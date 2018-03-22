FCC's New 5G Rules Favor Fast Setup Over Federal Reviews (cnet.com) 6
In a 3-2, party-line vote Thursday, FCC commissioners passed a measure that exempts small cell radio deployments from federal environmental and historical preservation reviews originally meant for large cell phone towers. The vote didn't affect reviews from towns and cities, but the agency may consider exemptions for those reviews later this year. CNET reports: Republican FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has been leading the agency's charge in promoting 5G. He said the exemptions are sorely needed because reviews have been costing wireless operators too much and have slowed deployments. In 2017, these federal reviews cost providers $36 million. He anticipates that as 5G deployments increase in the coming year they could cost providers as much as $241 million. Meanwhile, he said FCC records show that less than 1 percent of cases reviewed resulted in any changes to planned deployments.
"The disproportionate fees are the product of a broken and outdated system," Carr said. "This threatens to hold us back in the race to 5G or limit the business case to densely populated or affluent areas." He added that with Thursday's rule change, the FCC "can flip the business case for thousands of communities." Democratic Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, however, said that though the current reviews process does involve red tape, Thursday's change "misses the mark" and also runs afoul of key environmental and historic preservation values.
Um... shouldn't it be the EPA (Score:2)
Actually I think the federal government needs to radically downsize and butt out of 20-30+% of what they have their fingers in. If I recall from my 8th grade civics class, the states retained all responsibility for everything not specifically granted to the federal government in the constitution. In my mind the federal government has badly over reached their powers.
Aren't they deploying on existing towers? (Score:2)
Is there something fundamentally different about 5G that they can't deploy on all the existing towers?
If you're building new towers I certainly understand environmental impact and historical preservation reviews.
What is it though about putting more antennae on existing towers that requires an expensive review? Or any review at all?
(And costing operators too much? Hah. We all know they're just going to pass their costs on to us.)
They'll probably be deploying more smaller towers closer together to mitigate the shorter range due to the higher frequency.
Yes, there is [comsoc.org]. The higher frequency (15GHz!!) affords higher bandwidth, but requires many more towers because of the shorter range: