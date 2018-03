'What's Facebook?', Elon Musk Asks, As He Deletes SpaceX and Tesla Facebook Pages

It is unlikely that Facebook will see a significant drop in its mammoth userbase following the Cambridge Analytica scandal . But on Friday, the #DeleteFacebook campaign, which is seeing an increasingly growing number of people call it quits on the world's largest social network, found its biggest backer: Elon Musk. Responding to WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton's "#DeleteFacebook" tweet , Musk asked " What's Facebook? " That was the beginning of a tweetstorm, which saw journalists asking Musk why his companies -- SpaceX and Tesla -- maintained their Facebook pages. Shouldn't Musk, they asked, delete them? Musk agreed . As of this writing, the official Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, both of which had more than two million followers, are nowhere to be found. The Facebook page of SolarCity is gone too, if you were wondering.The move comes months after Musk said Zuckerberg's understanding of AI was limited