Mozilla Pulls Advertising from Facebook

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a report: Mozilla is not happy with Facebook. Not happy at all. Having already started a petition to try to force the social network to do more about user privacy, the company has now decided to withdraw its advertising from the platform. The organization is voting with its money following the misuse of user data by Cambridge Analytica, as it tries to force Facebook into taking privacy more seriously. Mozilla says that it is not happy to financially support a platform that does not do enough to protect user privacy. But the company is not severing ties completely. It says that advertising is being "paused" and that if the right steps are taken by Facebook "we'll consider returning."

Mozilla Pulls Advertising from Facebook

  • Probably a net win (Score:4)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Thursday March 22, 2018 @12:12PM (#56305855)

    From everything I've read, the value of advertising on Facebook is pretty questionable.

    Facebook is so noisy normally, I'm not sure how people would even see ads apart from those annoying product adds embedded in the timeline view.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by gnick ( 1211984 )

      I'm not sure how people would even see ads...

      Depends on the ad. A lot of ads are crafted to look like normal FB posts with only a small "Suggested App" or "Sponsored" identifier at the top to indicate that it's advertising.

      • Depends on the ad. A lot of ads are crafted to look like normal FB posts with only a small "Suggested App" or "Sponsored" identifier at the top to indicate that it's advertising.

        Right, but then it looks like a post - where the normal action is to scan quickly and move on. If an ad is not going to get you to click through, it's not very impactful as people's memories are terrible.

        I've seen the exact ads you mention, while they are probably more useful than other kinds of ads I still doubt they have a large

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by gnick ( 1211984 )

          ...while they are probably more useful than other kinds of ads I still doubt they have a large impact.

          I wouldn't expect most forms of advertising to have much of an impact, but companies are putting out a LOT of money betting that I'm wrong.

          • ...while they are probably more useful than other kinds of ads I still doubt they have a large impact.

            I wouldn't expect most forms of advertising to have much of an impact, but companies are putting out a LOT of money betting that I'm wrong.

            There's an old gag about half of advertising spending being a waste of money, but no-one knows which half.

        • Advertising/marketing is about more than just specific click throughs. I don't suppose most people watching a TV ad for an expensive car immediately pick up the phone to order one, but there is presumably some point in the car company paying for those ads.
  • This is not surprising. They did the same thing, loudly protesting and pulling advertising when Obama campaign used private data from Facebook graph to help win elections. Oh. Right. They didn't. They cheered the innovative use of online and targeted advertisement and big data by a woke campaign they liked. But i'm sure it's all about privacy.
  • Well I suppose not being on Facebook and running an ad blocker works, though as a user of Firefox, I wouldn't be a target anyway.

  • about mining Facebook data now by the populist-right and didn't in the past by the liberal-left should be kept in perspective.

    https://townhall.com/political... [townhall.com]

  • I'm sure Facebook is quaking in its boots over that.

  • guess that means they have a hit/recognition factor of 0. save your money.

  • Don't let your anti-Trump angst sidetrack you from the bigger picture; don't be surprised that Facebook, which makes it's money selling your personal data and relationships, sold to or allowed 3rd parties to collect/mine "big data".

    Facebook was surprised we were able to suck out the whole social graph, but they didn’t stop us once they realized that was what we were doing.
    — Carol Davidsen (@cld276) March 19, 2018

  • If Mozilla cares about Facebook's data mining, why do they have a Facebook page and links to their Facebook page on the Firefox page (and presumably other pages, I couldn't be bothered to check)? If they care about data mining in general, then why are they making it difficult to get the Android version of Firefox via any mechanism other than the Google Play store, why don't they just provide an F-Droid repository that users can subscribe to?

  • Mozilla Foundation will rely on illegally leaked IRS records for their decision-making. None of this Facebook stuff -- because privacy.

  • Facebook's business model (Score:3)

    by Dracos ( 107777 ) on Thursday March 22, 2018 @01:01PM (#56306193)

    Facebook's business model is analyzing and selling user data. They're not going to change it at all. User privacy goes against their core values, they only really support the illusion of it.

  • I did! You can, too!

  • Isn't that why people use it? To put yourself out there to the public?

    Or to put it another way, those that want privacy don't use facebook.

