William Shatner Criticizes Facebook Hoax Ad Announcing His Death

"William Shatner is alive and well -- in fact, he turned 87 on Thursday, so the actor was not pleased when he saw an ad on Facebook sharing a story about his alleged death," writes the Hollywood Reporter . An anonymous reader quotes People:In late 2016 Mark Zuckerberg posted that " We take misinformation seriously ..." while adding that "we know people want accurate information. We've been working on this problem for a long time and we take this responsibility seriously." Ironically, that announcement appeared next to a similar fake ad announcing that Hugh Hefner was dead, though at the time Hefner was very much alive."We've made significant progress," Zuckerberg's post continued, "but there is more work to be done."