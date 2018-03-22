Facebook Gave Data About 57 Billion Friendships To Academic (theguardian.com) 54
Before Facebook suspended Aleksandr Kogan from its platform for the data harvesting "scam" at the centre of the unfolding Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media company enjoyed a close enough relationship with the researcher that it provided him with an anonymised, aggregate dataset of 57bn Facebook friendships. From a report: Facebook provided the dataset of "every friendship formed in 2011 in every country in the world at the national aggregate level" to Kogan's University of Cambridge laboratory for a study on international friendships published in Personality and Individual Differences in 2015. Two Facebook employees were named as co-authors of the study, alongside researchers from Cambridge, Harvard and the University of California, Berkeley. Kogan was publishing under the name Aleksandr Spectre at the time. A University of Cambridge press release on the study's publication noted that the paper was "the first output of ongoing research collaborations between Spectre's lab in Cambridge and Facebook." Facebook did not respond to queries about whether any other collaborations occurred. "The sheer volume of the 57bn friend pairs implies a pre-existing relationship," said Jonathan Albright, research director at the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University. "It's not common for Facebook to share that kind of data. It suggests a trusted partnership between Aleksandr Kogan/Spectre and Facebook."
But we know that the DNC was getting similar data from FaceBook as far back as the 2008 campaign.
You can find youtube videos of them bragging about how they used it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
This isn't new. What's new is some people with an (R) behind their name started to do the same
... and *that* is what made it evil.
The difference Obama was innovating when he did this. Trump is just copying so this is treason.
Knowing that Trump's former Chief Strategist actually ran the program which collected Facebook data to create voter profiles, i'd say the differences are a bit deeper than that.
With FB, MS, Apple, etc. I can get ALL of that data, including your name.
Actually, let me say that I used to be able to do that. I suspect as of now, they have ALL switched to Google's model.
What I find amusing about this whole thing is that the Trump campaign never used the data [cbsnews.com], because they didn't trust it.
The Trump campaign never used the psychographic data at the heart of a whistleblower who once worked to help acquire the data's reporting -- principally because it was relatively new and of suspect quality and value.
So Facebook giving all that data to the Trump campaign had no effect on the election whatsoever.
All this outrage and calls for regulation and boycotting - because it was Trump of course - over something that Trump didn't use.
I don't care who y'are - that's funny right thare!
It doesn't matter whether it had any effect on the election -- the perception on the left is that it had. To them FB will be forever tainted with the unbearable thought that it helped Trump win. If this drives people away from FB and social media, or at least curbs the addiction, that alone will be a phenomenal consequence of Trump presidency.
So, what exactly are you saying (assuming that Trump's campaign didn't use the data)? That we shouldn't be outraged at Facebook or we shouldn't regulate this or this type of research and profiling be allowed without societal checks & bounds or without user consent?
That kind ruins your point.
"Aleksandr Spectre"? Are you fucking kidding me?
Cool Hand Luke Voice: "Lotsa white pussycat photos down here in the private data, Boss!"
Two Facebook employees were named as co-authors of the study, alongside researchers from Cambridge, Harvard and the University of California, Berkeley.
. . . and each of the authors passed it on to their friends . . . under the condition that they, "Not give it to anyone else . . . "
. . . which means, who knows how many copies of this are floating around . . . ?
"Three can keep a secret, if two of them are dead." -- Benjamin Franklin
Huge social media company mines data for years. Trades data for money. Are we going after google next? What about the cell phone companies? Grocery store loyalty cards?
Seriously. The people have decided.
With Google, I can buy clean data for stats, but it will not come with address, pix, names, OR, I can buy access to you. That is I can direct Ads at ppl that live in Houston Texas and then sell them cheap ACs from China. While I can not direct it to an individual, I can give criteria that would allow me to focus on those most likely to buy junk.
It is an interesting number. Steven Pinker argued our brains evolved in extended family clan social structure. And that our brains are incapable of holding more than 200 persons. We extended the "persons" to entities. Most people can not name more than 50 friends or relatives strictly from memory. With address books and contacts etc they can stretch it to about 150 to 200 range. If asked to "like" or "dislike"