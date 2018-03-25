Steve Jobs Tried To Warn Mark Zuckerberg About Privacy In 2010 (qz.com) 55
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Quartz: Zuckerberg should have heeded what he heard from the late Steve Jobs eight years ago. Then, when the social network had a measly half-billion users, Jobs spoke at The Wall Street Journal's AllThingsD conference, where Zuckerberg was in the audience, waiting to be interviewed himself, and described what privacy meant. Journalist Walt Mossberg asked Jobs his thoughts on recent privacy issues around Facebook (which at the time was revamping its privacy controls after criticism it was forcing people to share data) and Google (which was literally recording private wifi information), and whether Silicon Valley looks at privacy differently than the rest of the world.
"Silicon Valley is not monolithic," Jobs responded, "We've always had a very different view of privacy than some of our colleagues in the Valley." Apple, for instance, does not leave it up to developers to decide whether to be dutiful about warning users that their apps are tracking their location data, instead forcing pop-ups on users to alert them that an app is tracking them, and to turn off that ability if they don't want. "We do a lot of things like that, to ensure that people know what these apps are doing," he added. It's a stance his successor, Tim Cook, still holds. Mossberg then asked Jobs if that applied to Apple's own apps in the cloud. Here's what Jobs said: "Privacy means people know what they're signing up for, in plain English, and repeatedly. I'm an optimist; I believe people are smart, and some people want to share more data than other people do. Ask them. Ask them every time. Make them tell you to stop asking them if they get tired of your asking them. Let them know precisely what you're going to do with their data." If the company had been more forthright about how developers could take data shared with them by Facebook users and sold to third parties, it may not have been in the mess it's in today. Additionally, TechCrunch reports that Zuckerberg was warned about app permissions in 2011 by European privacy campaigner and lawyer Max Schrems. "In August 2011, Schrems filed a complaint with the Irish Data Protection Commission exactly flagging the app permissions data sinkhole (Ireland being the focal point for the complaint because that's where Facebook's European HQ is based)."
"[T]his means that not the data subject but 'friends' of the data subject are consenting to the use of personal data," wrote Schrems in the 2011 complaint, fleshing out consent concerns with Facebook's friends' data API. "Since an average facebook user has 130 friends, it is very likely that only one of the user's friends is installing some kind of spam or phishing application and is consenting to the use of all data of the data subject. There are many applications that do not need to access the users' friends personal data (e.g. games, quizzes, apps that only post things on the user's page) but Facebook Ireland does not offer a more limited level of access than 'all the basic information of all friends.'" [...] "The data subject is not given an unambiguous consent to the processing of personal data by applications (no opt-in). Even if a data subject is aware of this entire process, the data subject cannot foresee which application of which developer will be using which personal data in the future. Any form of consent can therefore never be specific," he added. It took Facebook from September 2012 until May 2014 and May 2015 to implement changes and tighten app permissions.
One of the visionaries of our time. Spot on about privacy in this case.
He was taken from us too soon. While Tim Cook has followed in Jobs' footprints, he is no Jobs. Had Jobs been here today, I'm sure we would hear some scathing rebukes of Facebook, Google, et al. both in terms of the data they steal from users, and the data they cozily provide to government agencies.
Thank you, Steve, for all you did. At least there is a legacy for others to try and follow. Rest in peace.
> Remember how the app store originally forced you to program using Xcode only?
I don't see how this has anything to do with user's privacy.
Compare Apple's App Store to the unregulated Konfabulator/Yahoo! Widgets system that went ka-put. Apple's tying apps to a registered system compared to the no-rules distribution on the web.
When nobody was checking widgets, there were all sorts of Trojan Horse schemes all over the place. Privacy was completely lost there... that's why Apple requires you show them source code in a format they understand.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Jobs was an innovator; Cook is a maintainer.
Apple has yet to announce a new product under the Cook administration, just version number changing releases of nearly everything.
I think he was referring to real products, not shitty overpriced peripherals that nobody wants.
Nobody? The Apple Watch is the top selling watch in the world. Millions of buyers isnâ(TM)t nobody to most people.
Have you tried AirPods? Theyâ(TM)re not perfect, but theyâ(TM)re much better than the half dozen other Bluetooth headphones Iâ(TM)ve wasted money on.
Apple watch was on the border line of Jobs/Cooks [cultofmac.com]
Earrpods is just a late-to-market Bluetooth headphone... point release over the existing headphones.
Overall I like the simplicity of iOS, but there are certain things that annoy me
Re: He is sorely missed (Score:4, Interesting)
Yes, hierarchy and recursion are problem domain and implementation domain dead ends.
On my personal wiki, I am equally a consumer (of old notes) / producer (of new notes). I assure you, without hierarchy and recursion, my wiki structure would have become unmanageable long ago. I didn't have much hierarchy for the first six months, and it was chaos, so I de
Re: (Score:3)
Jobs was an innovator the same way Led Zeppelin invented the blues.
Re: He is sorely missed (Score:2, Insightful)
Taken from us? He had a curable decease but decided to go the alternative route with crystals and shit.
Which is completely correct, but having Jobs saying it is complete bullshit.
Every time there's an upgrade to iOS and macOS there's a 60+ page legal contract you're supposed to agree to before you can continue. How many people have the legal qualifications to actually read and fully understand that? (Almost none) How many people just click "I Agree"? (Probably all)
Facebook Privacy.
Facebook stolen... (Score:1)
Zuck got the facebook.com domain by guessing a Clear Channel password at GoDaddy and listening in on company meetings. It wasn't supposed to be a news site, it was supposed to be about look-changing girls notifying their friends and law enforcement what they looked like tonight.
For more, see movie The Accidental Billionaire.
Warn him about what? (Score:3)
The only thing of material consequence that might come out of this is that Trump might lose his data analytics. If he doesn't rebuild them (and he might not, he's none too bright and he's fired, pissed off or double crossed all the people who got him elected) then it'll hurt him in 2020.
That said, so far it looks like the Dems are going to run another right of center Hilary style candidate and if that happens I don't think it'll matter.
I mean, this is Steve Jobs, the man who declined to use modern medicine to save his own life, that we are talking about. Not what I call a great track record for wise decisions.
He didn't just die, he (according to his own doctor) committed suicide by refusing treatment upon discovery. He had an 85% chance of recovery since they got lucky and found it early.
Barrie R. Cassileth, the chief of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's integrative medicine department,[115] said, "Jobs's faith in alternative medicine likely cost him his life.... He had the only kind of pancreatic cancer that is treatable and curable.... He essentially committed suicide."[116] According to Jobs's biographer, Walter Isaacson, "for nine months he refused to undergo surgery for his pancreatic cancer – a decision he later regretted as his health declined".[117] "Instead, he tried a vegan diet, acupuncture, herbal remedies, and other treatments he found online, and even consulted a psychic. He was also influenced by a doctor who ran a clinic that advised juice fasts, bowel cleansings and other unproven approaches, before finally having surgery in July 2004."[118]
I do think Jobs dallied longer than most average, but it is common, and some people simply say f' it rather than go through the time, pain and expense of risky treatment.
Expense was no problem and there were only two options: treatment or death. He chose death thinking he was smarter than a doctor only to realize that he was wrong but too late for it to matter.
Further, while Isaacson's book is great, Isaacson wrote it on a tight deadline and didn't get all the facts quite right. Schlender's "Becoming Steve Jobs" is great to read after Isaacson's book, and gives the impression Jobs was more of a victim of paralysis by analysis; he was analyzing all treatments and talking to doctors around the country and missed the time to act. Schlender's book also dispels a lot of the myths about Jobs, such as the sociopathic asshole myth. A bit true perhaps when he was young, b
A) It was 9 months.
B) He got a rare type of pancreatic cancer that was actually treatable. Anything else and he would have been a dead man walking. Treatment or death were the ONLY options.
C) His delay meant that he chose death.
This. Privacy isn't the problem. Everyone gave them that information willingly. The problem is when, for example, you have your COO Sheryl Sandberg email a candidate's campaign chief saying that you're going to help them:
https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/976134614099152896 [twitter.com]
...because, he's not wrong, really.
Thing is, Apple got rich selling a premium product at premium prices. Google -- Apple's biggest competitor -- got rich giving away a service for free, and plastering targeted advertising in front of their tracked users. Of course Jobs would speak out against the practice.
His stance is hardly surprising or visionary. It was business.
So now Facebook takes it step further, with actual propaganda targeted to the most gullible people.
I don't know what to say. It was predictable
Privacy smrivacy so long as I'm rich (Score:2)
Zuck has made his billions and sold his stocks. What does he care?