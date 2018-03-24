Ask Slashdot: Is There a Good Alternative to Facebook? (washingtonpost.com) 215
Long-time Slashdot reader Lauren Weinstein argues that fixing Facebook may be impossible because "Facebook's entire ecosystem is predicated on encouraging the manipulation of its users by third parties who posses the skills and financial resources to leverage Facebook's model. These are not aberrations at Facebook -- they are exactly how Facebook was designed to operate." Meanwhile one fund manager is already predicting that sooner or later every social media platform "is going to become MySpace," adding that "Nobody young uses Facebook," and that the backlash over Cambridge Analytica "quickens the demise."
But Slashdot reader silvergeek asks, "is there a safe, secure, and ethical alternative?" to which tepples suggests "the so-called IndieWeb stack using the h-entry microformat." He also suggests Diaspora, with an anonymous Diaspora user adding that "My family uses a server I put up to trade photos and posts... Ultimately more people need to start hosting family servers to help us get off the cloud craze... NethServer is a pretty decent CentOS based option."
Meanwhile Slashdot user Locke2005 shared a Washington Post profile of Mastodon, "a Twitter-like social network that has had a massive spike in sign-ups this week." Mastodon's code is open-source, meaning anybody can inspect its design. It's distributed, meaning that it doesn't run in some data center controlled by corporate executives but instead is run by its own users who set up independent servers. And its development costs are paid for by online donations, rather than through the marketing of users' personal information... Rooted in the idea that it doesn't benefit consumers to depend on centralized commercial platforms sucking up users' personal information, these entrepreneurs believe they can restore a bit of the magic from the Internet's earlier days -- back when everything was open and interoperable, not siloed and commercialized.
The article also interviews the founders of Blockstack, a blockchain-based marketplace for apps where all user data remains local and encrypted. "There's no company in the middle that's hosting all the data," they tell the Post. "We're going back to the world where it's like the old-school Microsoft Word -- where your interactions are yours, they're local and nobody's tracking them." On Medium, Mastodon founder Eugene Rochko also acknowledges Scuttlebutt and Hubzilla, ending his post with a message to all social media users: "To make an impact, we must act."
Lauren Weinstein believes Google has already created an alternative to Facebook's "sick ecosystem": Google Plus. "There are no ads on Google+. Nobody can buy their way into your feed or pay Google for priority. Google doesn't micromanage what you see. Google doesn't sell your personal information to any third parties..." And most importantly, "There's much less of an emphasis on hanging around with those high school nitwits whom you despised anyway, and much more a focus on meeting new persons from around the world for intelligent discussions... G+ posts more typically are about 'us' -- and tend to be far more interesting as a result." (Even Linus Torvalds is already reviewing gadgets there.)
Wired has also compiled their own list of alternatives to every Facebook service. But what are Slashdot's readers doing for their social media fix? Leave your own thoughts and suggestions in the comments.
Slashdot? Ahahhahahahahaaahah I crack me up.
A saying everyone should remember (Score:2)
"Every day we give the world little hostages to use against us."
Stop posting every little bit of minutiae of your life online & then be outraged when it is used against you later.
What I want to know is: why the fuck is Slashdot posting Google-shill articles submitted by the well known fascist Lauren "Down With Freedom" Weinstein?
#IDeletedFB5YrsAgoWhereWereUAllThatTime?
LIFE! (Score:4, Insightful)
Go OUTSIDE and give it a try. Did you know the sky is still blue?
Go OUTSIDE and give it a try. Did you know the sky is still blue?
And be sure to take pictures and post them. Sunrise/sunset pictures get the most likes, after dogs.
Sunshine is RADIATION! Are you crazy? Or just want to give everyone cancer?
My distant family, college friends and other people I like keeping up with aren't available by going outside. I can contact them individually, but I love being able to keep up with them, see what they're doing/sharing, and letting them do the same with me. I don't want to talk to these people every day, but I don't want our relationship to turn into just Christmas letters and an occasional phone call.

Your comment isn't helpful at all in a thread like this, asking for alternatives.
Your comment isn't helpful at all in a thread like this, asking for alternatives.
Subscribe to blogs through RSS, Atom, or WebSub (Score:2)
My distant family, college friends and other people I like keeping up with aren't available by going outside. I can contact them individually, but I love being able to keep up with them, see what they're doing/sharing, and letting them do the same with me.
Subscribe to the blogs written by "distant family, college friends and other people" using RSS, Atom, or the IndieWeb stack's WebSub. Encourage them to subscribe to yours.
Yes, I did this from about 2000 until 2010 or so. But in that time, a lot of people didn't write regularly, because they felt like short updates weren't worth a post. And a lot more just weren't interested in maintaining a website at all.
Facebook and Twitter are popular, in part, because it's easy to share short updates (or longer ones, if you want). That combined with the critical mass of users makes them useful in ways blogs/RSS feeds just can't.
OUTSIDE is so overrated. It's not blue outside in my sky right now.

:P
:P
Go OUTSIDE and give it a try.
Go where? Oooh there's an open air free concert in my city this afternoon. It was advertised on Facebook.
Wait you didn't think Facebook was used just to stare at posts from people you don't like did you?
Because the majority of you are snowflakes that can't handle the harsh realities of nature.
Meanwhile, I sit here, posting happily from my phone, while on a mountain and holding a freshly-mined California ruby in my hands.
FB's main staying power is the one stop shop... (Score:5, Interesting)
Facebook's main staying power is that two apps handle everything. Groups, messaging, calendaring, blogs, file downloads, movies, pictures, and many other items.
None of this was invented by them. Messaging could be done by XMPP, IRC, or many other ways. Groups could be handled by a web forum. Calendaring, similar. File downloads could be done by the usual means. Movies, pictures, etc, could be done by websites, even easy to use packages like WordPress. However, what FB does is bring all that together, where it is the standard as the "watering hole" everyone goes to.
There are other social networks, be it Diaspora or MeWe. However, people don't want to have a ton of social media apps; they just want one, and someone isn't on it, that person is persona non grata.
This isn't to say Facebook isn't original. Their zstd compression algorithm is a very top notch achievement, and almost is as good as lzma, with a fraction of the CPU usage. However, were it not for the fact that even businesses depend on it for communication, it can be superseded, just like Myspace was.
Kind of unclear, but I'd still give you the informative mod if I ever saw a mod point to give. Main item was the MeWe, which I'll research next.
However for now I'll expand on the Diaspora reference. You mentioned it, as did the OP. The basic idea was good, but it was indirectly killed by the bad economic model. So many people liked the idea when it appeared on Kickstarter that the project was way TOO successful. The over-funding caused them to try to rescale the project, and it basically died. I also think
However in terms of solutions, I think the pretty obvious solution is to change and limit the projects. When the funding is reached, STOP. Implement the first step under the first project plan and then consider the next steps.
Keep taking the money and announcing stretch goals, but focus on the original project goals first and don't work on the stretch goals until you have the original project completed. Corollary, if you don't have the strength and wisdom to see the project through in reasonable stages, don't bother to start it.
Facebook's main staying power is that two apps
Stop, you've fallen into the trap. Facebook's staying power has nothing to do with Facebook and everything to do with people. It's staying power is the result of the people you want to communicate with using it, be that friends, family, businesses, event organisers, etc.
No one gives a crap about the apps or its capabilities (kind of self evident that people used them for so long despite them being absolute turds from the very beginning).
"Google are not innocent in this either, their APIs intentionally hand over private info on a single click and hide what's going on. They intentionally downplay "full network access' as if its nothing. They intentionally pop up misleading "Cancel / Agree" dialogs as if to use a service you have to agree to the loss of privacy."
This attitude seems to be endemic throughout the whole industry now. Just bought some HP workstations that I'm going to throw linux on (Slick small devices with dual screen support)
The FB app can't slurp your data if it's not installed on your phone. Or so I've heard...
Regulate Facebook (Score:4, Insightful)
I think we're beyond critical mass. Facebook is where everyone goes online to find everyone else, at least in north America and western Europe. People wanna go where their friends, family, and acquaintances are. How are we gonna convince everyone to migrate to the same service at the same time? Advertise it on Facebook?
I say it would be more practical to regulate Facebook. We could start by making their data gathering, usage, and redistribution practices transparent in ways that are meaningful to users (i.e. so as to achieve true informed consent). Then we could look at ways to hold Facebook and its clients accountable for misuses, abuses, and incompetence.
Regulate Facebook in the same way that we've decided it's a good idea to regulate government: Transparency and democratic oversight. It sounds boring and not very techie but you know, it's not really a technological problem, it's a political one.
I think we're beyond critical mass. Facebook is where everyone goes online to find everyone else, at least in north America and western Europe. People wanna go where their friends, family, and acquaintances are.
Nah, There are limits to what people will put up with. It appears that you have decided there is no limit to the shit Facebook is going to serve you - this indicates how much shit you will get from them.
As for me, I only had an account there because I had to for two projects I am heading. The one ends this summer, and as for the other, I'm delegating that to another person. I guess My family and friends can call me or meet me if they want to see me because as soon as I can - I'm out of there. And won't
Re: (Score:2)
Facebook isn't ubiquitous. I know plenty of smart, successful people that don't use it.
Tries to look modest...
People have been saying that about it for a while now.... how "soon" is "soon" supposed to be?
I think we're long past the point where we can take any prediction that facebook will end soon seriously, not because it won't but because any appearance of being right after having been apparently wrong for as long as we've been hearing this can be attributed to well within the parameters for random chance. Even a broken clock is right twice a day, after all.
Re: (Score:3)
So what if lots of smart, successful people don't use FB. Two *billion* people do. When nearly a third of the Earth's population are using a service, then *of course* there's a public interest in making sure that service is reasonably safe through regulation. We can't just wait for it to die on the vine, assuming it ever will...too much harm will happen in the meantime.
Re: (Score:2)
No, it doesn't have critical mass, as the generation below us isn't even using it. It's embarrassing to be on FB if your mum and dad use it, and all.
Nonsense. The only people still on Facebook in my European family are all 50+. Everything younger moved to Instagram, Snapchat or simply gave up on the idea.
What I do see is that many "official" entities tend to lag behind. Governments and local shops have embraced Facebook now that everybody else has moved on to other places. They're catching on though. They will close this lag gap eventually.
For someone on a tech site, you seem remarkably ignorant of the basics of how FB works. Ghost profiles are a thing so, no, staying off FB does not prevent them from doing things you don't like that directly involve you and your data. And obviously, with nearly 30% of everyone in the world using FB, just waiting for FB to be out-competed is not going to prevent a ton of public harms happening in the meantime, and assuming that a startup can compete if the government would simply clear out of the way is wilfu
That was funny (Score:2, Insightful)
Does anyone actually believe that?
Well it's certainly popular for the nutters to claim it near constantly. Yet if it were actually true, someone would of leaked that nugget by now.
The people you disparage as "nutters" keep getting proven right time and time again.
My general impression is this: if you can think of some data-related practice that's creepy, villainous, censorious, and/or collaborationist - then Google, FB, and the rest of Surveillance Valley are almost certainly doing it.
Goog and FB don't sell PII. (Score:3)
Here's how it's been explained to me: Google and Facebook generally do not make a habit of selling members' personally identifying information (PII) to third parties. Instead, they safeguard members' PII and offer services, such as Google's AdWords and DoubleClick, that use members' PII and click stream as an input.
As for the Cambridge Analytica/SCL incident [vox.com]: Facebook sold nothing. Cambridge Analytica collected Facebook members' PII through Facebook's API and then disclosed (i.e. sold) the PII in violation
Re: (Score:2)
Monetize vs sell: a distinction without a difference here.
Does anyone actually believe that?
Yes, I do. Your information to Google is the equivalent of the CocaCola recipe. It is the money maker, a closely guarded secret that gives Google power. Google sells access to *you* and they do so via many various means, provide data via APIs, advertising platforms, etc. Google sell your eyeballs but keep your personal information their closely guarded secret from which they gain quite a huge competitive advantage.
Re: (Score:2)
You're not thinking it through. If we were paying the google to protect our privacy, then the google would have an actual incentive to do it, but the money is coming from corporate cancers that want to have it all. The only concern of the corporate cancers is creating the image that our privacy is being protected.
There are some alternative financial models that would give the google an actual vested interest in protecting our information. However now the google has a vested interest in NOT changing economic
Humhub (Score:2)
I haven't found one (Score:4, Interesting)
Facebook has me trapped because of the network effect. I do standup comedy as a hobby and all the shows and calls for spots are announced on Facebook. I also do some sketch and improv, and yep... all the auditions and shows are announced on Facebook.
My music teacher has a Facebook group for announcements for all her students. I need to be on Facebook to get those.
And until a critical mass of people finds something else, Facebook will continue to have its stranglehold in situations like this.
You have a point, that people who are acting as speaker-sender thereby obligate the listener-receiver to tune in to whatever medium the message is being sent on. But that does not mean that FB or anyone else has a stranglehold on anything. It only appears that way because people capitulate to using that service. It was only a few years ago that FB did not exist and people had no problem communicating. Don't drink the Kool Aid.

Here's a simple suggestion: call or write or email to your teacher and the comedy
Here's a simple suggestion: call or write or email to your teacher and the comedy
Facebook?? (Score:2)
The only winning move is not to play. (Score:3)
I've always been able to sign up for facebook (since it existed anyway) - but I still haven't seen a reason to.
It was old to me when it was new - chat interfaces, friendly reminders that always tend to linger on advertisers and lingering invitations to third party fees/services. I couldn't see any difference between it and basically every thing it was imitating, And always, always demanding you provide it a method of hooking into you with what I saw as shallow database references.
It's not a matter of privacy or security paranoia - I just had no desire to play that game since I saw those same games played in the BBS era, and the early national networks. They're all the same kind of scummy, and for my tastes, I found I was better catered to as the 'odd man out' in groups than as another contestant in the facebook game.
From every video I've seen and friend-on-a-phone using time on the service I've ever seen, I've never seen a hint of anything more to it. Any examples of content on Facebook that anyone has ever seen that are actually more than promotional contest giveaways, and chat/email/scheduling analogues?
Life is about focus - Facebook always seemed the wrong thing to focus on, after seeing every other social network. I was always looking for a 'need' that justified it, just never found any - and I enjoyed every second I did not use with it.
Oddly enough, I did see the movie - and I didn't really seen to miss any reference.
Ryan Fenton
I just don't understand your post: I've never used any content on FB that *was* "promotional contest giveaways, and chat/email/scheduling analogues". The only thing I use it for, is keeping in touch with people. Hearing what they're up to. It's an easy way to stay in touch with friends and family scattered round the world.
Re: (Score:2)
I've always been able to sign up for facebook (since it existed anyway) - but I still haven't seen a reason to.
The only losing move is not to play. There's nothing forcing you to use Facebook once you signed up, but by ignoring Facebook you ignore the huge network of information that is only available on Facebook.
Up above someone suggested we go outside instead. I thought this was a great idea, and according to Facebook there's an open air concert near me this afternoon. See my point?
By not playing you're also denying yourself opportunities that exist solely by playing. I know people who found rental apartments that
The internet (Score:2)
Web sites and web pages.
Create your own forum, blog and web page.
Anything to get back to a diversity of sites that no one social media company can censor.
Enjoy the freedom of speech over the internet. Not just what one brand allows on their network.
Who finances every user running his own site? (Score:2)
Try forums on topics on interest.
Web sites and web pages.
Create your own forum, blog and web page.
Who pays in both money and time to host, maintain, and secure these?
The users data sold in bulk via social media and ads.
Paying for their own services as they want.
Re: (Score:2)
That would work perfectly if I only wanted to have my friends on that blog/forum.
But my friends have friends, too. People I have no contact with. So my friends now need to set up their own forum/blog to have their friends in a group? Now the have to double and tripple post things of interest into my blog, their blog and other blogs to reach all their "circles" of friends?
As soon as you start this, you can simply start writing a facebook clone.
I suggest people who have no FB account simply stop posting in th
Every successful commercial social network (Score:3, Insightful)
will turn into Facebook eventually. Only non-profit, decentralized social networks will prioritize privacy and security. However these will be likely gain market share on par with linux desktop.
Fixing Facebook is easy, but hard (Score:2)
Fixing Facebook is very easy. All it takes is some regulation. Problem solved
Fixing Facebook is too hard as long as the GOP is in power. US politics is a complete mess, and the republican swamp dwellers in Washington would not lift a pinky finger to make a move against their biggest lobbyists, and more importantly - the main vehicle of social network idiocracy and a key mechanism they kan use in meddling with elections.
Facebook fixing itself, and Suckerberg's "apologies" suggesting they are going to do anyt
Google Plus? (Score:2)
You mean Google hasn't killed Google Plus yet? And it's free?
If something's free then you're the product.
Alternative: stop that social craze (Score:2)
Do you want to talk to your friends? Use email or simply call them.
And if you are old-fashioned as I am, go meet them!
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately I live in Europe.
And my FB friends live all over the world.
So, we need FB to organize to meet in the old fashioned way.
And now get of my lawn
...
If you don't grasp that there are legitimated usages for FB, then you are a moron.
It exists since many years: it is called real life (Score:2)
What has that to do with FB?
Blame not the tool but the wielder (Score:2)
Facebook is not inherently bad, anymore than a gun is inherently bad. It is the way in which people choose to implement it that is at fault. Any 'thing' can be used as a force for good or a tool to oppress. Look at what we did with the split atom. It is a great source of energy or a massive engine of destruction. TV is the same way, it COULD be perhaps the greatest vehicle of knowledge and enlightenment, and yet it is a source for corporate enrichment. Mankind doesn't have such a good history of not abusing
Nothing (Score:3)
Literally. By that I don't mean Facebook is indispensable. I mean we should replace it with nothing. If we can't manage that, perhaps about 20 million independent things with an average of 100 users each that can't be mined as one entity would suffice.
We've had Facebook for less than a thousandth of human history. Obviously we can live without it. It's a very brief, failed experiment. Sure, a couple of billion people have had it. More than that have had the common cold but there's no reason to keep that either.
We've had Facebook for less than a thousandth of human history. Obviously we can live without it. It's a very brief, failed experiment.
Did you forget to take your anti-depressants this morning?
Slashdot (Score:2)
Yeah - im old
Reddt for news feed (Score:2)
I avoid Reddit until recently, i saw it as being mostly troll driven with a few interesting posts, but i find it pretty much the opposite.
They is pretty good news coverage and minimal trolling that i have seen.
Its pretty usless for posting anything except links to news stories as you need a plugin to be able to see pictures inline, so it has a nostaligc feel to it. News feed from 10 years ago...
No. Here's why: (Score:3)
I've held this opinion ever since social networks became a thing, and Facebook is no different:
The problem a social network solves is basically a protocol problem. Facebook by and large is nothing other than the world latest replacement for Usenet, Mailinglists and IRC. If email weren't so shitty, Facebook wouldn't stand a chance.
Diaspora is some awkward attempt at solving the problem, but it thought Facebook was a website, so it started copying a website. But FB isn't a website, it's a social network. It just uses the web as it's universal platform.
What we need to do is design a portocol/service, then build low level tools to handle it and *then* the UIs. Diaspora is a hack by the web camp. It's the WordPress of solutions. A badly designed stopgap, that sort of kinda works but could be done better.
We should get to it and replace email along the way while we're at it. That thing is from the steam age of computing and it shows at all corners.
My 2 eurocents.
We should get to it and replace email along the way while we're at it. That thing is from the steam age of computing and it shows at all corners.
If it's based on JSON, it's not going to be better.
IETF should write a facebook RFC (Score:2)
Facebook has got where it is because of 2 main reasons: (a) it has achieved a 'critical mass' ie: if you want to do this sort of thing with friends the most likely place where you will find them is facebook; (b) facebook does not facilitate connecting to people on different social networks - which means people must choose which social network to use and because of (a) the best choice is facebook, this is the 'network effect' - the most interconnected wins.
The way of breaking this is a facebook RFC that desc
Distributed (Score:2)
Having large and powerful entities like facebook is clearly a bad thing, they have far too much influence and control... A distributed system is obviously a much better idea where users or groups of users host and control their own content...
However, what about the security implications of random people suddenly running their own servers? that's gonna end up as a mess...
Sure! (Score:2)
Don't pick solutions, solve problems (Score:2)
You jumped into a classic IT trap of trying to replace a platform without ever defining your requirements. To that the only answer is to replace Facebook with Emacs, since VI isn't up to the task.
More seriously though, what do *you* get out of Facebook?
Do you use it to just post pictures? There's platforms that do that. e.g. Flickr
Do you use it to share short rants? There's platforms that do that. e.g. Twitter
Do you use it for personalised messaging? There's platforms that do that.
Do you use it for finding
Advertising, marketing and capitalism (Score:3)
For those of us living in the privileged western societies, we can of course replace Facebook with something else. But that something else is just going to end up in the same place, because the content provided by these services is financed by marketing money and it's crucial to keep that going - because of quarterly economic reports and the stock market - it's a vicious circle we've created and now have to keep feeding.
In other parts of the world, Facebook is synonymous with Internet access. They don't use computers - Internet is mobile - and Facebook offers free access to that mobile network - if you sign up with them and use their apps, of course.
It's the worst kind of digital colonialism you can think of.
Nothing has changed in the world - the Internet didn't make information free. We in the west are still slaves of the system - and we're still exploiting the developing world.
The only sensible move is not to play. The only way to fix it is to change the system. But we're not going to do that. We love our toys.
USENET was pretty good (Score:2)
Honestly apart from keeping track of friends who live far away (some of whom are now leaving Facebook), most of what I use Facebook for is messages in groups....
It would be great if everyone as a whole could be brought back to some USENET like system, the thing that is important though Is moderation...
Someone just needs to make a distributed moderation service / protocol. Let people run their own, let people subscribe to others.
I would happily pay for a service that let me filter Usenet into something usable.
Moderation by someone else is censorship, it may start well meaning by filtering out blatant trolls but eventually it will degenerate into filtering to serve the agenda of whoever is doing the filtering.
Re: USENET was pretty good (Score:2)
USENET could function as a back-end to something more user-friendly that incorporates media-elements, etc.
The biggest problem I see is that USENET doesn't allow random people to create new groups. Even if your USENET admin does allow you to do so, there's no guarantee that your new group propagates.
This can be solved, of course, but I'm pretty sure that once people start tinkering at that level they'll end up with something that can no-longer be called USENET.
Usenet won't work unless the people posting to it can be held accountable for what they post - otherwise it's spam, flames, and shitposts. At the moment, most of the posts made to talk.bizarre are coming from some dating site that promises to help their users connect with "cougars". On top of that, it's ridiculously easy to crosspost to inappropriate newsgroups, and once that starts it's very hard to stop.
Re: You have to make USENET work again (Score:2)
A modest killfile will rid you of most USENET spam.
The user-interfaces built on top of USENET could also choose to plugin to some kind of SPAM filtering API.
It's not rocket science. The big issue is that choosing and employing these filters should be your choice, not the platform's.
The solution to this is quite simple : remove anonymity.
And how would you do that? Require that all usenet servers must document their users' details and not permit anyone to post unless they can supply those details? Who checks the details to make sure that Mr I. P. Frehley actually DOES live at 1060 West Addison St.? Would there be an American Usenet Identity Service that liases with the Russian, Chinese, English, Icelandic, African, New Zealand, Australian and Duchy of Grand Fenwick Usenet Identity services?

Usenet was a good idea when it was made up of less t
Usenet was a good idea when it was made up of less t
Re: (Score:2)
Th
A good project would be to place a new GUI over a few of the more censorship resistant networks.
Bring Usenet, IRC, P2P, web cam, microphone support, crypto chat together as one GUI "app".
Each network supporting a wide range of different was of connecting with people. Person to person and for global communications.
No social media censorship and big brand politics.
Make the internet great again.
Right. As a non-Facebook user, I want to know what does Facebook do that email cannot? Pragmatic things, I don't care about games.
Good luck sending a video over email (Score:2)
Good luck sending a video over email. Both the sender's message submission agent and the receiver's mailbox have to support the attachment size, and I don't see that as likely for all common combinations of sender and recipient.
Support sites that support freedom of speech.
A video clip that would have got supported on social media can find a lot of really great other sites.
MAFIAA; Community Guidelines (Score:2)
Put the video up on youtube, vimeo, or one of the other similar sites, and email just a link to it?
That would not work for all videos. Even if you mark a video as private, these services still perform fingerprint-based preemptive censorship at the behest of the Music And Film Industry Associations. Besides, the list of things that YouTube's guidelines ban has become longer over the years.
Re: (Score:2)
Timeline
... ... well, groups. ...
Grouping people into
Photo albums
Probably thousands of things which are either complicated or not possible with email.
Why not make a fake account and test it, instead of giving stupid advice and asking "stupid" questions?
Timeline is your inbox.
Grouping people into groups is making client-side in your MUA or setting up mailing lists.
Photo albums is a home web server if you happen to live in an area whose ISP makes it practical.
Why not make a fake account and test it
I've read horror stories on the web of people being locked out of their Facebook account for refusal or inability to link an SMS number to an account.
I've read horror stories on the web of people being locked out of their Facebook account for refusal or inability to link an SMS number to an account.
Und why would you believe them?
The inbox can not be a timeline, as it only shows subject and sender
... nothing of the contents of the mails.
And it only contains mails that are addressed to me or to groups I'm a member off. A timeline in FB and its clones is something completely different.
SFW Pornhub or MediaGoblin (Score:2)
Polygon reports that Pornhub is considering expanding its safe-for-work section [polygon.com] for videos with grown-up themes that aren't erotic, such as demonstrations of firearm operation or maintenance.
That said, you could get a VPS and install GNU MediaGoblin as an alternative to YouTube. One drawback is MediaGoblin's lack of compatibility with iPhone and iPad clients, as to my knowledge, iOS supports no royalty-free video codecs. Even once AV1 is final, I don't see it coming to older devices.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree, can someone mod this one up as "Informative" since I lack mod points.
Anyway - overall there's no thing as "too big to fail" on the internet. One major mistake and people leave a service like outrunning an avalanche.
Either you have a specialized service that has the edge or you have a general service that just works because "everyone" uses it until something sour happens.
Let me rephrase it to reduce the chance of sarcastic pedantry:
What is a good alternative to each point of functionality that Facebook provides without the use of Facebook?
Is a VPS "personal server" or "cloud"? (Score:2)
Different writers use the terms "personal server" and especially "cloud" [gnu.org] to refer to different things. Would you consider leasing a virtual private server (VPS) from a VPS provider as "personal server" or "cloud"?
For use of a home server to be practical, both a home ISP's acceptable use policy and its technical architecture have to allow it. An AUP that bans home servers is unacceptable, and inbound connections require a dedicated (even if dynamic) IP address as opposed to a carrier-grade network address tr
Re: (Score:2)
What about other countries?
In Myanmar, _ALL_ commercial ISPs provide only natted address space, no ipv6, no routable ips not even dynamic ones. You have to buy a business line, which they won't provision to a residential customer so you'd also have to register a business, and then have to buy routable addresses on top of the base cost for the line (otherwise you are natted by default). The cost ends up being ridiculous. The reason for this is a simple lack of ipv4, it isn't possibly to provide c
Re: (Score:2)
I won't lose sleep over the fact I'll never get the chance to fuck up on that scale, no.
The twitter monologues (Score:2)
In fact, the first dozen or so twitter users [slashdot.org] all came from Slashdot.
Self-hosting is still a thing, right?
CGNAT, 443 block, AUP, domain, server, secure (Score:2)
Self-hosting doesn't work if your home ISP issues you a private IP address in 100.64.0.0/10, reserved by RFC 6598 for carrier-grade network address translation [wikipedia.org] in countries with an underallocation of IPv4 addresses.
Even if you do have a publicly routable IP address, self-hosting doesn't work if your home ISP blocks incoming port 80 or 443.
Even if you do have a publicly routable IP address that accepts incoming connections, self-hosting is dangerous if your home ISP's acceptable use policy bans self-hosting.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
For those who are lucky enough to live somewhere they can use an isp that provides a service suitable for self hosting, yes.
Way too many caveats.
Jeez, I really don't understand comments like this. It's perfectly obvious what people use FB for. Literally billions of people use it to share and receive updates from friends and family without having to initiate a direct interchange with a specific subset of people from among their contacts. It's a simple and effective way to keep up to date with contacts around the world, and email just doesn't work in the same way, otherwise those billions of people would use email instead. You may not see the need for
Re: (Score:2)
The usenet model, just like the email and web models, are both distributed and financed by the participants...
You don't pay directly for usenet or email, but your isp probably provides those services as part of the subscription cost, and there are a variety of third party services also available under various different models. There's nothing stopping you from creating your own server either.