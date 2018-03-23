Craigslist Personals, Some Subreddits Disappear After FOSTA Passage (arstechnica.com) 40
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: In the wake of this week's passage of the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA) bill in both houses of Congress on Wednesday, Craigslist has removed its "Personals" section entirely, and Reddit has removed some related subreddits, likely out of fear of future lawsuits. FOSTA, which awaits the signature of President Donald Trump before becoming law, removes some portions of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The landmark 1996 law shields website operators that host third-party content (such as commenters, for example) from civil liability. The new bill is aimed squarely at Backpage, a notorious website that continues to allow prostitution advertisements and has been under federal scrutiny for years. In a bizarre turn of events, the Department of Justice also warned the House in February 2018 that the bill "raises a serious constitutional concern," as it would apply retroactively -- a seeming violation of the Constitution's ex post facto clause. Congress passed it anyway. The Electronic Frontier Foundation wrote in a blog post: "It's easy to see the impact that this ramp-up in liability will have on online speech: facing the risk of ruinous litigation, online platforms will have little choice but to become much more restrictive in what sorts of discussion -- and what sorts of users -- they allow, censoring innocent people in the process."
Government shooting itself in the foot (Score:3, Insightful)
If they really wanted to reduce traficking, they just made it harder. It wasn't terribly difficult to suss out potentially bad CL ads. Guys looking for you to be "generous", and for the DEA guys, "let's go skiiing"... in Florida. By getting rid of this stuff, they just shut down a source where people were providing them with leads. Or maybe they were just embarrassed that they couldn't follow up on all that stuff.
Re:Government shooting itself in the foot (Score:5, Insightful)
Exactly -- the ideal situation would be legalization between consenting adults so the industry is in the open and can be monitored for offerings that don't involve consenting adults. Harm reduction, same as with drug legalization -- let the people have their fun while rooting out the real bad actors.
But American Puritanism (from both parties!) won't let such a rational policy be enacted.
Re: (Score:1)
"Never attribute to malice that which can be adequately explained by stupidity"
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
Re: Government shooting itself in the foot (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Stopping trafficking isn't the goal. [techdirt.com]
Re: (Score:2)
But then Congresspeople can't make speeches about how they're protecting poor, exploited children and thus deserve your vote in November.
Instead it actually protects poor, exploited children.
MOAR litigation! (Score:2)
You don't even need to censor people anymore, just ramp up the legal risk and they'll do it themselves.
Re: (Score:2)
Suppressing First Amendment rights by whatever means IS censorship.
And suppressing second amendment rights by whatever means necessary IS ok by blue people
It is funny how liberals pick and choose which Amendments they think are goodthink and which are badthink.
Rants & Raves (Score:2)
The good news is they FINALLY took Rants & Raves out of "personals" and put it under Community / Local News.
I never did understand why it was under "personals" to begin with. I mean, most of the insults there were pretty personal - but even so - it did not seem to fit with all the other "personals" categories.
Re: (Score:1)
Don't blame the Republicans for this. More of them voted against this than we did.
all over and I wonder (Score:1)
The death of Web 2.0 is here (Score:2, Insightful)
The transition of the Web from "Wild West" to "cable TV" continues.
Time to go back to Usenet/other decentralized (Score:3)
Fire up those terminal emulators, folks!
(or the real thing (vt320, vt220, vt525, wy60, etc) if you've got them)
Whelp (Score:1)
There goes my weekend plan.
No craigslist personals? (Score:3)
Then where else am I going to find the best 100% heterosexual, no gay stuff, Manhood Camping [craigslist.org] where guys get around a fire to J/O?
Trump's Twitter Feed (Score:2)
Get outta town. (Score:2)
Over the past few years it really seems like our government is hell bent on pushing internet facing companies out of the country.(USA)
Why?
Re: (Score:2)
One idea just occurred to me: an American service provider might demand a warrant before complying with a demand to provide information to a government agency, and might sue if their data is taken without a warrant. The NSA can break into any foreign computer with no repercussions at all.
-jcr
Hooker ads going offshore? (Score:2)
What's that going to take, about an hour?
-jcr