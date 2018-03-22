Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Social Networks Communications Network Software The Internet News

Instagram Will Show More Recent Posts Due To Algorithm Backlash (techcrunch.com) 12

Posted by BeauHD from the new-and-improved dept.
Instagram announced today that it will show more new posts and stop suddenly bumping you to the top of the feed while you're scrolling. "With these changes, your feed will feel more fresh, and you won't miss the moments you care about," Instagram writes. TechCrunch reports: Instagram switched from a reverse chronological feed to a relevancy-sorted feed in June 2016, leading to lots of grumbling from hardcore users. While it made sure you wouldn't miss the most popular posts from your close friends, showing days-old posts made Instagram feel stale. And for certain types of professional content creators and merchants, cutting their less likable posts out of the feed -- like their calls to buy their products or follow their other social accounts -- was detrimental to their business. Instagram and Facebook moved to hide these posts over time because they can feel spammy.

Instagram Will Show More Recent Posts Due To Algorithm Backlash More | Reply

Instagram Will Show More Recent Posts Due To Algorithm Backlash

Comments Filter:

  • FB owns Instagram (Score:4, Informative)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Thursday March 22, 2018 @07:48PM (#56309515)
    They will not only sell all your info to whomever, but when their API is used to it's fullest extent Zuck the Fuck will show up on national news saying "oops, my bad" while browbeating his worker bees into hiding the fact that FB's API's encourage this sort of thing.

  • Why don't sites get it? (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I *ALWAYS* want "most recent" first.
    This goes for *ALL* websites. For the love of fucking God and all things holy, stop trying to predict what you think I want to see. When you predict, you are ALWAYS WRONG.

    This goes for Yelp, Google reviews, Amazon, YouTube, FB, and the list goes on and on and on and on.

    • Which sort order you want isn't what's important. What's important is that different people will want different sort orders. The correct solution to this problem is to let user pick which sort order they want applied to their feed. But the people making the UI for these things seem to be on an ego trip, and enjoy playing god by deciding how millions of users must use an app, so won't give their users the decency of choosing what they want.

      You see the same problem in Apple's walled garden, cellular car

  • While it made sure you wouldn't miss the most popular posts from your close friends, ...

    The algorithm, like the one on Twitter, makes visibility a popularity contest whereby people (accounts) with fewer followers and/or posts get dumped to the bottom of the feed, never to be noticed or loved by anyone.

    • Yup, Twitter's algorithm is useless. It's IMPOSSIBLE to find the latest shit now. It's not chronological, and it's not even deterministic.

Slashdot Top Deals

The opossum is a very sophisticated animal. It doesn't even get up until 5 or 6 PM.

Close