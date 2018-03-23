'What's Facebook?', Elon Musk Asks, As He Deletes SpaceX and Tesla Facebook Pages 34
It is unlikely that Facebook will see a significant drop in its mammoth userbase following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. But on Friday, the #DeleteFacebook campaign, which is seeing an increasingly growing number of people call it quits on the world's largest social network, found its biggest backer: Elon Musk. Responding to WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton's "#DeleteFacebook" tweet, Musk asked "What's Facebook?" That was the beginning of a tweetstorm, which saw journalists asking Musk why his companies -- SpaceX and Tesla -- maintained their Facebook pages. Shouldn't Musk, they asked, delete them? Musk agreed. As of this writing, the official Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, both of which had more than two million followers, are nowhere to be found. The Facebook page of SolarCity is gone too, if you were wondering.
The move comes months after Musk said Zuckerberg's understanding of AI was limited.
Now delete Twitter too.
#DeleteTwitter and #DeleteHashTags
I'm starting to wonder if Twitter is pushing this, because it's being done as a "Twitter hashtag."
I mean, yes, Facebook is evil, but why delete Facebook specifically NOW? Because they've done anything they haven't done in the past? No, they did the exact same thing for Obama's campaign, and no one batted an eyelash.
But now all of a sudden everyone is talking about "#DeleteFacebook." Not "Delete Facebook," specifically "#DeleteFacebook."
Twitter does the same damned things Facebook does. There are Twitter tra
Now delete Twitter too.
Twitter's where I get raw, unfiltered messages from my president. That's the only reason I have it installed and the only reason I'm keeping it. I'm a big DJT critic, but I don't know why every American isn't following him on Twitter.
Now delete Twitter too.
Elon can't delete Twitter. He's had a neural lace implant that streams his consciousness directly to his Twitter feed.
Without Twitter, he'd die!
Why we can't have nice things (Score:2)
Generic Relative/Friend: What Facebook did is horrible! Someone should go to jail. Muh privacy!
You: Hey, I heard about this other social media site with different business model. You want to try it out together to see if we like it better than FB?
Generic Relative/Friend: No! I have no time for that! *Posts more crappy memes on Facebook*
In terms of reputation, if Comcast is the bottom of the barrel, Facebook's rep is now buried 6 ft under the barrel and Generic Relative/Friend cannot even spend 10 minutes to
...cannot even spend 10 minutes to try a competing site.
Adoption rate is more important to social media than features. Google+ may be terrific, and I even signed up, but I know very little about it because the people I want to talk with are on FB. The egg predates the chicken, but they continue their cycle.
It isn't real competition if everyone isn't already on it,
So you're saying that for Facebook to have competition, they already need to be Facebook?
Good luck with that.
I guess I'm shocked that people are just now coming to the revelation that anything they post on the Internet can be found and used by other people.
If the financial bureaus can't even keep your shit secure, why would a company that literally makes their money by productizing other people's information?
So much undue rage over the most obvious shit.
Summary misspelt social. (Score:2)
> on the world's biggest social^H^H^H^H^H^Hcommercial sellout network,
FTFY.
Facebook (Score:3)
Alternatives To Facebook? (Score:3)
After years of resisting joining Facebook, I caved after publishing my first novel. I figured that it was a potential place to spread the word of my book and I couldn't ignore it. As a method of spreading the word, it's pretty bad, though. If you post something, everyone who follows you won't see it. Not unless you pay Facebook to spread it to more people than the people they deem will see your message. If a group of people follow me, I'd think they should ALL see my message, but apparently Facebook disagrees.
I'd be interested in any alternatives to Facebook that people can recommend. (And, no, "get off all social media" is not a valid alternative.) Are there up and coming social media sites that are viable alternatives to Facebook? Obviously, they might not have the number of users that Facebook has, but if you set the page to be public, it doesn't matter if the person is a subscribed member or not.
At this point, I'm thinking of going back to my blog and maybe using IFTTT to auto-post links on Facebook about my blog posts.
Let's become anti-social (Score:2)
Why? (Score:2)
Facebook has been used for market research and political research for years, and people generally viewed this as a positive: finally, campaigns could figure out what people actually wanted and liked. And the TOS make it pretty clear that data can be used for such purposes. All of a sudden this is a problem or a scandal? Why?
People just moving to another Facebook site (Score:2)
It's the same damn company collecting the same damn data.
Billionaire Cat Fight (Score:1)
Musk doesn't like Zuck, and Zuck returns the favor. Not surprised Musk taking opportunity to dog-pile on the kid when he's down (his version of 'down' anyways).
I've noticed the cattiness between these two for a couple years. They've been chippy in public regarding diverging views on AI. And probably didn't help that SpaceX blew up Facebook's pet-project satellite - which I thought was totally worth the firework but Faceboy not so thrilled about it if I remember correctly.