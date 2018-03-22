Mark Zuckerberg Apologizes For the Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Says He Isn't Opposed To Regulation (theverge.com) 66
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Mark Zuckerberg apologized on Wednesday evening for his company's handling of the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal. "This was a major breach of trust and I'm really sorry this happened," he said in an interview on CNN. "Our responsibility now is to make sure this doesn't happen again." Zuckerberg's comments reflected the first time he apologized following an uproar over how Facebook allowed third-party developers to access user data. Earlier in the day, Zuckerberg wrote a Facebook post in which he said the company had made mistakes in its handling of the Cambridge Analytica data revelations. The company laid out a multipart plan designed to reduce the amount of data shared by users with outside developers, and said it would audit some developers who had access to large troves of data before earlier restrictions were implemented in 2014. Zuckerberg also told CNN that he is not totally opposed to regulation. "I'm not sure we shouldn't be regulated," he said. "There are things like ad transparency regulation that I would love to see."
Other highlights of Zuckerberg's interviews:
-He told multiple outlets that he would be willing to testify before Congress.
-He said the company would notify everyone whose data was improperly used.
-He told the New York Times that Facebook would double its security force this year, adding: "We'll have more than 20,000 people working on security and community operations by the end of the year, I think we have about 15,000 now."
-He told the Times that Facebook would investigate "thousands" of apps to determine whether they had abused their access to user data.
Regarding moderation, Zuckerberg told Recode: "[The] thing is like, 'Where's the line on hate speech?' I mean, who chose me to be the person that did that?" Zuckerberg said. "I guess I have to, because of where we are now, but I'd rather not."
Other highlights of Zuckerberg's interviews:
-He told multiple outlets that he would be willing to testify before Congress.
-He said the company would notify everyone whose data was improperly used.
-He told the New York Times that Facebook would double its security force this year, adding: "We'll have more than 20,000 people working on security and community operations by the end of the year, I think we have about 15,000 now."
-He told the Times that Facebook would investigate "thousands" of apps to determine whether they had abused their access to user data.
Regarding moderation, Zuckerberg told Recode: "[The] thing is like, 'Where's the line on hate speech?' I mean, who chose me to be the person that did that?" Zuckerberg said. "I guess I have to, because of where we are now, but I'd rather not."
Re: He is not opposed? (Score:3)
He might be uncomfortable with it, but he probably accepts it is better PR and business just to go with it. At least this way he can have a meaningful conversation as to what appropriate regulation is?
Re: (Score:3)
Don't be silly. "Having a meaningful conversation" here means he gets to set ("help shape") the rules.
Rules mean, to a large company, a couple extra warm bodies in the compliance department. Changing the rules means greasing the wheels, for which they have the means. For a small company those same rules might well mean that the whole thing becomes a non-starter. So rules keep the competition out. So of course he isn't opposed to rules. He's got the means to make them work for him.
Yes, there is very little barrier to entry for Facebook competitors. If anything the software and hardware are easier to set up today than they were 15 years ago. The only issue is getting your friends to try something new and younger people are doing that all the time so you could see attrition away from Facebook.
Having more regulations would raise the cost of compliance and give Facebook a way to stomp out competition either before it gets started or as it gets big enough to be slowed down by regulators
Re: (Score:2)
Having built a large company with a huge infrastructure. A set of regulations would probably hit a small portion of its budget, while having such rules in effect would raise the bar for any future competitors.
Imagine Facebook trying to fight off MySpace, if it needed to comply with so many regulations from the start.
Boxes leave cambridge analytica (Score:2, Interesting)
Wonder what was in these boxes ?
https://twitter.com/bercbon4/status/976444112139366400
The Consvervative party in the UK used Cambridge Analalytica to help them during their election, is it a wonder it is taking so long to get a warrant ?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
This is why limiting campaign contributions from corporations, PACs, and even individuals is SO important-- they can't buy these "edges" if they can't afford them.
Removing the ability for national parties to fund local elections is important, too, so that micro-targeting specific districts won't cause legislative majorities that drag down the goals of government into squabbling orthodox masses of mud.
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry (Score:5, Funny)
Sorry you found out about Facebook's business model.
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry you found out about Facebook's business model.
The Zuck apologizes, but still claims:
"I did NOT have sex with your private data!"
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
My info is years old when I had to interact with Facebook's business API's but it is exactly their business model. A company could pay a certain amount to dig deep (via the APIs). Once a Facebook user used a Facebook login to another page or took a survey or played a Facebook game the company could use their API access to draw out everything about them and their friends.
If what I read was true, the 50 million people came from about 127,000 people filling out a survey. So they not only got the friends of
curious what NYT/Facebook's thoughts are on... (Score:1)
A former media director for the Obama campaign said Facebook allowed them to access the personal data of its users in 2011 because the social media giant was “on our side.”
"Davidsen said she built a database of every American voter by using the same Facebook tool that Cambridge Analytica exploited to amass information on 50 million users."
https://nypost.com/2018/03/20/obamas-former-media-director-said-facebook-was-once-on-our-side/
Are we in that double standards place again with the liberal medi
Re: (Score:3)
I don't really feel like defending Obama because I disagree with a lot of what he did but explain to me this:
Did Obama's campaign hire foreign nationals to do the scraping? Remember, it's illegal to hire foreign nationals directly.
Did Obama's campaign break the TOS of facebook or any other data privacy laws?
Was Obama's campaign transparent in his methods? Because Cambridge Analyitica is secretive, uses shell companies and encrypted self deleting emails, and Ni
Mind boggled (Score:1)
>' I mean, who chose me to be the person that did that?" Zuckerberg said. "I guess I have to, because of where we are now, but I'd rather not."
You did motherfucker!!
Take some damn responsibility for your actions. You think those billions were free? With great something, something something, something? How does that go again?
ffs.
Double? (Score:2)
So what's the difference between Trump and Obama? (Score:1)
I haven't really gotten a clear answer on this, and I realize I'm asking a political question on slashdot so I probably won't get one, but yet I remain hopeful.
What's the difference between what Trump's team did and what Obama did in 2012? How is what Trump did worse?
Re: (Score:3)
From what I gather, Trump used the Cambridge data as an alternative to GOP data - in case his own party decided to shaft him. This was data bought without users consent.
Obama had a FB app that was optional and informed the users that it would gather data.
Just did a quick read here [investors.com], no idea how accurate or biased the writeup may be.
TLDR; Trump bought data, Obama asked for it.
Re: (Score:2)
What's the difference between what Trump's team did and what Obama did in 2012?
Obama did it with FB's blessing.
From other news reports either FB or people at FB supported Obama
Trump used a 3rd party company which didn't give FB their cut / fee
How is what Trump did worse?
see above
Re: (Score:2)
Re:So what's the difference between Trump and Obam (Score:5, Interesting)
I don't really feel like defending Obama because I disagree with a lot of what he did but explain to me this:
Did Obama's campaign hire foreign nationals to do the scraping? Remember, it's illegal to hire foreign nationals directly.
Did Obama's campaign break the TOS of facebook or any other data privacy laws?
Was Obama's campaign transparent in his methods? Because Cambridge Analyitica is secretive, uses shell companies and encrypted self deleting emails, and Nix is on tape saying he happily lies, uses honey pots and the like, and misdirects - did Obama engage in hiring people who use those methods?
Did obama's campaign use fake web logs, fake news articles, and other knowingly factually incorrect sources, in a highly targeted approach to misdirecting unsuspecting undecided voters?
You may consider it splitting hairs, I certainly don't approve of Obama's use of invasion of privicy for his social media campaign, but this looks like a case of comparing theft of a stack of free newspapers to a bank robbery.
Re: (Score:2)
Lots of questions about a dozen things that have nothing to do with Facebook. No actual answers to any of them. But yeah, bad feels are the only thing that matters so congrats on successfully communicating them and helping people to forget the original poster's question.
Re: (Score:2)
TV comedians and news broadcasters and Hollywood actors like Obama. That's the main difference.
The fact that you're asking it as an informational question shows that you misunderstand the political and social discussion. Emotion rules. Information is irrelevant.
Re: (Score:2)
TV comedians and news broadcasters and Hollywood actors like Obama.
TV comedians and news broadcasters and Hollywood actors love Trump.
TV comedians now receive their jokes via Twitter, instead from their writing staff.
Broadcast news is never dull and boring any more. There is always something bizarre and outrageous to report. And if there isn't, they can easily make up some fake news. There's so much of it now, that no one can really tell the difference any more between real and fake news.
Entropy of information (Score:3)
getting harder and harder to care. (Score:5, Informative)
The fact of life we deal with now under the cheeto in chief is that Hillary clinton was a turd of a candidate being rammed through primaries like some kind of unstoppable force. The email scandal, her involvement with the US governments sabotage of haitian minimum wage, and her untenable platform of lecturing blue collar workers on austerity while dressed in a five thousand dollar dress should easily have cost her delegates. Sanders was the stronger candidate who tackled issues like Wall Street,climate and Jobs, but delegates filed in lock step with Clinton because it was just "her time?" Give me a break.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
The email scandal
Call it what it was. The deliberate mis-handling of classified information under conditions that would have seen any other federal employee convicted of a felony. The deliberate destruction of federal records under subpoena. The serial lying about all of it, over and over again. The getting off the hook on all of this through the politicized assistance of people way up the food chain in Obama's DoJ.
her involvement with the US governments sabotage of haitian minimum wage
No, call it (and related activity) for what it was: the Clintons becoming personally wealthy through the abu
Hey Zuck... (Score:2)
.
You are a CEO of a huge company, act like one.
Of course... (Score:2)
Be nice if.... (Score:2)
Versus information that people voluntary put up on FB and only seems to be an issue because targeted ads to support someone they don't like.
Re: (Score:2)
I guess you missed the bit about "friends of friends" also having their data scooped without their knowledge or consent by a third party application they had nothing to do with, and used to target them when they had no idea they were being targeted.
Prophesied in Song (Score:3)
Too Much, Too Little, Too Late
Johnny Mathis and Denise Williams
1978
Guess it's over, call it a day
Sorry that it had to end this way
No reason to pretend
We knew it had to end some day, this way
Guess, it's over, the kicks are gone
What's the use of tryin' to hang on?
Somewhere we lost the key
So little left for you and me and it's clear to see
Too much, too little, too late to lie again with you
Too much, too little, too late to try again with you
We're in the middle of ending something that we do
It's all over
Oh, it was over
Too much, too little, too late to ever try again
Too much, too little, too late, let's end it being friends
Too much, too little, too late, we knew it had to end
And it's over
It's over
Guess it's over, the chips are down
Nearly all our bridges tumbled down
Whatever chance we try, let's face it, why deny
It's over
It's all over
It's over
Nothing new really (Score:1)
Nothing surprising really considering that he Facebook board is mainly composed of ex-alphabet mafia people.
The whole thing is designed to get sheeple to post all of their juice details so that Facebook can sell trending data
This in itself must be interesting considering that most Facebook users also have multiple accounts
Zuckerberg: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard
Zuckerberg: Just
Re: (Score:2)
Thanks, I was about to post that quote.
Regulate away competition while we're vulnerable (Score:2)
That's what it sounds like to me.
Facebook has been able to spend its way out of some competing social media trends (ie, buying Instagram) and somehow buck others they couldn't (Snapchat), but mostly they were negotiating from a position of strength due to their network effect.
Now that their actual business model is exposed -- "You tell me, I sell you" -- and they're facing real risks of large-scale disaffection or defection to other platforms, of course they're fans of regulation. Broad social media regula