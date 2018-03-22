Instagram Will Show More Recent Posts Due To Algorithm Backlash (techcrunch.com) 12
Instagram announced today that it will show more new posts and stop suddenly bumping you to the top of the feed while you're scrolling. "With these changes, your feed will feel more fresh, and you won't miss the moments you care about," Instagram writes. TechCrunch reports: Instagram switched from a reverse chronological feed to a relevancy-sorted feed in June 2016, leading to lots of grumbling from hardcore users. While it made sure you wouldn't miss the most popular posts from your close friends, showing days-old posts made Instagram feel stale. And for certain types of professional content creators and merchants, cutting their less likable posts out of the feed -- like their calls to buy their products or follow their other social accounts -- was detrimental to their business. Instagram and Facebook moved to hide these posts over time because they can feel spammy.
I *ALWAYS* want "most recent" first.
This goes for *ALL* websites. For the love of fucking God and all things holy, stop trying to predict what you think I want to see. When you predict, you are ALWAYS WRONG.
This goes for Yelp, Google reviews, Amazon, YouTube, FB, and the list goes on and on and on and on.
Nope, he's right. Most recent FIRST. And include a full and obvious timestamp on it. I shouldn't have to hunt for a link to mouse over or some icon to click to expose a timestamp.
While it made sure you wouldn't miss the most popular posts from your close friends,
The algorithm, like the one on Twitter, makes visibility a popularity contest whereby people (accounts) with fewer followers and/or posts get dumped to the bottom of the feed, never to be noticed or loved by anyone.
Yup, Twitter's algorithm is useless. It's IMPOSSIBLE to find the latest shit now. It's not chronological, and it's not even deterministic.