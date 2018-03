Tim Berners-Lee Urges Web Users: 'Care About Your Data'

"As the web celebrated its 29th birthday last week, Berners-Lee expressed disappointment with how his invention has turned out," reports MarketWatch . "He criticized Facebook and other tech heavyweights last week, saying they have 'made it possible to weaponize the web at scale .'"But on Monday, the British computer scientist essentially told Zuck to buck up. 'I would say to him: You can fix it,' Berners-Lee tweeted. 'It won't be easy, but if companies work with governments, activists, academics and web users, we can make sure platforms serve humanity.'"Tim Berners-Lee writes: