campaign break the TOS of facebook or any other data privacy laws?

      Was Obama's campaign transparent in his methods? Because Cambridge Analyitica is secretive, uses shell companies and encrypted self deleting emails, and Nix is on tape saying he happily lies, uses honey pots and the like, and misdirects - did Obama engage in hiring people who use those methods?

      Did obama's campaign use fake web logs, fake news articles, and other knowingly factually incorrect sources, in a highly targeted approach to misdirecting unsuspecting undecided voters?

      You may consider it splitting hairs, I certainly don't approve of Obama's use of invasion of privicy for his social media campaign, but this looks like a case of comparing theft of a stack of free newspapers to a bank robbery.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kohath ( 38547 )

        Lots of questions about a dozen things that have nothing to do with Facebook. No actual answers to any of them. But yeah, bad feels are the only thing that matters so congrats on successfully communicating them and helping people to forget the original poster's question.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      TV comedians and news broadcasters and Hollywood actors like Obama. That's the main difference.

      The fact that you're asking it as an informational question shows that you misunderstand the political and social discussion. Emotion rules. Information is irrelevant.

      • TV comedians and news broadcasters and Hollywood actors like Obama.

        TV comedians and news broadcasters and Hollywood actors love Trump.

        TV comedians now receive their jokes via Twitter, instead from their writing staff.

        Broadcast news is never dull and boring any more. There is always something bizarre and outrageous to report. And if there isn't, they can easily make up some fake news. There's so much of it now, that no one can really tell the difference any more between real and fake news.

  • Entropy of information (Score:3)

    by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Thursday March 22, 2018 @09:22AM (#56304763)
    Now that thousands of apps have downloaded it, and each has backed it up to multiple locations, it should be simplicity itself to stuff that cat right back into its bag.

  • getting harder and harder to care. (Score:5, Informative)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Thursday March 22, 2018 @09:22AM (#56304765) Homepage
    foreign election influence has been a mainstay of US foreign policy for sixty years. The same politicians without term limits who snored thorugh anti-communist proxy wars and endless US efforts to topple legitimate foreign governments are somehow entitled to have their musings on Facebook taken seriously? we wrote the book on this kind of chicanery and now its come home to roost.

    The fact of life we deal with now under the cheeto in chief is that Hillary clinton was a turd of a candidate being rammed through primaries like some kind of unstoppable force. The email scandal, her involvement with the US governments sabotage of haitian minimum wage, and her untenable platform of lecturing blue collar workers on austerity while dressed in a five thousand dollar dress should easily have cost her delegates. Sanders was the stronger candidate who tackled issues like Wall Street,climate and Jobs, but delegates filed in lock step with Clinton because it was just "her time?" Give me a break.
  • ... did you ever hear the expression, "The buck stops here?" You should be aware of the privacy issues that have been facing Facebook for years. You should be aware enough of those issues to testify before Congress. Not some underling, but you. The fact that you admit that you do not know enough about Facebook's privacy issues to testify, means that maybe you are in over your head in your current position. Or you are hiding something.

    .
    You are a CEO of a huge company, act like one.

  • ... Zuck's not publicly opposed to regulation now. He knows he's been caught, has to "do" or "say" something. His advisors will assure him, sooner or later, Facebook staff, lobbying and lawyers will guide the regulatory apparatus to stifle new competition.
  • this much attention and overall public scrutiny had been given to the Equifax and OPM breaches. Those were actually serious breaches impacting a ton of people if very real financial ways (~143M people for the Equifax, and most of the DoD Personal for the OPM). Those blew over quickly with no changes at all.

    Versus information that people voluntary put up on FB and only seems to be an issue because targeted ads to support someone they don't like.

    • I guess you missed the bit about "friends of friends" also having their data scooped without their knowledge or consent by a third party application they had nothing to do with, and used to target them when they had no idea they were being targeted.

  • Prophesied in Song (Score:3)

    by chill ( 34294 ) on Thursday March 22, 2018 @09:47AM (#56304909) Journal

    Too Much, Too Little, Too Late
    Johnny Mathis and Denise Williams
    1978

    Guess it's over, call it a day
    Sorry that it had to end this way
    No reason to pretend
    We knew it had to end some day, this way

    Guess, it's over, the kicks are gone
    What's the use of tryin' to hang on?
    Somewhere we lost the key
    So little left for you and me and it's clear to see

    Too much, too little, too late to lie again with you
    Too much, too little, too late to try again with you
    We're in the middle of ending something that we do
    It's all over
    Oh, it was over

    Too much, too little, too late to ever try again
    Too much, too little, too late, let's end it being friends
    Too much, too little, too late, we knew it had to end
    And it's over
    It's over

    Guess it's over, the chips are down
    Nearly all our bridges tumbled down
    Whatever chance we try, let's face it, why deny
    It's over
    It's all over
    It's over

  • The value in Facebook is really the analytical data that Cambridge is claimed to have fondled.
    Nothing surprising really considering that he Facebook board is mainly composed of ex-alphabet mafia people.
    The whole thing is designed to get sheeple to post all of their juice details so that Facebook can sell trending data
    This in itself must be interesting considering that most Facebook users also have multiple accounts

    Zuckerberg: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard
    Zuckerberg: Just

  • That's what it sounds like to me.

    Facebook has been able to spend its way out of some competing social media trends (ie, buying Instagram) and somehow buck others they couldn't (Snapchat), but mostly they were negotiating from a position of strength due to their network effect.

    Now that their actual business model is exposed -- "You tell me, I sell you" -- and they're facing real risks of large-scale disaffection or defection to other platforms, of course they're fans of regulation. Broad social media regula

