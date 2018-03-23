My Cow Game Extracted Your Facebook Data (theatlantic.com) 23
Ian Bogost, writing for The Atlantic: Already in 2010, it felt like a malicious attention market where people treated friends as latent resources to be optimized. Compulsion rather than choice devoured people's time. Apps like FarmVille sold relief for the artificial inconveniences they themselves had imposed. In response, I made a satirical social game called Cow Clicker. Players clicked a cute cow, which mooed and scored a "click." Six hours later, they could do so again. They could also invite friends' cows to their pasture, buy virtual cows with real money, compete for status, click to send a real cow to the developing world from Oxfam, outsource clicks to their toddlers with a mobile app, and much more. It became strangely popular, until eventually, I shut the whole thing down in a bovine rapture -- the "cowpocalypse." It's kind of a complicated story.
But one worth revisiting today, in the context of the scandal over Facebook's sanctioning of user-data exfiltration via its application platform. It's not just that abusing the Facebook platform for deliberately nefarious ends was easy to do (it was). But worse, in those days, it was hard to avoid extracting private data, for years even, without even trying. I did it with a silly cow game. Cow Clicker is not an impressive work of software. After all, it was a game whose sole activity was clicking on cows. I wrote the principal code in three days, much of it hunched on a friend's couch in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. I had no idea anyone would play it, although over 180,000 people did, eventually. And yet, if you played Cow Clicker, even just once, I got enough of your personal data that, for years, I could have assembled a reasonably sophisticated profile of your interests and behavior. I might still be able to; all the data is still there, stored on my private server, where Cow Clicker is still running, allowing players to keep clicking where a cow once stood, before my caprice raptured them into the digital void.
But one worth revisiting today, in the context of the scandal over Facebook's sanctioning of user-data exfiltration via its application platform. It's not just that abusing the Facebook platform for deliberately nefarious ends was easy to do (it was). But worse, in those days, it was hard to avoid extracting private data, for years even, without even trying. I did it with a silly cow game. Cow Clicker is not an impressive work of software. After all, it was a game whose sole activity was clicking on cows. I wrote the principal code in three days, much of it hunched on a friend's couch in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. I had no idea anyone would play it, although over 180,000 people did, eventually. And yet, if you played Cow Clicker, even just once, I got enough of your personal data that, for years, I could have assembled a reasonably sophisticated profile of your interests and behavior. I might still be able to; all the data is still there, stored on my private server, where Cow Clicker is still running, allowing players to keep clicking where a cow once stood, before my caprice raptured them into the digital void.
Cow clicker? (Score:4, Funny)
Cow Clicker? That sounds like a more accurate name for Tinder.
Re: (Score:1)
cDc (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
My first use of Back Orifice was when a friend sent me an ICQ message, "Hey I want to hack my sister's computer, can you help me with Back Orifice."
Knowing full well the idiot probably installed the server on his own computer instead of the client... I put BO on a throw-away computer, pointed it at his computer... and hit the shutdown button. Boom.
Got to love the old days when instant messaging clients showed the ip address.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh my. Memories of CDC and Back Orifice. I even had a chance to talk with a couple of the guys from CDC. Good Times!
Re: (Score:2)
The OOB bug in Windows 95-98 was the best. Blue-screen anyone on IRC. Fun times then, prison sentence now.
Re: (Score:2)
While most people like to blame FB for "selling" your data, much of it is given away by your friends. As this Cow Clicker guy points out, when someone signed up for the game they agreed to give certain information. FB didn't call up and sell it to him, the people playing the game gave it to him. Other apps ask for, and get, your list of friends, email address and other info.
I have more a problem with LinkedIn. They'd casually ask you for your email account and password in order to extract all your conta
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
You do know why. Because Trump is evil and therefore anything he does is bad. Even if other people did it worse before, he is bad. Therefore He Must Be STOPPED!!!!
Need more details (Score:2)
I've never used bookFace on this browser, or on any phone or tablet...
and of course never clicked on bovines...
Why did the author admit to all this so readily? (Score:2)
Facebook's just going to add him to a list of developers to audit, probably! Look: He even said he still has the info!
I might still be able to; all the data is still there, stored on my private server, where Cow Clicker is still running
I'm pretty sure that retaining Facebook user details is specifically against the developer terms, and it was even back when Farmville was still all the rage.....
So what if you get data about me? (Score:3)
I own property in NYC and it's already public record where I live and what I own. So you combine with other data and find out that I surf porn. Big deal, pornhub is huge because millions of other people do so as well.
WTF are you going to do with the data? sell it? Everyone else already has this too.
You found a lonely lost cow (Score:2)