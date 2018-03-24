A New Era For Linux's Low-level Graphics (collabora.com) 36
Slashdot reader mfilion writes: Over the past couple of years, Linux's low-level graphics infrastructure has undergone a quiet revolution. Since experimental core support for the atomic modesetting framework landed a couple of years ago, the DRM subsystem in the kernel has seen roughly 300,000 lines of code changed and 300,000 new lines added, when the new AMD driver (~2.5m lines) is excluded. Lately Weston has undergone the same revolution, albeit on a much smaller scale. Here, Daniel Stone, Graphics Lead at Collabora, puts the spotlight on the latest enhancements to Linux's low-level graphics infrastructure, including Atomic modesetting, Weston 4.0, and buffer modifiers.
Re:Stuff it all in the Kernel. (Score:4, Insightful)
The kernel is there to interface with the hardware. The Direct Rendering Manager interfaces with the graphics hardware.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Oh boy (Score:5, Informative)
Re:Oh boy (Score:4, Funny)
Who the hell thought that was a good idea? Next up we have the New Accelerated Micro Binary Launcher Assembly.
Re: (Score:1)
Framerate-Accelerating General Graphics Operations Technology.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: DRM rename (Score:2)
The truth is, the 'Digital "Rights" Management' acronym is what needs to be replaced.
It's not my digital rights that it manages, nor yours.
Text mode (Score:4, Interesting)
How about letting me use the Direct Rendering Manager in X without disrupting my console text mode? Leave my text alone!
Kernel mode settings (Score:2)
Leave my text alone!
That would require kernel-mode settings.
But very likely you have still a user-mode-setting driver, because you're using Nvidia GPUs.
Stop using Nvidia hardware with their proprietary blob that doesn't play nicely with the rest of the usual Linux stack.
(In a gross over simplification, Nvidia basically recompile their Windows driver for Linux. So if they need something that work differently, or if Linux some things being done differently, well too bad for you. Too bad for you if you have a laptop that goes int
light (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Because just about everyone wants killer graphics instead of just good enough?