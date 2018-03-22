Mozilla Pulls Advertising from Facebook (betanews.com) 41
An anonymous reader shares a report: Mozilla is not happy with Facebook. Not happy at all. Having already started a petition to try to force the social network to do more about user privacy, the company has now decided to withdraw its advertising from the platform. The organization is voting with its money following the misuse of user data by Cambridge Analytica, as it tries to force Facebook into taking privacy more seriously. Mozilla says that it is not happy to financially support a platform that does not do enough to protect user privacy. But the company is not severing ties completely. It says that advertising is being "paused" and that if the right steps are taken by Facebook "we'll consider returning."
From everything I've read, the value of advertising on Facebook is pretty questionable.
Facebook is so noisy normally, I'm not sure how people would even see ads apart from those annoying product adds embedded in the timeline view.
I'm not sure how people would even see ads...
Depends on the ad. A lot of ads are crafted to look like normal FB posts with only a small "Suggested App" or "Sponsored" identifier at the top to indicate that it's advertising.
Depends on the ad. A lot of ads are crafted to look like normal FB posts with only a small "Suggested App" or "Sponsored" identifier at the top to indicate that it's advertising.
Right, but then it looks like a post - where the normal action is to scan quickly and move on. If an ad is not going to get you to click through, it's not very impactful as people's memories are terrible.
I've seen the exact ads you mention, while they are probably more useful than other kinds of ads I still doubt they have a large
...while they are probably more useful than other kinds of ads I still doubt they have a large impact.
I wouldn't expect most forms of advertising to have much of an impact, but companies are putting out a LOT of money betting that I'm wrong.
...while they are probably more useful than other kinds of ads I still doubt they have a large impact.
I wouldn't expect most forms of advertising to have much of an impact, but companies are putting out a LOT of money betting that I'm wrong.
There's an old gag about half of advertising spending being a waste of money, but no-one knows which half.
There are degrees in hell too.
I'd consider that we can't get truly private browsing until an inheritance scheme for all browser-stored data is used so that cookies for site X referred by site A are stored differently compared to if X is referred by site B.
And this applies not only to cookies but any cached content so X sees me as a new user for every new site I access that embeds trackers from X.
Mozilla Advertises ? (Score:1)
Any group that suddenly cares (Score:1, Insightful)
about mining Facebook data now by the populist-right and didn't in the past by the liberal-left should be kept in perspective.
https://townhall.com/political... [townhall.com]
There is a distinct difference between using Facebooks API collecting information about visitors while following the terms they agreed to and someone with access provided for research using it to slurp up data on everyone then proceeding to sell it. If you can't understand it then it suggests you don't have a grasp of ethics.
If you care at all about privacy you should be happy about the scrutiny, these are far from the only actors collecting data.
wait, mozilla advertises? (Score:2)
guess that means they have a hit/recognition factor of 0. save your money.
Cambridge not the first, won't be the last (Score:2)
Don't let your anti-Trump angst sidetrack you from the bigger picture; don't be surprised that Facebook, which makes it's money selling your personal data and relationships, sold to or allowed 3rd parties to collect/mine "big data".
Facebook was surprised we were able to suck out the whole social graph, but they didn’t stop us once they realized that was what we were doing.
— Carol Davidsen (@cld276) March 19, 2018
Privacy is important to Mozilla (Score:2)
Mozilla Foundation will rely on illegally leaked IRS records for their decision-making. None of this Facebook stuff -- because privacy.
Facebook's business model is analyzing and selling user data. They're not going to change it at all. User privacy goes against their core values, they only really support the illusion of it.
Isn't that why people use it? To put yourself out there to the public?
Or to put it another way, those that want privacy don't use facebook.