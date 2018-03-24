Ask Slashdot: Is There a Good Alternative to Facebook? (washingtonpost.com) 60
Long-time Slashdot reader Lauren Weinstein argues that fixing Facebook may be impossible because "Facebook's entire ecosystem is predicated on encouraging the manipulation of its users by third parties who posses the skills and financial resources to leverage Facebook's model. These are not aberrations at Facebook -- they are exactly how Facebook was designed to operate." Meanwhile one fund manager is already predicting that sooner or later every social media platform "is going to become MySpace," adding that "Nobody young uses Facebook," and that the backlash over Cambridge Analytica "quickens the demise."
But Slashdot reader silvergeek asks, "is there a safe, secure, and ethical alternative?" to which tepples suggests "the so-called IndieWeb stack using the h-entry microformat." He also suggests Diaspora, with an anonymous Diaspora user adding that "My family uses a server I put up to trade photos and posts... Ultimately more people need to start hosting family servers to help us get off the cloud craze... NethServer is a pretty decent CentOS based option."
Meanwhile Slashdot user Locke2005 shared a Washington Post profile of Mastodon, "a Twitter-like social network that has had a massive spike in sign-ups this week." Mastodon's code is open-source, meaning anybody can inspect its design. It's distributed, meaning that it doesn't run in some data center controlled by corporate executives but instead is run by its own users who set up independent servers. And its development costs are paid for by online donations, rather than through the marketing of users' personal information... Rooted in the idea that it doesn't benefit consumers to depend on centralized commercial platforms sucking up users' personal information, these entrepreneurs believe they can restore a bit of the magic from the Internet's earlier days -- back when everything was open and interoperable, not siloed and commercialized.
The article also interviews the founders of Blockstack, a blockchain-based marketplace for apps where all user data remains local and encrypted. "There's no company in the middle that's hosting all the data," they tell the Post. "We're going back to the world where it's like the old-school Microsoft Word -- where your interactions are yours, they're local and nobody's tracking them." On Medium, Mastodon founder Eugene Rochko also acknowledges Scuttlebutt and Hubzilla, ending his post with a message to all social media users: "To make an impact, we must act."
Lauren Weinstein believes Google has already created an alternative to Facebook's "sick ecosystem": Google Plus. "There are no ads on Google+. Nobody can buy their way into your feed or pay Google for priority. Google doesn't micromanage what you see. Google doesn't sell your personal information to any third parties..." And most importantly, "There's much less of an emphasis on hanging around with those high school nitwits whom you despised anyway, and much more a focus on meeting new persons from around the world for intelligent discussions... G+ posts more typically are about 'us' -- and tend to be far more interesting as a result." (Even Linus Torvalds is already reviewing gadgets there.)
Wired has also compiled their own list of alternatives to every Facebook service. But what are Slashdot's readers doing for their social media fix? Leave your own thoughts and suggestions in the comments.
Is there a good alternative to Facebook?
USENET was pretty good (Score:2)
Honestly apart from keeping track of friends who live far away (some of whom are now leaving Facebook), most of what I use Facebook for is messages in groups....
It would be great if everyone as a whole could be brought back to some USENET like system, the thing that is important though Is moderation...
Re: (Score:2)
Someone just needs to make a distributed moderation service / protocol. Let people run their own, let people subscribe to others.
I would happily pay for a service that let me filter Usenet into something usable.
Re: (Score:2)
Usenet won't work unless the people posting to it can be held accountable for what they post - otherwise it's spam, flames, and shitposts. At the moment, most of the posts made to talk.bizarre are coming from some dating site that promises to help their users connect with "cougars". On top of that, it's ridiculously easy to crosspost to inappropriate newsgroups, and once that starts it's very hard to stop.
Slashdot (Score:2)
Slashdot? Ahahhahahahahaaahah I crack me up.
A saying everyone should remember (Score:2)
"Every day we give the world little hostages to use against us."
Stop posting every little bit of minutiae of your life online & then be outraged when it is used against you later.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, look at me, I'm a sensitive male! - Posted by SensitiveMale
LIFE! (Score:2, Insightful)
Go OUTSIDE and give it a try. Did you know the sky is still blue?
Re: (Score:2)
Go OUTSIDE and give it a try. Did you know the sky is still blue?
And be sure to take pictures and post them. Sunrise/sunset pictures get the most likes, after dogs.
Re: (Score:2)
My distant family, college friends and other people I like keeping up with aren't available by going outside. I can contact them individually, but I love being able to keep up with them, see what they're doing/sharing, and letting them do the same with me. I don't want to talk to these people every day, but I don't want our relationship to turn into just Christmas letters and an occasional phone call.
Your comment isn't helpful at all in a thread like this, asking for alternatives.
SFW Pornhub or MediaGoblin (Score:2)
Polygon reports that Pornhub is considering expanding its safe-for-work section [polygon.com] for videos with grown-up themes that aren't erotic, such as demonstrations of firearm operation or maintenance.
That said, you could get a VPS and install GNU MediaGoblin as an alternative to YouTube. One drawback is MediaGoblin's lack of compatibility with iPhone and iPad clients, as to my knowledge, iOS supports no royalty-free video codecs. Even once AV1 is final, I don't see it coming to older devices.
FB's main staying power is the one stop shop... (Score:2)
Facebook's main staying power is that two apps handle everything. Groups, messaging, calendaring, blogs, file downloads, movies, pictures, and many other items.
None of this was invented by them. Messaging could be done by XMPP, IRC, or many other ways. Groups could be handled by a web forum. Calendaring, similar. File downloads could be done by the usual means. Movies, pictures, etc, could be done by websites, even easy to use packages like WordPress. However, what FB does is bring all that together,
Re: (Score:1)
Apps? Seriously? Facebook runs a website. I would never allow binaries produced by Facebook to run on any of my equipment. I don't even allow Facebook logins on any of my main browsers.
Things like Facebook apps are immediately wiped on new Android devices as a first step in prepping them for use.
Re: (Score:2)
Kind of unclear, but I'd still give you the informative mod if I ever saw a mod point to give. Main item was the MeWe, which I'll research next.
However for now I'll expand on the Diaspora reference. You mentioned it, as did the OP. The basic idea was good, but it was indirectly killed by the bad economic model. So many people liked the idea when it appeared on Kickstarter that the project was way TOO successful. The over-funding caused them to try to rescale the project, and it basically died. I also think
Re: (Score:1)
Regulate Facebook (Score:2)
I think we're beyond critical mass. Facebook is where everyone goes online to find everyone else, at least in north America and western Europe. People wanna go where their friends, family, and acquaintances are. How are we gonna convince everyone to migrate to the same service at the same time? Advertise it on Facebook?
I say it would be more practical to regulate Facebook. We could start by making their data gathering, usage, and redistribution practices transparent in ways that are meaningful to users (i.e
Re: (Score:2)
I think we're beyond critical mass. Facebook is where everyone goes online to find everyone else, at least in north America and western Europe. People wanna go where their friends, family, and acquaintances are.
Nah, There are limits to what people will put up with. It appears that you have decided there is no limit to the shit Facebook is going to serve you - this indicates how much shit you will get from them.
As for me, I only had an account there because I had to for two projects I am heading. The one ends this summer, and as for the other, I'm delegating that to another person. I guess My family and friends can call me or meet me if they want to see me because as soon as I can - I'm out of there. And won't
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Right. As a non-Facebook user, I want to know what does Facebook do that email cannot? Pragmatic things, I don't care about games.
Good luck sending a video over email (Score:2)
Good luck sending a video over email. Both the sender's message submission agent and the receiver's mailbox have to support the attachment size, and I don't see that as likely for all common combinations of sender and recipient.
That was funny (Score:2)
Does anyone actually believe that?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Well it's certainly popular for the nutters to claim it near constantly. Yet if it were actually true, someone would of leaked that nugget by now.
Humhub (Score:1)
I haven't found one (Score:3)
Facebook has me trapped because of the network effect. I do standup comedy as a hobby and all the shows and calls for spots are announced on Facebook. I also do some sketch and improv, and yep... all the auditions and shows are announced on Facebook.
My music teacher has a Facebook group for announcements for all her students. I need to be on Facebook to get those.
And until a critical mass of people finds something else, Facebook will continue to have its stranglehold in situations like this.
Facebook?? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Let me rephrase it to reduce the chance of sarcastic pedantry:
What is a good alternative to each point of functionality that Facebook provides without the use of Facebook?
Not Really (Score:1)