Elon Musk Slows Tesla Deliveries On 'Dangerous' Trucks (electrek.co) 68
An anonymous reader quotes Electrek: Tesla is always very busy in Norway, its biggest market per capita, but it has recently been difficult for the automaker to deliver its vehicles as its shipments keep being taken off the road for using transporters with "dangerous" trucks that do not conform to the rules. The California-based automaker generally ships its vehicles to Norway through the port of Drammen, but it is experiencing capacity issues so they are instead going through Gothenburg port and having to use more trucks to move the cars to its stores and service centers.
According to several media reports in Norway, over half a dozen of those trucks have been stopped by the authorities for a variety of safety reasons during inspections and one of the trucks that wasn't stopped ended up in an accident. Two Model S vehicles were crushed on the trailer involved in the accident. Tesla says that it is having difficulties finding competent transporters that comply to Norway's road requirements. On top of the safety issues, Tesla is also using transporters operating Euro 3 class trucks, which are more polluting.
Elon Musk tweeted in response to the article that "I have just asked our team to slow down deliveries.
"It is clear that we are exceeding the local logistics capacity due to batch build and delivery. Customer happiness & safety matter more than a few extra cars this quarter."
Here in Sweden the Swedish truckers had been out competed by low wage work force from east Europe. Maybe their trucks doesn't cut it in Norway.
If by "marketing" you mean "bullshitting", then, yes.
Re:Cutting corners (Score:5, Informative)
Add to the list of myths that just won't die [cleantechnica.com].
No, they had to sue the USAF to break ULA's monopoly [spacenews.com]. USAF was sued because they made endless delays in conducting their engineering analysis [spacenews.com], which SpaceX accused of being due to the fact that ULA offers an effective revolving-door policy for former USAF officials involved in approvals. SpaceX had already turned over all of the data [spacenews.com] that was supposed to qualify them to launch. And you want to talk about the fact that some people in congress have supported SpaceX... far more people in congress have continually and consistently lined up behind ULA, which carefully spreads its jobs around various congressional districts and spends large amounts on lobbying.
I'll never get why you people love crazy-expensive monopolies run by defense giants so much.
I'm more and more convinced that Rei is Elon Musk himself.
Too realistic to be just a sock puppet.
Re: Cutting corners (Score:3)
I'll never get why you people love crazy-expensive monopolies run by defense giants so much.
It's not so much that they love monopolies; its just that they love to hate Musk.
I'll never get why you people love crazy-expensive monopolies run by defense giants so much.
Because articles like this bring out the sock puppets. ULA? Ford? Who knows?
Re:Cutting corners (Score:5, Insightful)
Yeah, I mean, what cars has Tesla ever finished? Well, the Roadster, but apart from that. Well, the Model S, but apart from that. Well, the Model X, but apart from that. Well, the Model 3 is already the highest number of EV deliveries in the US for two months in a row, but because it's not up to full production yet, AHA! See, he never finishes anything!
;)
https://www.statista.com/stati... [statista.com]
Ramping up sharply too. On track to ship 360,000 vehicles in 2018 even if there were no further production improvements.
Re: Cutting corners (Score:2)
Tesla is way above other EVa on US market by mileage alone.
Re: Cutting corners (Score:2)
Thatâ(TM)s why their rockets have the worst relaiability in the history of rocketry.
Show your math.
And state which ULA company you work for.
:D
" That’s why their rockets have the worst relaiability in the history of rocketry. " How many rockets land on their ass-end when they're done? You're a fucking idiot.
No, brand new rockets don't take human passengers yet. I think you should go first though, just because you're such an unrealistic cunt nobody could miss you.
And every single launch ONE of his rockets has failed to land on its ass-end too, or taken out the landing platform on the way down.
Because it's a stupid idea. I'm sure your comic-book-reading 7-year-old internal mind is thinking "Wow, cool, just like in my picture books", but in reality NASA used to ditch because ditching is cheaper, safer, easier and you could re-use them from the ocean if you could be bothered to do so (hint: most of the cost is in the fuel they carry, and being as lightweight as possib
That's odd. He's on track to ship about 0.66% of the cars for next year. (120,000 compared to 17 million)).
Perhaps your production numbers are out of date?
https://www.statista.com/stati... [statista.com]
https://www.statista.com/stati... [statista.com]
Note your 17 mil is US and the Tesla number is worldwide. Given that china does around 30 mil, your
.66 number is down to .12/47 or about .25% And we still have not included the eu, india, africa, australia, ... I'd guess tesla is around .05% or less of worldwide priduction.
Ah fair point there.
On china, EV sales there are ramping up rapidly. Of course, it won't be teslas as they are too expensive for that market.
https://cleantechnica.com/2018... [cleantechnica.com]
Re: Cutting corners (Score:3)
And every single launch ONE of his rockets has failed to land on its ass-end too, or taken out the landing platform on the way down.
SpaceX has attempted 29 landings, and succeeded 26 times. In what world does that equal a failure to land on every launch? Do you even math, bro?
Re:Cutting corners (Score:5, Informative)
50/51 flown missions successful on the primary payload, 49/51 on all payloads, plus one ground failure, doesn't even remotely resemble "the worst relaiability in the history of rocketry". The average failure rate is 5,8% [wikipedia.org]. Not worst - average. And the reason that none are allowed to carry passengers, apart from the fact that qualification takes years, is that they don't have a manned capsule completed yet. What do you want them to do, launch people strapped to a chair on the side of a rocket like something out of Kerbal Space Program?
In somewhere around a billion miles, there has been one confirmed death (plus one "I think my son was using autopilot but I'm not going to let Tesla check the logs"). The normal rate of driving deaths is one per around 80 million miles. In the one death, the NTHSA investigated and found Tesla to not be at fault; the driver had ample time to react but did nothing (if I recall correctly, the semi was visible in his path for something like 7 seconds), and that Tesla's attempts to ensure that drivers paid attention were sufficient (that said, Tesla followed up with more driver pestering, and Model 3 has a driver-facing camera which is expected to be used for eye tracking).
I'll take that 1 death over the 12 it prevented.
The one in China was the one where I wrote:
The family refused to turn over the logs, so the only thing we have to go on is the father's insistence (he wasn't in the car) that his son must have been using Autopilot. Given that most "Autopilot did it!" claims so far have turned out to not involve Autopilot at all (sometimes humorously involving cars that don't even have Autopilot)....
Re: (Score:3)
Clearly a lone wolf [autocarbrands.com] amongst entrenched automakers.
Ford's seatbelt that released on impact, Toyota's pedal entrapment, Honda's airbags with accessory shrapnel, GM's randomly detachable rear suspension... with barely a closing mention on the Ford Pinto and GM's side saddle gasoline tanks.
A prominent vehicle manufacturer who places safety above product distribution... ready his stake, villagers.
Re: Cutting corners (Score:2)
The logs on ANY car should not belong to the owner of the ar. It's not an iPhone, its a 4000 pounds killing machine.
China and Florida eh? You're making my point for me..
The capsule has always been designed as man-rated.
On My Car??? (Score:2)
No Fucking Way,
Well,
we have to agree that that autopilot crash never should have happened.
A german or japanese car with "driver assistance" would have braked, without even activating "autopilot".
Driver assist, as in range detection, pedestrian detection, sign recognition, lane detection etc.is "always on".
You can not deliberately crash into the car or anything in front of you or deliberately run over a pedestrian.
Re: (Score:3)
Now back in reality:
SpaceX reliability is right on average for the space industry even if you take into account early experimental failures. If you only count payloads lost it's better than average. They are beaten only by ULA, and only because of one single failure to deliver a payload.
Telsa's Autopilot according to the NHSTA drops the highway accident rate of these vehicles by 40% making an autopilot driven Tesla currently the safest way to move on the highway. https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/i... [nhtsa.gov] (Figure 11
Falcon IS Reliable (Score:2)
That’s why their rockets have the worst relaiability in the history of rocketry.
Sorry but that is total BS. The Falcon 9 has had 51 launches of which only 2 failed giving it just over a 96% reliability. The Russian Soyuz series has had over 1700 launches with a 97.4% reliability. Hence, the Falcon 9 with far fewer launches has a reliability comparable to one of the most tried, tested and reliable launch vehicles there is (source [wikipedia.org]).
Re:Falcon IS (sort of) Reliable (Score:2)
The much-maligned Space Shuttle had a 98.5% record of success, and exactly the same number of fatal accidents as Soyuz. The Saturn 1B has a 100% record of success and no fatalities. So far, the Falcon is pretty good and in line with a lot of other launch vehicle records.
Re: Falcon IS (sort of) Reliable (Score:2)
The Saturn 1B has a 100% record of success and no fatalities
That's kinda meaningless. It flew 9 missions total. The Falcon 9 also had a 100% success rate at that point, with the exception of a "partial failure" on Flight #4 which prevented it from deploying a secondary payload (something which the Saturn 1B couldn't do at all). The first failure happened on mission 19.
The Falcon 9 has had 51 launches of which only 2 failed giving it just over a 96% reliability. The Russian Soyuz series has had over 1700 launches with a 97.4% reliability. Hence, the Falcon 9 with far fewer launches has a reliability comparable to one of the most tried, tested and reliable launch vehicles there is (source [wikipedia.org]).
Hmmm... based on a sample size of 51, what would you say is the 95% CI for Falcon 9 failure rate over 1700 launches? Back of the envelope suggests it could be as high as ~9%.
No, see, you don't understand Seeking Alpha logic. Tesla's cars are so terrible that just being in physical contact with one will make your truck crash! It's like a hex. Load a bunch of them on the back of your truck all at once, and you're just asking for disaster.
None of this is about Tesla or its products. Its about Norway having a shortage of competent delivery services.
We don't, really. It's either that Tesla is cheaping out hiring other EEA-area drivers - we have a lot of foreigners coming to Norway poorly prepared, but we can't block them due to EU regulations - or they're trying to do a massive end-of-quarter batch to please the stock market which exceeds the peak capacity. Norway is not unique, but you'd better be ready for a Montana-style winter. If you're sending truck drivers from southern California or its equal, there will be trouble...
"Slow Tesla Deliveries" (Score:2)