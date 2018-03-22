Reddit Bans Subreddits Related To Selling Guns, Drugs, Sex, and More (bloomberg.com) 18
New submitter cornholed writes: Yesterday, Reddit updated their Content Policy forbidding transactions for certain goods and services. From the formal announcement on Reddit: "As of today, users may not use Reddit to solicit or facilitate any transaction or gift involving certain goods and services, including: firearms, ammunition, or explosives; drugs, including alcohol and tobacco, or any controlled substances (except advertisements placed in accordance with our advertising policy); paid services involving physical sexual contact; stolen goods; personal information; falsified official documents or currency." Bloomberg has an interesting write-up on how Reddit is wading into the gun control debate. See this post on Reddit for a full-list of all subreddits banned. "Reddit has been something of a Wild West for users building communities by curating and commenting on content in subreddits," reports Bloomberg. "Sometimes, as in the case with gun sales, marketplaces emerge in the course of conversations within specific communities. With Reddit's increased popularity -- the site is the sixth-most-visited in the world -- has come introspection and stricter content guidelines. The company recognizes its responsibility for having provided a platform for hate groups to flourish and, more recently, the possibility that Russian propaganda on the site may have played a role in influencing the 2016 presidential election."
time to bring back USENET? :) (Score:2)
I think that's what's called a paradox.
It just needs a moderation protocol on top of it. Let people subscribe to what ever moderation service they want to read USENET with.
It just needs a moderation protocol on top of it. Let people subscribe to what ever moderation service they want to read USENET with.
You'll still get people whining about censorship, just as they did whne Twitter (or some 3rd party for twitter) did something similar.
Shitty people ruin good things for everyone. News at 11.
The last few days have been strangely coordinated. (Score:4, Insightful)
YouTube Bans Firearms Demo Videos [slashdot.org]
Citi sets restrictions on gun sales by retail clients [reuters.com] by adding arbitrary rules (can only sell to 21+ years-old, no standard capacity magazines, etc)
Sheep often move en masse, as though there was some coordination in effect.
Perhaps that's news to you.
Do you think these policy changes for companies like Citigroup and Youtube happen overnight? I'm sure these companies have been working on these for a while - it's just strange they ALL get announced within 24-48 hours of each other.
I'm not saying there's a conspiracy. I'm just pointing out the timing is coincidental.
Meh, meh, meh (Score:2)
Now all they need.. (Score:2)
Is to ban the sale of rock and roll.
It's just.... (Score:1)