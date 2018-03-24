William Shatner Criticizes Facebook Hoax Ad Announcing His Death (people.com) 30
"William Shatner is alive and well -- in fact, he turned 87 on Thursday, so the actor was not pleased when he saw an ad on Facebook sharing a story about his alleged death," writes the Hollywood Reporter. An anonymous reader quotes People: "@WilliamShatner I thought you might want to know you're dead," a Twitter user wrote, along with a screenshot of the ad. Less than a half hour later, Shatner posted his own message calling out the social media company for spreading the phony news... "Thought you were doing something about this?" he wrote. Several hours after Shatner's tweet, Facebook's director of product management Rob Leathern messaged the actor to let him know that the ad had been removed. "Thank you," Shatner replied. "I'm not planning on dying so please continue to block those kinds of ads..." Fortunately, Shatner's in good company when it comes to celebrity death hoaxes... News of Sylvester Stallone's fake death originally began circulating on Facebook in 2016.
In late 2016 Mark Zuckerberg posted that "We take misinformation seriously..." while adding that "we know people want accurate information. We've been working on this problem for a long time and we take this responsibility seriously." Ironically, that announcement appeared next to a similar fake ad announcing that Hugh Hefner was dead, though at the time Hefner was very much alive.
"We've made significant progress," Zuckerberg's post continued, "but there is more work to be done."
It really shouldn't be that hard (Score:4, Insightful)
With Facebook's resources they should already have algorithms that can roughly pinpoint who started the hoax, ID them and publicly castigate them or ban them.
Or even better, the originators just get a notice saying "Facebook Legal has determined that you are one of the first/most influential sharers of this hoax. All information about this defamatory post has been preserved in the event that the target wishes to pursue legal action."
I think that would cause enough puckering sphincters to start changing attitudes.
>With Facebook's resources they should already have algorithms
It's making me wonder for sure. Is it just too huge a problem to effectively solve with algorithms.
They know this is devastating to their bottom line, so they must be trying at least a bit. Either they dgaf and are among the worst sociopaths out there (doubt it) or this problem is a lot harder than we all think.
Rock and hard place. Hiring actual people to filter BS posts which will cost big $$$ versus loss of revenue due to bad optics of BS posts which also costs big $$$. All things being equal, if I were faced with losing a few billion dollars, I think I'd try to do some good while taking my lumps.
Just block the fucking ads. Problem solved.
Oh, wait, ads are what Failbook lives for.
With Facebook's resources they should already have algorithms that can roughly pinpoint who started the hoax, ID them and publicly castigate them or ban them.
Or even better, the originators just get a notice saying "Facebook Legal has determined that you are one of the first/most influential sharers of this hoax. All information about this defamatory post has been preserved in the event that the target wishes to pursue legal action."
I think that would cause enough puckering sphincters to start changing attitudes.
Forget algorithms. Computers are stupid. You can always game any automated system. Put people to work. Require verification of news posts, you know, like actual journalists always did before the inter-webs put them out of their jobs.
The real message should have read:
"You're dead, Jim." -- Bones
"We take misinformation seriously..." (Score:4, Insightful)
"We take misinformation seriously..." unless it leads to ad revenue.
Any and all currencies accepted. Thank you.
They probably meant... (Score:2)
...his career.
It was just
... that one of his pauses ... got so long ... ... that they ... ... ... thought ... ... ... he'd stopped.
The reports of my death have been greatly... (Score:2)
Erroneously reporting the death of a famous person in various forms of media has been going on a lot longer than Facebook has been around.
Bill Shatner should be pleased that people actually care whether or not he's alive - there are a lot of octogenarian TV & movie stars that when somebody hears their name reply with "I thought they were dead."
Need one of these for everyone (Score:2)
Not even a Star Trek first...James Doohan was reported dead online years before he really was.
Automation doesn't work (Score:2)
Ummm..... (Score:2)
What kind of ad? (Score:2)
So, what is someone selling with (faux) dead actors for sponsors? Longevity vitamins?
Abe Vigoda.. (Score:1)
Not dead (Score:2)
He's just pining for the fjords...
You won't believe who died!!! (Score:2)
[insert photo of popular celebrity here]
I think that's how this clickscam works.
"Oh, no, we weren't saying [celebrity] died, that's just an image from the story in which [celebrity] is mentioned. It's actually [celebrity]'s housemaid who died."