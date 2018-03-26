Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Social Networks The Internet

One Percent of Reddit Users Cause 75 Percent of the Drama (theoutline.com) 61

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Just 1 percent of all Reddit communities set off 74 percent of all conflicts on the site, a new research has found. The Outline: In the self-published research from Srijan Kumar, Jure Leskoec, William Hamilton, and Dan Jurafsky of Stanford University, "intercommunity conflict" is defined as "negative sentiment to comment in another community." These users wouldn't necessarily qualify as trolls or sockpuppets; they're instigators, posting links to other subreddits and encouraging other users to target, harass, and fight with users on that subreddit.

One Percent of Reddit Users Cause 75 Percent of the Drama More | Reply

One Percent of Reddit Users Cause 75 Percent of the Drama

Comments Filter:
  • Sadly, 74% actually seems low to me. - Just say'n....

    • For 1% of the users?
      Being Drama usually is prevalent for people the ages of 13-25 (Any younger they really shouldn't be on the board, and not old enough for such type of manipulation, older are normally too old and too much to do to care about that type of crap)
      I would expect this for about 5% population causing 74% of the drama.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by gnick ( 1211984 )

        A lot of the conflict on /. is caused by a single username, but not even Anonymous Coward manages 74%.

  • 1% of the internet.. (Score:4, Funny)

    by sqorbit ( 3387991 ) on Monday March 26, 2018 @10:14AM (#56327619)
    ..causes all the drama. The rest of us just make memes about it.
    • ... so if we could ONLY somehow get rid of that annoying 99%!

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by sycodon ( 149926 )

      Pareto Principle [wikipedia.org].

      Roughly 80% of the effects come from 20% of the causes. Reddit seems extreme, but it's not unusual.

      Can anyone think of something where this doesn't apply?

      • Pareto Principle [wikipedia.org]. Roughly 80% of the effects come from 20% of the causes. Reddit seems extreme, but it's not unusual.

        Well, the Pareto principle you quote is a factor of (one in) five. This is a factor of a hundred. I'd say that's extreme, yes.

        Can anyone think of something where this doesn't apply?

        since you seem to define "this" as meaning "X percent of the input causes Y percent of the output," I'd say that this is always true

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by gnick ( 1211984 )

      1% of the internet..causes all the drama.

      Bernie would make sure that drama was spread out evenly across the masses.

      • "We must have drama equality. We must come together to fight the 1% so that all our memes be heard. I believe that every memer have a google doodle and that this is a basic internet right. We will no longer allow the 1% to take advantage of the internet at the expense of 99% of internet users. All memes are funny and all memes deserve drama." - Bernie Sanders in the Current Year.

        Don't let your memes be dreams.

    • The Internet? The entire public space — off and online — is like that. In a reasonably free society, at least. And always has been...

    • Link to the actual work, instead of an article commenting on it:
      abstract [arxiv.org]
      Community Interaction and Conflict on the Web [arxiv.org]

  • Why do I have the feeling... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by iamhassi ( 659463 ) on Monday March 26, 2018 @10:19AM (#56327641) Journal
    The people that did this study are probably part of that 1% group trying to point fingers at other 1% members by blaming them for the drama?
  • Reddit discovers internet trolls are a thing.
    Tries to claim they're something new and different this time.
    Usenet, 4chan, et al. not mad, just disappointed.
    • The trolls aren't the problem, the marketing and PR shills are. Trolls cause comedy, marketing and PR shills cause drama.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by TWX ( 665546 )

        No, smartasses cause comedy. Trolling does not require any basis in humor, even for the person doing the trolling.

    • The study was done by a group at Stanford University, not by Reddit. Did you not even read the summary before posting?

  • It's always a small percentage of people causing all the strife and heartbreak for everybody else: Less than 1% of the population are NRA members. 15% of the U.S. population votes Republican. 1% donates millions of dollars to political parties to influence policy. Etc.

  • This goes way back (Score:3)

    by drew_kime ( 303965 ) on Monday March 26, 2018 @10:23AM (#56327669) Journal

    This is at least as old as the British Empire.

    "Hey, let's you and him fight. (While I sit over here actually running everything.)"

  • Let me guess, 99% of that 1% are SRS regulars aren't they?

    I hope no one paid money for this study because this is a 'water is wet' fact right here. I'd love to know what dirt they've got on Spez to get away with breaking the rules the way they do.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by XXongo ( 3986865 )

      Let me guess, 99% of that 1% are SRS regulars aren't they?

      Supplemental Restraint Systems (SRS) are required on all automobiles now.

  • After all, the percentage of drama went down 1% between the time msmash wrote the title and the time he started writing the summary. It's probably already at zero percent drama at this point.

  • large subs, with lots of readers seem to have way more trolls per capita than the small technical or special interest subs.

    There is probably also another converse rule, that for the most part about 1% of users actually creates useful posts, and the rest just cut and paste memes or just reading, never posting anything. Or they're sock puppets...

  • It's also just 1% drama-queens.

  • People will criticize each other, grow up.
    I could not find a definition of 'conflict' in this research.
    Only: "examining cases where users of one community are mobilized by negative sentiment to comment in another community."
    Wow, that included normal criticism, is this thought control?
    Of course it's fine for a platform like Reddit to manage disagreements between communities.
    But calling it a 'conflict' is ridiculous.

    • I could not find a definition of 'conflict' in this research.

      The actual paper: https://arxiv.org/pdf/1803.036... [arxiv.org] states:

      we classify cross-links based on the sentiment of the source post. Overtly negative intent of the source post towards the post in the target community may signal outgroup derogation [30], which is a fundamental component of intergroup con ict [73, 75]. We collected labels from Mechanical Turk crowdworkers, who were shown source and target posts pairs, and were asked to label the sentiment of the source post towards the target as either negative, neu

  • The same can be said for this site. Man, SOME people are SO annoying!

  • Trolls (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 26, 2018 @10:43AM (#56327801)

    These users wouldn't necessarily qualify as trolls or sockpuppets; they're instigators, posting links to other subreddits and encouraging other users to target, harass, and fight with users on that subreddit.

    For those of us old enough to remember what the word "troll" used to mean back in the usenet days, that sounds exactly like what we used to call a troll. Of course now the term has been adopted by the mainstream media, the meaning has changed to mean more someone that causes offence or attacks others.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by XXongo ( 3986865 )

      These users wouldn't necessarily qualify as trolls or sockpuppets; they're instigators, posting links to other subreddits and encouraging other users to target, harass, and fight with users on that subreddit.

      For those of us old enough to remember what the word "troll" used to mean back in the usenet days, that sounds exactly like what we used to call a troll..

      No. Old-style trolls just posted outrageous things, looking to draw a response.

      This paper is about trolls who post a link in one subreddit telling people "go to this other subreddit.

      It would be like if an old usenet troll posted in talk.politics.reagan "go over to rec.arts.sf.science and check out this idiotic post by user xxyxx".

      That might happen, occasionally, but not the usual tactic.

  • I think it's time that we reintroduce an old concept, Ostracism [britannica.com].

  • I think it's indisputable that a small number of people create the majority of chaos in any social circle. However, I've observed an increasing percentage of online participants that cannot ignore anything they disagree with (yes, this is a behavior with a long and glorious tradition https://xkcd.com/386/ [xkcd.com] ).

    Everyone seems to be so damn serious these days and no incursion against our beliefs can remain unchallenged (exacerbated by the fact that sarcasm is easily missed when it's in written form). The 1% wan

  • We all allow the few to screw things up for the rest of us.

  • 80% of the problems are caused by 20% of the people.

    Then there are the 1% ers.

  • So much of research and news is rediscovering that many real world effects are Pareto/exponential distributions. Also known as variations of the 20-80 rule, 20 (can be 10, 30) percent of X cause 80 (can be 70, 90) percent of Y. The important point is that a few actors cause many effects. True in crime statistics, auto accidents, network internet traffic, income and wealth distributions, GDP (20 percent of countries produce 80 percent of GDP), customers and sales or profit, etc, etc. 1 percent of Reddit user

Slashdot Top Deals

I bet the human brain is a kludge. -- Marvin Minsky

Close