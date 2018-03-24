A New Era For Linux's Low-level Graphics (collabora.com) 10
Slashdot reader mfilion writes: Over the past couple of years, Linux's low-level graphics infrastructure has undergone a quiet revolution. Since experimental core support for the atomic modesetting framework landed a couple of years ago, the DRM subsystem in the kernel has seen roughly 300,000 lines of code changed and 300,000 new lines added, when the new AMD driver (~2.5m lines) is excluded. Lately Weston has undergone the same revolution, albeit on a much smaller scale. Here, Daniel Stone, Graphics Lead at Collabora, puts the spotlight on the latest enhancements to Linux's low-level graphics infrastructure, including Atomic modesetting, Weston 4.0, and buffer modifiers.
The kernel is there to interface with the hardware. The Direct Rendering Manager interfaces with the graphics hardware.
Who the hell thought that was a good idea? Next up we have the New Accelerated Micro Binary Launcher Assembly.
How about letting me use the Direct Rendering Manager in X without disrupting my console text mode? Leave my text alone!
