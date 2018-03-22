BMW Says Electric Car Mass Production Not Viable Until 2020 (reuters.com) 37
BMW will not mass produce electric cars until 2020 because its current technology is not profitable enough to scale up for volume production, the chief executive said on Thursday. From a report: Munich-based BMW unveiled its first battery electric car in 2013, and has been working on different generations of battery, software and electric motor technology since then. The i8 Roadster model, due to hit showrooms in May, is equipped with what BMW calls its fourth-generation electric drive technology. Advances in battery raw materials and chemistry has increased its range by 40 percent over the previous version, BMW said. BMW is working to make electric car technology more modular and scalable to make mass production commercially viable. "We wanted to wait for the fifth generation to be much more cost competitive," Chief Executive Harald Krueger told analysts in Munich. "We do not want to scale up with the fourth generation."
Look, BMW just doesn't want to do this, because of profit factors, not because they are not capable of making a profit doing it.
They can convert easily. There are companies in Asia that produce far more all electric vehicles than BMW does, and they converted much more quickly and scaled up.
>Look, BMW just doesn't want to do this, because of profit factors
I think they don't want to because they are petrol heads; but they are seeing that electric cars are superior and are forced to switch now.
What makes you think that they care about what powers their cars; as long as it's profitable?
Their many scientific papers on the subject.
Their actual large-scale production of such vehicles.
BMW is more concerned that they were slacking and didn't corral the battery tech and material resource market contracts needed for large-scale implementation, than they are with the profit this year. They are facing hard deadlines in capacity required, and will lose market and mind share if they don't succeed.
It's a pretty significant supply chain change for them. The operational details are probably quite complex and there are potentially contractual agreements that must expire as well.
Before Tesla was on the map, there were three wheeled electric cars scooting around Austin. Of course, the range was crap, and they looked fugly... but local stores were buying them, since they were good runabout vehicles for deliveries, and had very little maintenance requirements.
There are a lot of companies producing electric vehicles. They may not be supercar contenders, but battery technology is stable enough that even RVs are getting lithium battery systems. Electric drivetrains are also a solved p
A lot of what you perceive as "electric cars" is really marketing.
The same model that is sold in Canada to comply with their fleet replacement criteria as an "electric" car, is sold in California as a "ecologically friendly dual drive hybrid". It's the same basic car, it primarily uses all electric unless you enable "sport" or "performance" mode, when it uses the gasoline engine to provide extra power, like most modern supercars do. But it will get you to a charging point, or let you drive in areas without
They are waiting for companies to start cranking out cheap solid state lithium batteries. This maximizes their profit margin and they don't actually give a fuck about the environment, just their profit margins.
I don't understand why existing engine bays have not been reused to fit motor/battery into existing car platforms.
Surely there is sufficient volume under the bonnet/hood to include a pretty much self contained motor/battery/control unit that could be a straight replacement for the existing lump of metal that is the engine/gearbox combination.
It shouldn't even affect the car dynamics much, as you'll be just replacing one dense concentration of metal with another. I'd even wager a motor and reasonably large b
You are missing the weight component. The reason Tesla's handle so well is that the battery is basically the width and length of the car allowing for an equal weight distribution. If you put it all in the engine compartment, you are adding a LOT of weight and the car would probably have 70% of it's weight in that area.
Re:Engine bay (Score:4, Informative)
I think you are missing something. A typical model S sized car runs around 4000-4200 lbs, some much less like the audi and caddy CT6 because they make heavy use of aluminum. The CT6 for example weighs around 3700lbs. The S also makes heavy use of aluminum in the chassis. The S comes in at 4600-4900 lbs, so it is quite a porker even with an aluminum chassis. Batteries are heavy. I also looked up just the battery weight, 1200lbs. A typical V8 performance engine comes in around 500lbs, with V6 and I4's being less of course.
BMW has been burned in the past - notably with a subframe tear [motorauthority.com] issue. That's right, sheet metal that the axles mount to would tear like a bag of goldfish because they took an existing frame/subframe and slapped a bigger engine/drivetrain into it.
Considering they bill themselves as "The Ultimate Driving Machine", I can understand how they'd want to spend some time to make sure they move from ICE to a high-powered electric motor without having the car destroy itself.
I know that at Least Tesla uses big, flat batteries that they put along the bottom of the car, for weight distribution, from what I understand.
I don't think there's anything in an electric car to put in the engine bay.
Electric cars are generally safer because the batteries reinforce the structure of the car and because placing the batteries at the bottom of the car lowers the center of gravity. But your design wouldn't take advantage of those properties.
In any case, BMW is no Tesla, so if they start mass producing electric cars, they'll start cannibalizing the sales of their own combustion cars, plus they'll have a glut of electrical cars sitting on their lots that they can't sell at the price they want.
We suck!
"We were all about 'diesel' and we got caught with our pants down so we're just going to cede more customer to Tesla and other EV makers for a few more years until we get our act together. "
Recharging overnight is fine but if you forget to plug your car in overnight, you may not be able to get to work the next morning, whereas if you forget to fill up in last night when you noticed the tank was low, you can at least make a short stop along the way to work today.
Plus, of course, if a person doesn't even live in a place where they have the facilities to charge their car overnight (eg, either a communal parking without any electric outlets or having to park their car in the street in front of
