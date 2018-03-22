Windows Server 2019 Will Feature Linux and Kubernetes Support (venturebeat.com) 7
Microsoft announced this week that it will launch the next major release of Windows Server later this year with better support for hybrid workloads, Linux workloads, and hyper-converged infrastructure. From a report: This release will succeed Windows Server 2016, which was made generally available in October 2016. While Microsoft moved to twice-yearly updates for Windows Server starting last year, the company bundles those changes into a long-term servicing channel once every two or three years for administrators who prefer less frequent releases. Those companies that haven't moved over to the semi-annual channel will get their first taste of Windows Server's Linux and Kubernetes support, which are currently in beta.
If you are going with Windows Server, chances are you need Windows Server as the primary OS, because it is primary running a Windows Service (Say SQL Server for Application compatibility). But there are some things you may need Linux for and would prefer the Linux port over the windows port, say some sort of LAMP stack... Just as a secondary low resource web front end. So why bother setting up two computers when one will be good enough.
If only there was some way to run multiple operating systems on the same hardware.
/s