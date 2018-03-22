Windows Server 2019 Will Feature Linux and Kubernetes Support (venturebeat.com) 88
Microsoft announced this week that it will launch the next major release of Windows Server later this year with better support for hybrid workloads, Linux workloads, and hyper-converged infrastructure. From a report: This release will succeed Windows Server 2016, which was made generally available in October 2016. While Microsoft moved to twice-yearly updates for Windows Server starting last year, the company bundles those changes into a long-term servicing channel once every two or three years for administrators who prefer less frequent releases. Those companies that haven't moved over to the semi-annual channel will get their first taste of Windows Server's Linux and Kubernetes support, which are currently in beta.
Linux is Embracing, Extending, and Extinguishing Windows!
If you are going with Windows Server, chances are you need Windows Server as the primary OS, because it is primary running a Windows Service (Say SQL Server for Application compatibility). But there are some things you may need Linux for and would prefer the Linux port over the windows port, say some sort of LAMP stack... Just as a secondary low resource web front end. So why bother setting up two computers when one will be good enough.
If only there was some way to run multiple operating systems on the same hardware.
/s
Solaris zones? Kids! IBM mainframes has an os called VM in the late 70s - guess what VM stood for?
Vaporware Machine?
Vi iMproved? Kids these days don't even know that emacs is an OS as well;)
What you want is to run your Windows Server on a VM and use that to emulate Linux and then launch containers inside the emulated Linux. Naturally, inside the containers you run your software inside virtual machine models such as the JVM. If you don't have at least four layers of 'virtual' between you and your hardware you're not trying hard enough.
what about uses that RDP / remote apps for windows?
I can't imagine running a server, who manages at that level? Give me just let me host my containers or hell manage the container for me and just run my code. No reason to waste my time doing silly things like patching host operating systems.
AWS fargate, lambda (if I'm not even interested in managing the container), etc.
Did you honestly think all of that happened without servers?
I get that, my point is given the option (unless the poster here works for a cloud provider) why the hell would you bother running and managing your own servers? Next you will tell me that serverless apps still have servers behind it.
A) Applications do exist that require performance you can only get from bare metal
B) Fields do exist that require that you don't put certain data in the hands of a 3rd party (think medical and legal, just for starters)
C) It's not uncommon for a business to wish to continue operations when their internet connection is down.
D) As your container host provider, I can see all of your dirty little secrets. That new service you're trying to bring to market with a team of 5? The one that's 50% done? The one you've handed me all of the current source code to? I've got a team of 50 working on getting it to market a year ahead of you and a big enough war chest to bankrupt you if you sue. Aren't you glad you used containers?
Need I continue?
Then they're lots of little servers.
Its containers all the way down.
I don't really care about the OS these days, I use what is best for the workload at hand. Having the option of Linux can't hurt, especially how Kubernates is a "make or break" product in a lot of newer shops.
Of course, a lot of shops are best using Linux, and shoehorning Windows only adds another layer. However, there are shops that have a significant Windows investment, in both licenses and skills, where having Linux on Windows may be their best solution.
There are some things which only Windows can do, a
What the hell would I want this for?
All my Windows servers -- going back to still-running Windows/NT -- are hosted in a Linux-based hypervisor running as VMs. The older ones used to live on bare-metal and moved to a VM and the new ones have been VMs from the start.
So if I wanted something that Linux provides that Windows does not why wouldn't I just instantiate another Linux VM? All my LAMP, Glassfish, Wikis, mail servers, etc etc are VMs hosted on Ubuntu LTS.
(These days I never put a publicly routable IP address on a hypervisor environment.)
I just don't get why what Microsoft is doing would be useful, other than it sounds awesome to people who don't know what they are doing.
well then give me linux bonding and bridgeing then (Score:2)
well then give me linux bonding and bridgeing then
powershell? I like to do my network config in ifcfg files none of the NetworkManager BS
B/c if they don't, Windows become another VM or App.
b/c they want to go full-FB and sell the telemetry data.
Either way, I see MS coming out with MS-Linux within 10 years
I would assume it's more for Hyper-V environments where you're already running Windows Server as the host.
Re: (Score:3)
Embrace, extend, extinguish.
Extinguish might be hard, but they've almost certainly got actual teams of smart people whose only job is to figure that out.
At the very least they'll be able to sow discord and fragment communities.
People who don't know what they're doing, yet you maintain LAMP servers and Wikis for a living?
Stick to junior league kid, and leave the discussions about this sort of thing to the professionals.
What the hell would I want this for?
You wouldn't. Others will.
So if I'm reading this correctly - because you don't need this - no one will.
Having just recently installed a windows server for the first time for many years due to some crap software requiring MS SQL, I could never imagine how bad it is, the process management, the resource hogging, man why!!! Why!!!
SQL Server is available for Linux. You don't have to use windows just for that.
Windows server supporting Linux ... (Score:4, Insightful)
Do you even know what a millennial is?
I am a millennial according to the definition.
Started programming on the C64 when I was young and later switched over to Amiga.
It wasn't until my late teens that I got to try internet. Smartphones weren't a thing until I was an adult.
What you are thinking of is probably Generation Z, but that is not an expression you will hear from the people who does your thinking for you.
Because it's M$ dream to have Linux thought of as a "Windows app" instead of an alternative (read: competing) operating system. Nothing better for them to use as leverage as being the gatekeeper for what is considered by most to be "Linux". "Does it work under M$/Linux? No? Then it's not getting installed."
Also, when M$ finally shuts the door for users on Secure Boot, there will be less of an uproar because the users won't believe that they've lost anything. "You can still run it. Look I'm running the app r
no way that dell / hp /others will lockout esxi / (Score:2)
no way that dell / hp / others will lockout esxi / linux as the base os. Hell the new core licensing rules make it so that more people don't want to run windows at all.
Your argument depends on linux being the "better" os, which is not a true argument.
Why not just run Linux, the better OS, in the first place and when absolutely required (although rarely needed), run Windows Server in a VM?
Cloud computing for telco (OpenStack) technical trainer here:
A few reasosn why this makes sense:
Running Linux on top of Windows/Server Hyper-V
There are shops which are "Mostly windows" for historical reasons. For them is cheaper to run windows through and thorough, and only when "absolutely required, but rarely needed" run linux in a VM. The alternative is to retrain the workforce, and that has costs measures in $, time and resistance to change.
If your organization has the proper licensing scheme, Hyper-V i
because you can only use the "Propper Linuxes", RedHat, Suse, and to a lesser extent Ubuntu and Debian. Other things will lack support from the hardware maker propper certification (think PCI, not the bus/slot, the certification)
that's mostly a myth; we build and support certified systems running free-as-in-beer linux (mostly centos, some ubuntu): pci, hipaa, fedramp, and dod/ic (from unclassified to above top secret)
because it's open source, we serve as the "vendor" for purposes of support
"Q: How can I get support for OSS that already exists?
You can support OSS either through a commercial organization, or you can self-support OSS; in either case, you can use community support as an aid." http://dodcio.defense.gov/Open... [defense.gov]
Great for the USoA. And good to know (no sarcasm here).
But, what's the situation in Europe? Japan?
What about the four other eyes of the five eyes? Canada? Australia? New Zealand? UK?
Or in LatAm, where I do the Training (and, just to remind you, just South America has 11 countries, central america and the Caribean have many more, some really tinny, like Belize or Dominica (not to be confused with the dominican republic)).
What about EMEA? Or south East Asia?
I can personaly vouch for what I said in the cases o
Why not just run Linux
Because performance of IT systems sucks when your admin has to print out and fax documents across the world because he can't figure out why chmod 777 exchangeserver.exe didn't work.
What's better for Linux/Kubernetes workloads is... (Score:2)
Linux.
WTF is a servicing channel? (Score:2)
Can somebody send some English teachers up to Redmond?
Service Channels are just the difference between current main line branches vs LTS branches. Thats it. If you want an LTS release, you use that "channel"/"branch", if you want the most latest and greatest, you pick that "channel"/"branch" instead.
Whew! Still supports netbeui (Score:2)
Can we get ceph storage support in windows server? (Score:2)
Can we get ceph storage support in windows server?