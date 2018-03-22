Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Facebook Gave Data About 57 Billion Friendships To Academic (theguardian.com) 24

Posted by msmash from the it's-not-over-yet dept.
Before Facebook suspended Aleksandr Kogan from its platform for the data harvesting "scam" at the centre of the unfolding Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media company enjoyed a close enough relationship with the researcher that it provided him with an anonymised, aggregate dataset of 57bn Facebook friendships. From a report: Facebook provided the dataset of "every friendship formed in 2011 in every country in the world at the national aggregate level" to Kogan's University of Cambridge laboratory for a study on international friendships published in Personality and Individual Differences in 2015. Two Facebook employees were named as co-authors of the study, alongside researchers from Cambridge, Harvard and the University of California, Berkeley. Kogan was publishing under the name Aleksandr Spectre at the time. A University of Cambridge press release on the study's publication noted that the paper was "the first output of ongoing research collaborations between Spectre's lab in Cambridge and Facebook." Facebook did not respond to queries about whether any other collaborations occurred. "The sheer volume of the 57bn friend pairs implies a pre-existing relationship," said Jonathan Albright, research director at the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University. "It's not common for Facebook to share that kind of data. It suggests a trusted partnership between Aleksandr Kogan/Spectre and Facebook."

  • this could be a major political issue if it doesn't turn out they did the same for the other side. The Dems might make it a campaign issue with FB stuck in the middle. The one thing they've got to be afraid of most is regulation. After all, you are the product. It's not the adverts where they make all their money, it's selling all that sweet, sweet demographic data.

    • What I find amusing about this whole thing is that the Trump campaign never used the data [cbsnews.com], because they didn't trust it.

      The Trump campaign never used the psychographic data at the heart of a whistleblower who once worked to help acquire the data's reporting -- principally because it was relatively new and of suspect quality and value.

      So Facebook giving all that data to the Trump campaign had no effect on the election whatsoever.

      All this outrage and calls for regulation and boycotting - because it was Trump of course - over something that Trump didn't use.

      I don't care who y'are - that's funny right thare!

  • "Aleksandr Spectre"? Are you fucking kidding me? Was it so cartoonishly evil that Facebook's legal and ethics team didn't believe it was real?
  • This is kind of what Facebook does... how do you think they went from 0$ to 15 billion $ a year in advertising over a few years?
    • and focused on the Adverts. It's now front and center and in the minds of regular people. There's also a sizable Anti-Trump faction in America (he did lose the popular vote after all) that is going to seize on this and keep it from going away. Facebook'll end up caught in the middle of a political fight. Worst case scenario a bunch of new privacy regulations get passed that make a significant portion of their business illegal.
  • Since Facebook's business model is built on selling user data, our response is obvious: poison the data! Create dozens of fake accounts with the most ridiculous user profiles imaginable, and friend them with random people. If we make the user data garbage enough, then it becomes useless and Facebook's business model fails.

  • How is this such a big surprise? (Score:3)

    by WolfgangVL ( 3494585 ) on Thursday March 22, 2018 @02:37PM (#56307013)

    Huge social media company mines data for years. Trades data for money. Are we going after google next? What about the cell phone companies? Grocery store loyalty cards?

    Seriously. The people have decided.

