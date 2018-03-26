One Percent of Reddit Users Cause 75 Percent of the Drama (theoutline.com) 61
Just 1 percent of all Reddit communities set off 74 percent of all conflicts on the site, a new research has found. The Outline: In the self-published research from Srijan Kumar, Jure Leskoec, William Hamilton, and Dan Jurafsky of Stanford University, "intercommunity conflict" is defined as "negative sentiment to comment in another community." These users wouldn't necessarily qualify as trolls or sockpuppets; they're instigators, posting links to other subreddits and encouraging other users to target, harass, and fight with users on that subreddit.
Being Drama usually is prevalent for people the ages of 13-25 (Any younger they really shouldn't be on the board, and not old enough for such type of manipulation, older are normally too old and too much to do to care about that type of crap)
I would expect this for about 5% population causing 74% of the drama.
/. is caused by a single username, but not even Anonymous Coward manages 74%.
1% of the internet.. (Score:4, Funny)
Pareto Principle [wikipedia.org].
Roughly 80% of the effects come from 20% of the causes. Reddit seems extreme, but it's not unusual.
Can anyone think of something where this doesn't apply?
You have to be careful.
Racism and Misogyny have been defined down to the point these days that merely objecting to a policy position falls into one or bother categories.
five is very much like a hundred: both are numbers (Score:2)
Well, the Pareto principle you quote is a factor of (one in) five. This is a factor of a hundred. I'd say that's extreme, yes.
Can anyone think of something where this doesn't apply?
since you seem to define "this" as meaning "X percent of the input causes Y percent of the output," I'd say that this is always true
1% of the internet..causes all the drama.
Bernie would make sure that drama was spread out evenly across the masses.
"We must have drama equality. We must come together to fight the 1% so that all our memes be heard. I believe that every memer have a google doodle and that this is a basic internet right. We will no longer allow the 1% to take advantage of the internet at the expense of 99% of internet users. All memes are funny and all memes deserve drama." - Bernie Sanders in the Current Year.
Don't let your memes be dreams.
1% of life... (Score:2)
The Internet? The entire public space — off and online — is like that. In a reasonably free society, at least. And always has been...
Link to the actual work: (Score:2)
abstract [arxiv.org]
Community Interaction and Conflict on the Web [arxiv.org]
A few people ruin it for all of us.
I'm pretty sure this isn't just Reddit but anywhere. 1% cause the problems. You get a few ass-hats who see themselves as too good for the rest of the forum.
Or, and just throwing this out there, you can go fuck yourself?
Yea basically.
Usually the minority has strong feelings on any particular topic, but because they have strong feelings, they will be the most vocal about it.
I may not like pets with cute costumes, but I don't feel it is animal abuse. So I am more likely to ignore the topic all together. While the person who loves their pets in costumes will defend their position and show how the pets love the attention, while the people who feel strongly about it, will show how annoying the pets is akin to abuse. So any mi
Re: (Score:3)
If they did this for a day or two, it would be the fault of that one percent of the users. After a month or two it would be the fault of the Reddit moderators and owners for putting up with the one percent of the users. After many years, all the remaining users are now to blame for putting up with the Reddit moderators and owners who put up with the one percent of the users.
I've been a moderator of a few forums over the years (not Reddit). The obvious bad-eggs don't last long, they're easy to isolate and remove. A lot of the problems come from people who like to do the wind-up but they do it subtly. People who do just enough to provoke a conflict (sometimes just stoking the fire and sitting back). They never do one act that by itself is bad enough to get them the boot, but they do lots of winding-up, getting other people to overreact. They are the real problem of most for
Ah, true trollery. It's easy to say offensive words. It's art to make others overreact to say them for you.
Now who is more at fault; the one who "winds-up" a thread or the people who overreact? I know it's the troll but there is a reason you don't feed the trolls.
I've been a moderator of a few forums over the years (not Reddit).
So, basically, you are saying that your experience does not apply to this statistic, which is about Reddit. OK.
They used 40 months of data.
Why do I have the feeling... (Score:4, Insightful)
Yes, yes they do qualify as trolls. (Score:2)
Tries to claim they're something new and different this time.
Usenet, 4chan, et al. not mad, just disappointed.
No, smartasses cause comedy. Trolling does not require any basis in humor, even for the person doing the trolling.
The study was done by a group at Stanford University, not by Reddit. Did you not even read the summary before posting?
Welcome to life, it's always the one bad apple (Score:1)
This goes way back (Score:3)
This is at least as old as the British Empire.
"Hey, let's you and him fight. (While I sit over here actually running everything.)"
It's SRS, isn't it? (Score:1, Troll)
Let me guess, 99% of that 1% are SRS regulars aren't they?
I hope no one paid money for this study because this is a 'water is wet' fact right here. I'd love to know what dirt they've got on Spez to get away with breaking the rules the way they do.
Supplemental Restraint Systems (SRS) are required on all automobiles now.
It's not _that_ bad (Score:2)
After all, the percentage of drama went down 1% between the time msmash wrote the title and the time he started writing the summary. It's probably already at zero percent drama at this point.
Sometimes I want a discussion without Drama or Comedy.
99% spend all their time in pseudo-intellectual masturbation
To be fair, at least half of them spend time in the NSFW subreddits engaging in non-intellectual masturbation.
Reddit in general (Score:2)
large subs, with lots of readers seem to have way more trolls per capita than the small technical or special interest subs.
There is probably also another converse rule, that for the most part about 1% of users actually creates useful posts, and the rest just cut and paste memes or just reading, never posting anything. Or they're sock puppets...
Just like my friends (Score:2)
It's also just 1% drama-queens.
Otherwise called: the internet (Score:2)
I could not find a definition of 'conflict' in this research.
Only: "examining cases where users of one community are mobilized by negative sentiment to comment in another community."
Wow, that included normal criticism, is this thought control?
Of course it's fine for a platform like Reddit to manage disagreements between communities.
But calling it a 'conflict' is ridiculous.
Conflict (Score:2)
The actual paper: https://arxiv.org/pdf/1803.036... [arxiv.org] states:
Just like Slashdot (Score:2)
Trolls (Score:4, Insightful)
These users wouldn't necessarily qualify as trolls or sockpuppets; they're instigators, posting links to other subreddits and encouraging other users to target, harass, and fight with users on that subreddit.
For those of us old enough to remember what the word "troll" used to mean back in the usenet days, that sounds exactly like what we used to call a troll. Of course now the term has been adopted by the mainstream media, the meaning has changed to mean more someone that causes offence or attacks others.
For those of us old enough to remember what the word "troll" used to mean back in the usenet days, that sounds exactly like what we used to call a troll..
No. Old-style trolls just posted outrageous things, looking to draw a response.
This paper is about trolls who post a link in one subreddit telling people "go to this other subreddit.
It would be like if an old usenet troll posted in talk.politics.reagan "go over to rec.arts.sf.science and check out this idiotic post by user xxyxx".
That might happen, occasionally, but not the usual tactic.
Reintroduce an old practice (Score:2)
I think it's time that we reintroduce an old concept, Ostracism [britannica.com].
More hair-trigger reactionaries online? (Score:2)
I think it's indisputable that a small number of people create the majority of chaos in any social circle. However, I've observed an increasing percentage of online participants that cannot ignore anything they disagree with (yes, this is a behavior with a long and glorious tradition https://xkcd.com/386/ [xkcd.com] ).
Everyone seems to be so damn serious these days and no incursion against our beliefs can remain unchallenged (exacerbated by the fact that sarcasm is easily missed when it's in written form). The 1% wan
Obligatory SMBC (Score:1)
Same as the rest of the world (Score:2)
We all allow the few to screw things up for the rest of us.
80-20 Rule (Score:2)
80% of the problems are caused by 20% of the people.
Then there are the 1% ers.
Blah Blah Another Pareto/Exponential (Score:1)