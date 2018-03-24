Tim Berners-Lee Urges Web Users: 'Care About Your Data' (marketwatch.com) 36
"As the web celebrated its 29th birthday last week, Berners-Lee expressed disappointment with how his invention has turned out," reports MarketWatch. "He criticized Facebook and other tech heavyweights last week, saying they have 'made it possible to weaponize the web at scale.'
"But on Monday, the British computer scientist essentially told Zuck to buck up. 'I would say to him: You can fix it,' Berners-Lee tweeted. 'It won't be easy, but if companies work with governments, activists, academics and web users, we can make sure platforms serve humanity.'"
Tim Berners-Lee writes: This is a serious moment for the web's future. But I want us to remain hopeful. The problems we see today are bugs in the system. Bugs can cause damage, but bugs are created by people, and can be fixed by people.... My message to all web users today is this: I may have invented the web, but you make it what it is. And it's up to all of us to build a web that reflects our hopes & fulfils our dreams more than it magnifies our fears & deepens our divisions... Get involved. Care about your data. It belongs to you.
If we each take a little of the time we spend using the web to fight for the web, I think we'll be ok. Tell companies and your government representatives that your data and the web matter.
Re: (Score:2)
Even when we had it, ISPs still had no-server clauses in their TOS.
Re: (Score:3)
"There is absolutely no reason an intelligent,
... would use those services. "
There are 2 billion people on the planet with an IQ below 85 and Facebook has 2 billion users.
Go figure.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly so. I am sorry I don't have any mod points at the moment, or I would mod you up.
Superficial, careless people notice the benefits of social media. Thoughtful, careful people are aware of the drawbacks and realise that they outweigh the benefits.
Greatly, I would say.
It's not that we don't care ... (Score:2)
... it's that it's way too late to do anything about it.
The Internet is infected with capitalism and there ain't one goddam fucking thing that can be done about it.
Re: (Score:2)
There is a swamp. Don't despair; just walk round it.
Re: (Score:2)
Facebook is not a bug it's a mistake. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Pretty much.
Zuck labored hard to wreck the web, and has profited immensely by doing it. To think that he will "fix" anything is ridiculous.
Re: (Score:2)
So long as facebook exists it's users are in danger.
Only those who choose to be users.
Lt. Col. Obvious? (Score:2)
Of course people need to care.
But they don't and they won't. Not so long as they get that Pavlovian response from a Like/RT/Share/Reply.
Hell, we have scores here on
./, too.
Re: (Score:2)
Hell, we have scores here on
./, too.
And if some of us cared about the downvotes, we would stop using
/. But it's more important to express opinions that deserve to be heard. Personal feelings don't matter so much.
DRM? (Score:2)
are we talking about the same Tim Berners Lee, the one that has corporate sponsors paying him to put DRM into HTML5? why would we listen to him at all?
It's part of a general problem (Score:2)
The public behaves like sheep and demands to be treated with respect...
by wolves.
No issue better illustrates this than gun control. Millions of voters who freak out at the idea of an armed public, taking responsibility for their own safety, etc. I'm not talking ARs in every closet; I'm talking Ms. Sophisticated Urbanite who wets herself at the idea of having a tiny
.38 in her purse so she can do more than claw out the eyes of a rapist. Or Mr. Soccer Mom Dad who'd never own a 9mm/.40/.45 he could carry in pu
it is up to the users (Score:2)