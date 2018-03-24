Uber's Self-Driving Cars Were Struggling Before Arizona Crash (nytimes.com) 34
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The New York Times: Uber's robotic vehicle project was not living up to expectations months before a self-driving car operated by the company struck and killed a woman in Tempe, Ariz. The cars were having trouble driving through construction zones and next to tall vehicles, like big rigs. And Uber's human drivers had to intervene far more frequently than the drivers of competing autonomous car projects. Waymo, formerly the self-driving car project of Google, said that in tests on roads in California last year, its cars went an average of nearly 5,600 miles before the driver had to take control from the computer to steer out of trouble. As of March, Uber was struggling to meet its target of 13 miles per "intervention" in Arizona (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source), according to 100 pages of company documents obtained by The New York Times and two people familiar with the company's operations in the Phoenix area but not permitted to speak publicly about it. Yet Uber's test drivers were being asked to do more -- going on solo runs when they had worked in pairs. And there also was pressure to live up to a goal to offer a driverless car service by the end of the year and to impress top executives.
Pressured to proceed despite poor test results.... (Score:3)
Why does that sound so familiar?
Oh, wait. I'm a software developer.
What I'm shocked about is that, of all companies, Uber would make morally dubious decisions in its race to profit off of a new market. I mean, when have they ever acted like that before?
Sounds like just about every failed IT project. Rush to market, ignore test failures, probably a thermocline of truth [brucefwebster.com].
From what we've been hearing, somebody in the chain of command between the inattentive driver and the CEO, deliberately created this situation and should be charged with manslaughter.
Self driving car hype (Score:2)
Self driving cars are mostly hype. They're primarily self driving on very good, very clean, very well mapped roads only. Take them out of perfect conditions, and they fail miserably.
That being said, the technology is still cool, even though it has a long, long way to go. A lot of the technology could eventually be incorporated into normal everyday cars to help human drivers avoid accidents.
But the hype, at this point, is kind of out of control.
Right. So it's perfectly okay for a "self driving car" to have a LIDAR that doesn't work, a radar that doesn't work, cameras that can't see at night and/or a neural net that doesn't work, and ultrasonic sensors don't work, and to have the "self driving car" rely on a person who's not been driving being suddenly instantly able to hop into "driving mode" during each of the once-in-every-1500-mile occurrences where the car tries to crash itself without warning. Got it! This is all totally okay.
If that machine is incapable of detecting and avoiding unexpected obstacles and that unexpected obstacles is less squishy than a human it could easily be the occupant of said machine that dies...
A human driver would have seen her and not hit her.
And what if the obstacle was a fallen tree, or a large animal, or anything else that could be fatal to the car's occupants? I guess they shouldn't be so entitled to expect a self-driving car not to kill them either right?
This has already been known. To quote an excerpt from a book published on June 19, 1973...
“Stupidity cannot be cured. Stupidity is the only universal capital crime; the sentence is death. There is no appeal, and execution is carried out automatically and without pity.” -- Robert A. Heinlein
Victim was already crossing the road, in the adjacent lane, as the car approached. The condition was caused by a bad self driving car that should apparently never been on the road.
That the root cause was someone jaywalking doesn't change the fact that jaywalking happens and is a predictable event. It also suggests that the car is inadequately prepared for avoiding hazards. (It also doesn't change the fact that when you don't have crosswalks at reasonable intervals people will improvise.)
The problem with the hype is that high early expectations of perfection will drive fear which may lead to regulations that will ultimately cause more deaths. Give it ten years and this stuff will probably outperform human drivers, but watch one kid chase a ball out in front of a robot car and e.g. Utah will ban the technology.
Uber hatred turned political a long time ago (Score:2, Insightful)
It's always good to remember that a lot of this Uber-basing that has become so fashionable in Silicon Valley and tech journalism today started when Uber's CEO Travis Kalanick dared to *GASP* serve on a Donald Trump advisory panel! When that happened, suddenly all the gushing "Ain't Uber great!" articles disappeared overnight and were replaced with an endless string of "Uber ate my baby!!!!" articles with the underlying thesis that Uber is the root of all evil in the world.
Of course, Uber followed up with th
There are plenty of reasons to dislike Uber; serving on Donald Trump's advisory board is insignificant compared to those.
Everything else you write is just in your head and your echo chamber.
There are plenty of reasons to dislike Uber; serving on Donald Trump's advisory board is insignificant compared to those.
And coincidentally, most of those "reasons" only emerged after the Trump controversy. That's because tech journalists suddenly lined-up to put the company under the critical microscope and its liberal employees suddenly started spouting the usual-suspect "Toxic masculinity"/"Hostile work environment" charges that inevitably now follow any company leader refusing to wear his requisite "Trump is Hitler!!" t-shirt.
That's a baldface fucking lie, and you know it. Uber has come under massive criticism from day 1 for shamelessly and egregiously breaking livery and employment laws in nearly every jurisdiction in which they have established themselves.
Now their half-baked AI implementation has killed someone, and you want to beg off criticism of blatant criminality as merely political grandstanding? These mobsters deserve every ounce of criticism they get regardless of who is in office.
When Uber started as a 'ride sharing app', ostensibly helping people coordinate carpooling where they were going to be going anyway, it was fine.
When it became "a taxi, but paying drivers less and trying to get out of the same regulations for no other reason than somehow being 'cooler' than taxi companies", a lot of deserved criticism came about.
When it became "a taxi, but paying drivers less and trying to get out of the same regulations for no other reason than somehow being 'cooler' than taxi companies", a lot of deserved criticism came about.
If that's the case, then why isn't everyone piling on Lyft as well?
Nice company (Score:2)
Really nice company, Uber. Their 19th century attitude towards its employees surely will make them do their very best.
Their mutual rating system actually does do just that. Get used to the gig economy - your 19th century factory model is going away.
Corporate death penalty... (Score:2)
Ok, so forcing them to liquidate might be extreme, but clearly there is some kind of regulatory framework missing here!
I hope the victim has some relatives that want to get rich though.
Privatized space companies seem to have been working out ok, at least better than I thought it would.
This may end up being a bust for now at least, but this specific article suggests that Uber isn't good at this compared to others, and this deficiency may have cost a human life and thrown a huge roadblock for the entire industry. Other companies may have well been doing well enough, though it of course may be the case things are far worse than they imagine. Certainly I feel the reporting is more enthusias
You want good? Or cheap? (Score:3)
Clearly, not all autonomous vehicles are the same.
It's very like camera - a cheap one and an expensive one will both offer "autofocus" and "zoom lens"
The cheap one will have 3 or 4 focus settings, while the expensive one will be continuous. The cheap one will have 2 or 3 zoom settings, while the expensive one will, again, be continuous.
So, Uber's cars look to be at the "what is the minimum that can make a car steer itself" end of the scale, and the Google ones are "have we missed anything off the long list of things that will help a car steer itself" end
What is a Jay? (Score:2)
Contrary to popular belief, the term jaywalking does not derive from the shape of the letter âoeJâ (referencing the path a jaywalker might travel when crossing a road). Rather, it comes from the fact that âoeJayâ used to be a generic term for someone who was an idiot, dull, rube, unsophisticated, poor, or simpleton. More precisely, it was once a common term for âoecountry bumpkinsâ or âoehicksâ, usually seen incorrectly as inherently stupid by âoecityâ folk.
You too hard on Uber (Score:1)
